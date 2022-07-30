Miles Lady Bears Win Division II Statistical Honor

HOOVER – Spain Park High School is getting ready to kick off the school year with a jamboree and alumni cookout on Saturday, Aug. 6 and a community pep rally Sunday, Aug. 7. The jamboree will start at noon with first, second and third graders practicing on the field; then, fourth, fifth and sixth graders will come out to practice at 12:40 p.m. The seventh graders will follow at 1:20 p.m., the eighth graders at 2 p.m. and the ninth graders at 2:40 p.m.

