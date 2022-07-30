Mothers for Peace puts PG&E on notice: Don’t upend the agreement to close Diablo Canyon

According to a recent study by CouponBirds, 40 percent of California adults have skipped or missed meals this year. This equates to 12,097,375 people. Inflation has peaked to a 40-year high, leading to an overall 12 percent surge in the cost of groceries in the food-at-home sector, as compared to May last year. From May 2021 to May 2022, this includes a 32.2 percent increase in the price of eggs; a 14.2 percent increase in meat, poultry, and fish; and an 11.8 percent increase in dairy products. Alongside an escalating inflation rate and consumer price increases at the fastest pace since 1981, many people’s salaries are not keeping pace with rising costs of living. When it comes to emergency savings and ‘rainy day’ funds, many Americans have found that ‘rainy day’ to be right now, instead of a future financial foresight, due to having to keep households fed, afloat, and secure in a time of economic uncertainty.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO