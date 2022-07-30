St. Luke’s Encourages Scheduling Sports Physicals Sooner than Later

www.fox21online.com
Related
FOX 21 Online
Virginia Man To Run 5K While Playing Accordion At ‘Chisholm All Class Reunion’
Steve Solkela of Steve’s “Overpopulated” One-Man-Band is on a mission to run a 5K while playing his accordion this Saturday at the Chisholm All Class Reunion. Solkela wanted Guinness World Records to document the accordion run for a possible world record, but he said it was too expensive.
FOX 21 Online
Park Point Brings local Music to the Beach
DULUTH, Minn.– Sounds of live music filled the air for the Beach House Jam, at Park Point Beach House. With help from the Duluth Parks and Recreations. Local buskers got to come out and showcase their talent to the community. It’s something that gets people together, to share their...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth’s North Shore Ballroom
DULUTH, Minn. – North Shore Ballroom in Duluth is full of excitement and passion for ballroom dancing. The instructors are all about helping beginners all the way up to the most experienced. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger stopped by the studio for a look inside. Click the video for...
FOX 21 Online
Thomas the Tank Engine Set to Return
DULUTH, Minn. – Thomas the Tank Engine is returning to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum this weekend. It’s the two biggest weekends of the summer for the North Shore Scenic Railroad, as Thomas draws in thousands of people from across the country. Last year drew in record crowd of more than 18-thousand visitors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Lakewalk Galley Food Boat
DULUTH, Minn. – Lakewalk Galley is in full swing again this summer after being closed for a period during COVID and a shorter season last year. The fully functioning restaurant inside of a boat has been owned by Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar since 2018. “It’s unique, one of...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes New Baby Monkey
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo welcomed a new baby monkey to one of it’s exhibits. It is an Angolan Colobus monkey that was born on July 11. This type of monkey is listed as vulnerable, and they’re part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Duluth’s 2022 Spirit Valley Days Features A Full Schedule of Events
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Book Sale by Friends of the Library (West Duluth Library) Proceeds go to help funding the Library. 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Italian American Club – Sandwich and Sausage Sale (Mr. D’s Bar & Grill) 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Open House Health & Resource...
FOX 21 Online
Nationwide Event Promotes Police-Community Partnerships
DULUTH, Minn. — Community members usually only encounter police officers during negative incidents, from traffic tickets to tragedies and more. Tomorrow, Duluth residents can hang out with them and have fun for “National Night Out.”. The nationwide event takes place on the first Tuesday of August every year.
FOX 21 Online
Thousands Head to Bayfront For All Pints Northfest
DULUTH, Minn.– Sunny skies, beautiful sights, and cold beer brought out thousands of people to the 10th annual All Pints North Summer Brew Fest. Over 100 vendors took part. With crowds swarming to Bayfront to enjoy their favorite brews with beer lovers from all over. “It’s crazy to actually...
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Duluth Welcomes Eight Pop-Up Storefronts
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome new storefronts downtown Duluth. Eight business owners were selected for a Pop-Up Colab by the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth 1200 Fund. The Colab grants $15,000 to each business, and rent-free space within several buildings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Tourism Tax Revenue Up 18.4% Year-To-Date
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth tourism tax revenue is coming in ahead of what’s budgeted so far this year. Tourism tax revenue is made up of hotel, motel, food and beverage taxes. For the month of June, tourism taxes were up 11.8% from June of 2021 at $1,432,977. As...
FOX 21 Online
Beautiful Weather Brings People Out to Support Local Vendors
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Barkers Island in Superior continued their farmers market on Saturday. It has been a good year for the local vendors. And it continues to get better as the beautiful weather brings out dozens of people. Some say, the fresh organic food and homemade art is what draws...
kdal610.com
Three Injuries In Duluth Hit And Run
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The driver of a vehicle that injured three people in an early Saturday hit and run has been arrested. Duluth Police say officers were called to the 500 block of East 4th Street at 12:15 a-m and found three people with various injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
FOX 21 Online
Two Entities Team-Up to Extinguish Fire at Superior Landfill
SUPERIOR, MINN. — You may have seen a sky full of smoke near Wisconsin Point Saturday —- that’s because Superior Landfill caught fire. First responders were able to contain the blaze, but the fire department says it’s not the first time the landfill has ignited. Battalion...
cbs3duluth.com
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the...
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill
In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
Comments / 0