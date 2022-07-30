Woman with concealed carry license shoots boy, 13, trying to break into parked car in Hyde Park: CPD

abc7chicago.com
Meowth
3d ago
People on here sympathizing with criminals, you need mental help asap! I applaud this woman for stopping these criminals. More citizens need to carry!
juan camaney
3d ago
that's exactly what us dealing with this problem in every city of robberies/car jackings have to do is arm ourselves. If 12-13yr olds walk around with with guns thinking that there is ni consequences for their actions. Then why can we have a gun to protect ourselves and loved ones of somebody trying to take property that's not theirs and they don't care if somebody loses a life in the process?
just figgins
3d ago
we need to take this people out before they take the hard working ,law abiding citizens out. that's the only way to deal with them! good for that lady it's time to take our streets back
