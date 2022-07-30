ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners acquire Reds All-Star SP Luis Castillo

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Former Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners on Friday. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Castillo is 4-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 14 starts for the Reds this season.

The 29-year-old finishes his career with the Reds as a two-time All-Star (2019, 2022), posting a 44-52 record and a 3.62 ERA in 137 starts.

In exchange for Castillo, the Reds will receive four players from the Mariners, including Mariners' No. 1 prospect Noelvi Marte, No. 3 prospect Edwin Arroyo, No. 5 prospect Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore.

Marte, a 20-year-old shortstop, slashed .270/.360/.460 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI in 84 games this season with the Mariners' High-A affiliate Everett.

"There might not be anyone who surpasses Marte in the system in terms of raw power, as the young shortstop can go toe-to-toe with [Julio] Rodriguez in batting practice displays," MLB Pipeline's profile states. "It shows up in games — he hit 17 homers in 2021 — especially to the pull side, and he's naturally good at impacting the ball out front."

Arroyo, 18, is a middle infielder who, like Marte, comes brings power to the plate. In 87 games for Single-A Modesto, Arroyo batted .316/.385/.514 with 13 home runs and 67 RBI.

Stoudt, a 24-year-old right-handed starting pitcher, made 18 starts for Double-A Arkansas this season, going 6-6 with a 5.28 ERA.

Moore, 28, is the only player headed to the Reds with major league experience. A right-handed pitcher, Moore pitched in 11 games for the Mariners in 2017 but hasn't appeared in a big league game since 2019. In six minor league appearances for Triple-A Buffalo and Double-A New Hampshire, Moore went 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA.

