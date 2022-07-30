Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense Can’t Deliver In Clutch Vs. Brewers

The Red Sox seem to be ready to sell, These 3 players are most likely to go. It appears the Red Sox are starting to come to their senses and realize that this current team is not playoff-caliber. A great June in which they went 20-6 inflated their values, but they came scorching back down to Earth with a 7-19 record in July so far. During July, they’ve been outscored by an embarrassing amount, 169 to 97 runs. In that time frame, they have lost by over seven runs six times. In fact, aside from June, the team has gone 30-46 in April, May, and July combined. No wonder so many Red Sox rumors are being spread. This team was lying to itself saying they could be a contender.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO