Lower rent prices offered for extended-stay hotels renovated to become Clearwater apartments

Sip & Dry, a brand new blow dry bar is opening in the burgeoning Water Street neighborhood. Sip & Dry Blow Dry Bar is a St. Pete-based business looking to expand its footprint in the region. Strategic Property Partners just announced the signing in Via Corazon, across from the Cora residential development and on the ground floor of the East Cumberland Avenue parking garage in Water Street Tampa. Sip & Dry, a blow dry bar and makeup salon with an existing location in nearby St. Petersburg, is slated to open in the mixed-use district later this year.

TAMPA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO