Superior Little League Team Headed Back to States

Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Investigation Into Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley Crash Continues
Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in an automobile accident that led to the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. Now, state and local authorities are working together to dig deeper into the cause and aftermath of the incident. Details about the accident are still...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
Coffee Conversation: Duluth’s North Shore Ballroom
DULUTH, Minn. – North Shore Ballroom in Duluth is full of excitement and passion for ballroom dancing. The instructors are all about helping beginners all the way up to the most experienced. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger stopped by the studio for a look inside. Click the video for...
Virginia Man To Run 5K While Playing Accordion At ‘Chisholm All Class Reunion’
Steve Solkela of Steve’s “Overpopulated” One-Man-Band is on a mission to run a 5K while playing his accordion this Saturday at the Chisholm All Class Reunion. Solkela wanted Guinness World Records to document the accordion run for a possible world record, but he said it was too expensive.
Thomas the Tank Engine Set to Return
DULUTH, Minn. – Thomas the Tank Engine is returning to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum this weekend. It’s the two biggest weekends of the summer for the North Shore Scenic Railroad, as Thomas draws in thousands of people from across the country. Last year drew in record crowd of more than 18-thousand visitors.
Park Point Brings local Music to the Beach
DULUTH, Minn.– Sounds of live music filled the air for the Beach House Jam, at Park Point Beach House. With help from the Duluth Parks and Recreations. Local buskers got to come out and showcase their talent to the community. It’s something that gets people together, to share their...
Historic Steam Locomotive Hits the Tracks After Three Years
DULUTH, Minn.– It was a historic day for passengers on North Shore Scenic Railroad. For the first time in three years, the #332 Steam Locomotive hit the tracks once again. After being shutdown due to COVID. It took a lot of time and money, but some say all the work it took was worth it in the end.
Knowing Your Neighbors: Lakewalk Galley Food Boat
DULUTH, Minn. – Lakewalk Galley is in full swing again this summer after being closed for a period during COVID and a shorter season last year. The fully functioning restaurant inside of a boat has been owned by Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar since 2018. “It’s unique, one of...
Volume One
Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update
The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
Downtown Duluth Welcomes Eight Pop-Up Storefronts
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome new storefronts downtown Duluth. Eight business owners were selected for a Pop-Up Colab by the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth 1200 Fund. The Colab grants $15,000 to each business, and rent-free space within several buildings...
Nationwide Event Promotes Police-Community Partnerships
DULUTH, Minn. — Community members usually only encounter police officers during negative incidents, from traffic tickets to tragedies and more. Tomorrow, Duluth residents can hang out with them and have fun for “National Night Out.”. The nationwide event takes place on the first Tuesday of August every year.
One person dead after motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls on Saturday.
Thousands Head to Bayfront For All Pints Northfest
DULUTH, Minn.– Sunny skies, beautiful sights, and cold beer brought out thousands of people to the 10th annual All Pints North Summer Brew Fest. Over 100 vendors took part. With crowds swarming to Bayfront to enjoy their favorite brews with beer lovers from all over. “It’s crazy to actually...
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
wpr.org
More counties are asking voters whether Wisconsin should establish a right to clean water
A growing number of counties are asking voters whether the state should establish a right to clean water. Bayfield County is the latest to approve putting a clean water referendum before voters during the November general election after supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday. Adams, Green, Juneau and Outagamie counties...
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes New Baby Monkey
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo welcomed a new baby monkey to one of it’s exhibits. It is an Angolan Colobus monkey that was born on July 11. This type of monkey is listed as vulnerable, and they’re part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
news8000.com
Nekoosa man killed in rollover crash in Jackson County
CITY POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A 28-year-old Nekoosa, Wis., man was killed Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on Hwy. 54 near in the Township of City Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary A. Ross died in the one-vehicle crash,...
