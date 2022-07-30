Chris Cuomo Says He’ll ‘Make a Difference’ on NewsNation Show and Wishes Two Party System Would End (Video)

www.thewrap.com
Unemployed Ex-CNN Host Chris Cuomo Withdraws Application To Be Hamptons Firefighter
Jobless Chris Cuomo is no longer hoping to be a Hamptons firefighter after getting fired from CNN for attempting to extinguish his brother Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal. Radar has learned the unemployed 51-year-old withdrew his application after meeting with fire chiefs earlier this year. Article continues below advertisement. His...
Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Set To Take $5 Million Pay Cut For New Gig At NewsNation
Chris Cuomo is set to take a serious pay cut of nearly $5 million once he starts his new job at NewsNation in the fall, Radar has learned.Previously, before Cuomo was unceremoniously fired from CNN last year, the disgraced anchor was making upwards of $6 million per year – but now, Cuomo is reportedly poised to only make $1 million per year at NewsNation.“I don’t think he had a lot of leverage,” an inside source spilled to The Post regarding Cuomo’s contract and $5 million pay cut. “He’s damaged goods.”The media insider also revealed because Cuomo didn’t have any other...
Ashleigh Banfield ‘Tossed Aside’ For Chris Cuomo Who’s Set To Take Over Her Time Slot On NewsNation
NewsNation’s biggest star, Ashleigh Banfield, found out that a bigger star than her, Chris Cuomo, was joining the struggling news network just minutes before everyone else did.“The Chris Cuomo announcement was so top secret, only a handful of people at the network knew. Most people thought Chris was appearing to plug his new podcast, unaware that Chris would announce that he would soon be a colleague,” sources tell Radar. “Ashleigh was already pissed that since leaving CNN wasn’t going to be on her star. But when she found out that Chris would also be announcing that he was joining...
Chris Cuomo hired for new prime-time show after CNN firing
Chris Cuomo is coming back to TV. The anchor, who was fired from CNN last December, has been hired to host a new prime-time show on NewsNation. The announcement was made at the end of an interview with Cuomo on the network. "I can't go back to what people see as 'the big game,'" Cuomo said. "I don't think I can make a difference there. I think we need insurgent media."
Wanda Sykes Canceled Her Appearance On 'The View' After Learning Ex-Trump Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin Was Guest Hosting
Wanda Sykes was set to appear on The View last week before she canceled her appearance after learning Alyssa Farah Griffin would be guest hosting, Radar has confirmed. The 58-year-old actress and comedian was scheduled to appear on the popular daytime talk show on Friday. Article continues below advertisement. But...
SheKnows
21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life
Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
Twitter blows up over Kamala Harris introducing herself with 'she/her' pronouns, description of her clothing
An event with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday featured her and guests at the table introducing themselves with their names, pronouns, and descriptions of their clothing, drawing both mockery and defense from media members online. Harris led a roundtable about the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its effects...
Jill Biden heckled at Connecticut ice cream shop: 'Your husband is the worst'
First lady Jill Biden was heckled by unknown bystanders on Wednesday as she walked into a Connecticut ice cream shop. "Your husband is the worst President we ever had, you owe us gas money," a man shouted at Biden as she walked into the Arethusa Farms ice cream shop in New Haven.
MSNBC's Symone Sanders Weds Shawn Townsend in Surprise D.C. Ceremony — Even the Guests Were Shocked!
Symone D. Sanders is having a banner year — first as the anchor of her own show, now as a beautiful bride!. The MSNBC host said "I do" in a surprise Washington, D.C. wedding ceremony on Friday afternoon following her year-long engagement to Shawn Townsend. The pair kicked off their happily ever after at the historic Larz Anderson House on Embassy Row.
Nicolle Wallace Is New Boss At MSNBC Post Rachel Maddow
Nicolle Wallace is such a ratings powerhouse at MSNBC that her name is at the top of the list of people to replace Rachel Maddow. “If Nicolle can score over a million viewers in the afternoon can you imagine what she would get in primetime?” a top MSNBC insider tells Radar.
AOL Corp
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
CNN's Brian Stelter Refuses To Address Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski's Possible Takeover As Ratings Continue To Plummet
CNN's Brian Stelter is again glossing over a major story centered around his employer. The 36-year-old chief media correspondent failed to address the story Radar broke — that CNN boss Chris Licht is desperately trying to poach Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski from MSNBC in hopes they will save the failing network.
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
The vice president is on pace to cast a record number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate — showing the limits of the Biden administration's power.
Ex-presidential advisor David Gergen says it's 'inappropriate' for a candidate to seek the presidency in their 80s
David Gergen says it's "inappropriate" for candidates to run for the White House in their 80s. "You're not quite as sharp as you once were," he told The New York Times in a recent interview. Questions about age have swirled with the possibility of a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. Former...
Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Traitor Flag, and People Who Fly it Disrespect America
The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president
Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
Ashli Babbitt’s mom tells Giuliani her death would be treated better if she was a “Black woman”
Ashli Babbitt's mother spoke to Rudy Giuliani on his podcast, released on Sunday, and claimed that her daughter is treated worse than a Black woman in America. Aside from the racist claim, Babbitt joined a crowd of attackers in breaking through the windows and doors of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, marched through the halls of the Capitol, then directly to the outer office of the Speaker of the House, where she helped break out the glass with a Capitol Police officer standing with his gun drawn. She chose to go through the window anyway.
Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report
Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC ignore voicemail Joe Biden allegedly left for Hunter Biden on business dealings
The mainstream media has largely ignored a leaked voicemail President Joe Biden purportedly left for his son Hunter Biden about his overseas business dealings, maintaining that any materials that allegedly originated from his son’s now-infamous laptop would not be discussed. President Biden has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter's business ventures...
GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning
Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade. During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
