Evacuations in Elmo as wildfire burns west of Flathead Lake

Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake grows, burns eight structures
ELMO – The Elmo Fire west of Flathead Lake has reached 18,427 acres since it ignited Friday afternoon and is 16 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. Evacuation orders have been expanded along Ronan Creek to include all residents north and south of Lake Mary Ronan Road, according to a press release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7.
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana
The Elmo Fire grew by another 2,100 acres yesterday and is listed this morning at 18,427 acres. The southern flank of the fire has been contained, as firefighters kept it from crossing Highway 28 over the weekend. Work continues to build fireline on the east and west flanks. Water drops are being used to protect hay meadows along the fire's edge. Officials say with hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, they expect the fire to aggressively attack their firelines, especially to the north and east.
Elmo Fire grows to 20,616 acres, 6% contained
The Elmo Fire which has destroyed several structures has grown from 18,427 acres to 20,616 acres and is now 6% contained.
Evacuation Underway as Out of Control Wildfire Engulfs 13,000 Acres in Montana
Elmo Fire in Montana, which is out of control, prompts evacuations. The Elmo Fire, which is thought to have consumed close to 13,000 acres, is said to have begun on Friday near the village of Elmo. Elmo Fire. North of Highway 28, the fire spread from grass to trees after...
An incorrect number was listed for Elmo fire evacuation information
The 1-800 number for evacuees that’s been published on the fire-information website Inciweb and repeated in numerous news stories about the Elmo fire was incorrect. When called by MTPR multiple times Wednesday afternoon, that number appeared to go to a line that’s a scam aimed at people over 50 years old.
UPDATE: Elmo Fire evacuation, road closure update - Aug. 2
The Elmo Fire has burned over 16,000 acres and is 10% contained. It has been confirmed that several structures have been lost to the blaze.
Elmo Fire grows to over 16,226 acres; evacuations in place
The Tuesday morning update from the Elmo Fire shows the blaze has grown to an estimated 16,226 acres.
Lake County declares Stage II Fire Restrictions
Stage II fire restrictions declaration in place for all lands in Lake County due to wildfires that could harm people and destroy property.
