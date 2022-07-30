ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense Can’t Deliver In Clutch Vs. Brewers

By Greg Dudek
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nesn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Red Sox: JD Martinez’s comments amid trade rumors are heartbreaking

Boston Red Sox slugger JD Martinez knows there’s a good chance he’s traded by Tuesday’s deadline, and it all hit home on Saturday night. Martinez has dealt with immense pressure since David Ortiz retired, essentially being the Boston power threat to replace Big Papi. In Beantown, clutch hits can often go unrecognized, even if they lead to World Series glory.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs

With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed

Joey Gallo’s days in the Bronx are number. The New York Yankees’ trade for Andrew Benintendi signified the end of Gallo’s stint with the team. Despite not being moved in the trade, the general expectation is that the struggling outfielder will be traded at some point. The only question is… who would want him? As […] The post RUMOR: The three teams interested in trade for Yankees’ Joey Gallo, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FanSided

Handshake SZN: Did Cardinals and Nationals just agree to Juan Soto trade on live TV? (No)

The internet is convinced that the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals struck a deal on a Juan Soto trade on live television. When it comes to the MLB trade deadline, fans are always on “prospects getting pulled from games alert” and “hug watch” between players in a dugout. So it is no hock that the internet feels that a huge trade is on the horizon due to a simple handshake shown on camera.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Brad Boxberger
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Person
Xander Bogaerts
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox rumors: 3 best trade destinations for J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Christian Vazquez

The Red Sox seem to be ready to sell, These 3 players are most likely to go. It appears the Red Sox are starting to come to their senses and realize that this current team is not playoff-caliber. A great June in which they went 20-6 inflated their values, but they came scorching back down to Earth with a 7-19 record in July so far. During July, they’ve been outscored by an embarrassing amount, 169 to 97 runs. In that time frame, they have lost by over seven runs six times. In fact, aside from June, the team has gone 30-46 in April, May, and July combined. No wonder so many Red Sox rumors are being spread. This team was lying to itself saying they could be a contender.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox Notes#The Boston Red Sox#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Red Sox
ClutchPoints

Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics

The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
42K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy