Miles Lady Bears Win Division II Statistical Honor

Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
extrainningsoftball.com
Video: Future Crimson Tide Teammates Marlie Giles & Kenleigh Cahalan Talk Home Runs In PGF 18U Premier National Title Game
Somewhere you know Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Patrick Murphy was smiling as two of his premier recruits—2023 infielder Kenleigh Cahalan and 2022 catcher Marlie Giles—were instrumental in the Birmingham Thunderbolts 18U – Rocky team winning last Saturday’s PGF 18U Premier National Championship in Irvine, California.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits react to 4-star DL Hunter Osborne choosing the Tide
Alabama football has 17 verbal commitments for its 2023 class, including five in-state prospects. Hunter Osborne, a four-star defensive lineman from Hewitt-Trussville High School, became the fifth in-state player to commit to the Crimson Tide. He gave his verbal to the Tide on Wednesday, becoming the second defensive lineman to commit.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Ellis Robinson feels it takes a ‘special player’ to join Alabama football’s ‘different culture’
Ellis Robinson made it back to Tuscaloosa to enjoy Alabama football’s cookout recruiting event over the weekend. Robinson is set to play his junior season at IMG Academy, and he garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He made his first visit to Alabama since picking up an...
California quarterback Jaxon Potter commits to UAB after impressive summer camp
The boy who committed to UAB. A head-first plunge into platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross won’t be required of this Potter but a long journey lies ahead for the rising senior quarterback from Santa Margarita Catholic in California. A 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports, Potter announced his...
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park High School host Jamboree, Alumni Cookoff, Community Pep Rally
HOOVER – Spain Park High School is getting ready to kick off the school year with a jamboree and alumni cookout on Saturday, Aug. 6 and a community pep rally Sunday, Aug. 7. The jamboree will start at noon with first, second and third graders practicing on the field; then, fourth, fifth and sixth graders will come out to practice at 12:40 p.m. The seventh graders will follow at 1:20 p.m., the eighth graders at 2 p.m. and the ninth graders at 2:40 p.m.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hunter Osborne, 4-star 2023 DL from Alabama, announces SEC commitment
On Monday evening, the rich got richer. There were many schools interested in the 2023 4-star DL from Trussville, Alabama, but Hunter Osborne had his decision narrowed down to 4 schools, including Alabama. 247Sports had one Crystal Ball and that was to the Crimson Tide. With hats from the Crimson...
Alabama Football: Nick Saban and Bryan Harsin have nothing in common
Thankfully for Alabama football fans, a new season is just around the corner. When Fall Camp begins on Aug. 4, we can begin in earnest to track the Tide’s progress through practices and scrimmages, leading up to the season opener on Sept. 3. For fans who closely follow college...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Players mourn loss of Alabama pool hall where everybody knew your name
Poppa G’s Billiards in Pelham was a place where everybody knew your name, what you ordered last week and which pool table your team was playing on. From the outside, Poppa G’s appeared to be an ordinary business in a commercial strip center. But it was so much more for the pool players who played there weekly, year-round, for years and even decades.
Village Living
The Altamont School honors class of 2022
The Altamont School presented diplomas to 37 students at its annual Graduation Ceremony March 26. The school also presented the school’s annual departmental and senior awards. Departmental Awards. ► The Mignon Comer Smith Book Awards – Jolie Stumpff: The fine book award – created by Mrs. J. Craig Smith,...
Shelby Reporter
Cajun Boys closes Chelsea, Valleydale locations; upgrades coming to Pelham location
A local Cajun restaurant chain has closed two of its locations and is revamping its third location in Shelby County. In a July 30 Facebook post, Cajun Boys & Our Poboys announced its Chelsea and Valleydale locations would close Sunday, July 31. “Thank you friends and customers that enjoyed our...
$15 million Marshall Steakhouse, RV resort and cabins coming to Hallmark Farms
Memphis-area Marshall Steakhouse is planning a $15 million location in North Jefferson County just off Interstate 65 on the Hallmark Farms property. The Birmingham-area location will be one of several as the eatery and resort plans to expand across the Southeast. According to an announcement, Marshall Steakhouse in Hallmark Farms...
tigerdroppings.com
Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita
New Orleans, Baltimore, Birmingham, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Rochester, New York; and Atlanta - Fox News. New Orleans recorded 145 murders as of June 30, putting it on pace for nearly 300 murders this year, which would put the city's homicide rate at 74.12 per 100,000 population by the end of the year. That rate would dwarf Chicago's 18.26 murders per 100,000 population, even though the Windy City recorded more murders in 2021 than it had in a quarter-century.
‘It’s been a home for me’: Superior Grill manager discusses end of beloved Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Donny Mitchell hasn’t given himself a lot of time to think about all his years at Superior Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant that was a familiar sight along Highway 280 for three decades. For him, there’s too much left to do. On Sunday, the restaurant closed its doors for good, ending its […]
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City School District begins new school year with big change for teachers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s the final countdown for public schools in the area. Classes begin August 10 for Tuscaloosa City Schools and leaders there are busy making sure all goes well on day one. With 21 public schools and 11,000 students, there’s a lot to get done before...
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?
Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
WLWT 5
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
hooversun.com
Alabama Veteran Casino Night Gala moves to Hyatt Regency
The Alabama Veteran group is moving its annual Salute to Service Casino Night Gala to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel on Aug. 13. In recent years, the event has been at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort & Spa, but the maximum capacity there was 350 to 360 people, and the Alabama Veteran group wanted additional space to accommodate more people, organizer Alan Cook said. “We needed to continue to grow.”
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
