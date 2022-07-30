Books and Baseball Returns to Wade Stadium

www.fox21online.com
Thomas the Tank Engine Set to Return
DULUTH, Minn. – Thomas the Tank Engine is returning to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum this weekend. It’s the two biggest weekends of the summer for the North Shore Scenic Railroad, as Thomas draws in thousands of people from across the country. Last year drew in record crowd of more than 18-thousand visitors.
Park Point Brings local Music to the Beach
DULUTH, Minn.– Sounds of live music filled the air for the Beach House Jam, at Park Point Beach House. With help from the Duluth Parks and Recreations. Local buskers got to come out and showcase their talent to the community. It’s something that gets people together, to share their...
Coffee Conversation: Duluth’s North Shore Ballroom
DULUTH, Minn. – North Shore Ballroom in Duluth is full of excitement and passion for ballroom dancing. The instructors are all about helping beginners all the way up to the most experienced. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger stopped by the studio for a look inside. Click the video for...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Historic Steam Locomotive Hits the Tracks After Three Years
DULUTH, Minn.– It was a historic day for passengers on North Shore Scenic Railroad. For the first time in three years, the #332 Steam Locomotive hit the tracks once again. After being shutdown due to COVID. It took a lot of time and money, but some say all the work it took was worth it in the end.
Northland National Night Out celebrations; find your area’s event here
DULUTH, MN-- Communities across the Northland are preparing to host National Night Out celebrations this Tuesday, July 2. National Night Out aims to bring people together and create connections with local police officers. “Our greatest strength is the community we serve with,” said Duluth Chief Mike Tusken. Northland National...
Knowing Your Neighbors: Lakewalk Galley Food Boat
DULUTH, Minn. – Lakewalk Galley is in full swing again this summer after being closed for a period during COVID and a shorter season last year. The fully functioning restaurant inside of a boat has been owned by Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar since 2018. “It’s unique, one of...
Downtown Duluth Welcomes Eight Pop-Up Storefronts
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome new storefronts downtown Duluth. Eight business owners were selected for a Pop-Up Colab by the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth 1200 Fund. The Colab grants $15,000 to each business, and rent-free space within several buildings...
Virginia Man To Run 5K While Playing Accordion At ‘Chisholm All Class Reunion’
Steve Solkela of Steve’s “Overpopulated” One-Man-Band is on a mission to run a 5K while playing his accordion this Saturday at the Chisholm All Class Reunion. Solkela wanted Guinness World Records to document the accordion run for a possible world record, but he said it was too expensive.
Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes New Baby Monkey
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo welcomed a new baby monkey to one of it’s exhibits. It is an Angolan Colobus monkey that was born on July 11. This type of monkey is listed as vulnerable, and they’re part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.
'Finndian?' 'Swanishinaabe?' Some Native people in northern Minn. reconnect with their Scandinavian roots
Photo: Melissa Walls stands for a portrait July 27, in a field at Lester Park in Duluth. Walls is of Anishinaabe and Swedish descent and recently took part in a Swedish reality television show in which she visited Sweden and reconnected with her Swedish roots. In the process, she learned about surprising parallels in Anishinaabe and Swedish culture. Derek Montgomery for MPR News.
Here’s What Conditions To Expect This Month In Duluth
It seems like summer is in the rearview mirror already. While this isn't entirely true, it's not here for much longer in true Twin Ports fashion. Last month, the Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty typical summer month with periods of sunshine and periods of warmth. I feel like we got a pretty good mix of both, including some very hot days.
West Duluth’s 2022 Spirit Valley Days Features A Full Schedule of Events
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Book Sale by Friends of the Library (West Duluth Library) Proceeds go to help funding the Library. 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Italian American Club – Sandwich and Sausage Sale (Mr. D’s Bar & Grill) 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Open House Health & Resource...
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
Some stronger storms possible later today
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Today: We start our day with a mixture of sun & clouds with clouds generally on the increase through the rest of the day today. As we head towards early this afternoon that is when we see the threat of some showers and storms. I think the better shot at shower and thunderstorms comes later this evening and tonight. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe in nature with the main threats being hail upwards of 2″ in size and wind gusts possibly up to 70 MPH at times. One thing we will keep an eye on is warmer air above our heads may cap and hamper the growth and development of thunderstorms. Highs today make it into the 70s on the shores of Lake Superior with the 80s further inland.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Beautiful Weather Brings People Out to Support Local Vendors
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Barkers Island in Superior continued their farmers market on Saturday. It has been a good year for the local vendors. And it continues to get better as the beautiful weather brings out dozens of people. Some say, the fresh organic food and homemade art is what draws...
Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception
AITKIN, Minn. — A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman's human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception.Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist, based on his religious beliefs, refused to accommodate her request. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth.The trial in the civil case comes amid national political debate about contraception under federal law with the U.S. House last week passing a bill that would...
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
