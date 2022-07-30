ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and the team behind AMC's Breaking Bad pose with bronze statues of their characters at unveiling in New Mexico

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Breaking Bad has already immortalized its stars, but now they will truly live on forever in bronze.

The cast, including stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, attended a bronze statue unveiling of their characters from Breaking Bad at the convention center in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday.

The duo attended the event alongside Better Call Saul actress Rhea Seehorn, their co-star Dean Norris, creator Vince Gilligan and many more members of the creative team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebYVG_0gyLZJsC00
Permanent: Breaking Bad has already immortalized its stars, but now they will live on forever in bronze

Cranston, 66, wore a long-sleeve white shirt with a thin brown bolo tie wrapped around his neck.

He added a pair of dark blue pants with a black belt wrapped around his waist.

The Malcolm in the Middle star's bushy white beard completely covered his face and nearly obscured his wide grin.

His brown-gray hair was slicked back behind his head and tucked behind his ears as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2pFI_0gyLZJsC00
The unveiling: The cast, including stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, attended a bronze statue unveiling of their characters from Breaking Bad at the convention center in Albuquerque, New Mexico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZJh8_0gyLZJsC00
Star: Cranston, 66, wore a long-sleeve white shirt with a thin brown bolo tie wrapped around his neck
Two friends: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston laughed together while checking out the statue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q010N_0gyLZJsC00
Huge grin: Cranston looked joyous as he stared out at the onlooking crowd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqxXZ_0gyLZJsC00
Svelte: He stood alongside his longtime co-star Paul, 42, who looked casually cool in a mustard yellow button-down shirt with several buttons left undone

He stood alongside his longtime co-star Paul, 42, who looked casually cool in a mustard yellow button-down shirt with several buttons left undone.

He wore a green suede blazer and matching trousers with the ensemble as he leaned casually against the statue of his character.

The Westworld star added a pair of big brown, Timberland boots to the svelte look as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIyHq_0gyLZJsC00
Relaxed: He wore a green suede blazer and matching trousers with the ensemble as he leaned casually against the statue of his character
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09g4cQ_0gyLZJsC00
Capturing the moment: Paul was so excited at the event that he took pictures on his large film camera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1myxHU_0gyLZJsC00
Creator: The duo posed with the large bronze busts of themselves and the show's creator, Vince Gilligan who stood in between the two large statues
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwIed_0gyLZJsC00
Drinking it in: The 55-year-old took a moment to drink in a view of the permanent statues commemorating the characters he helped create
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20K6AF_0gyLZJsC00
Big grin: White grinned up at the character he won four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Paul was so excited at the event that he took pictures on his large film camera.

The duo posed with the large bronze busts of themselves and the show's creator, Vince Gilligan who stood in between the two large statues.

He wore a dark gray shirt and a black pair of trousers. His dark gray hair was combed over to one side and he wore thick glasses as well.

The 55-year-old took a moment to drink in a view of the permanent statues commemorating the characters he helped create.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjTXD_0gyLZJsC00
Chic dress: Rhea Seehorn showed up to the event in a bright green dress and waved to the crowd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zQ4E_0gyLZJsC00
Co-star: One of Paul and Cranston's co-stars on the show Dean Norris, who played Cranston's character's brother-in-law Hank, posed at the event with Paul
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2hM7_0gyLZJsC00
Blown away: Paul looked blown away at the statue's along with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZMFr_0gyLZJsC00
Selfies: Cranston took photos with the show's fans ahead of the big moment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9FAj_0gyLZJsC00
Touching the statues: The two stars kept touching the statues
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071L0Y_0gyLZJsC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7zOu_0gyLZJsC00
Riling up the crowd: Paul seemed to rile up the crowd outside of the center

One of Paul and Cranston's co-stars on the show Dean Norris, who played Cranston's character's brother-in-law Hank, posed at the event with Paul in a blue suit jacket black shirt and pants.

Always a pair who embrace fans, Cranston and Paul stopped to rile up the crowd and took selfies with lucky onlookers.

They then gathered with much of the show's creative team for a group shot while their bronze replicas loomed behind them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EGU9_0gyLZJsC00
Group shot: They then gathered with much of the show's creative team for a group shot while their bronze replicas loomed behind them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yw15H_0gyLZJsC00
Cast and crew: Paul held tightly to supervising producer Trina Slopy at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18L5jP_0gyLZJsC00
Years of great television: Breaking Bad ran on AMC for five seasons from 2008 to 2013
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ElA56_0gyLZJsC00
White and Pinkman: Cranston played Walter White, a terminally-ill chemistry teacher in New Mexico who makes and deals methamphetamine with a former student Jesse Pinkman

Breaking Bad ran on AMC for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. Cranston played Walter White, a terminally-ill chemistry teacher in New Mexico who makes and deals methamphetamine with a former student Jesse Pinkman, played by Paul.

The show received tons of critical acclaim, including 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards.

It also stars Norris, Anna Gunn, RJ Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks and many more well-known actors and actresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHIWt_0gyLZJsC00
Years of acclaim: The show received tons of critical acclaim, including 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzBs1_0gyLZJsC00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Entertainment Weekly

Better Call Saul producer breaks down 'Breaking Bad' episode, Kim mystery

Warning: This story contains plots details from Monday night's episode of Better Call Saul, titled "Breaking Bad." Monday's episode of Better Call Saul — titled "Breaking Bad" as a wink not just to the mothership/ Krystal Ship but Breaking Bad's season 2 episode "Better Call Saul" — indeed delivered the guest stars that everyone had been waiting for since Saul co-creator Peter Gould teased their appearance before the final season began. Or, actually, since season 1 began.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’s Lalo Actor Tony Dalton Reveals His Favorite Scene

When the Breaking Bad series finale aired in 2013, fans of the compelling drama and its various villains and antiheroes grieved the loss. After five years inside the twisted world of Walter White, the weekly dose of his dubious deeds would be sorely missed. But Breaking Bad was no ordinary show. It was a phenomenon of epic proportions. And what does every phenomenal show need? A spinoff.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
City
Albuquerque, NM
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Norris
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Anna Gunn
Person
Rj Mitte
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Aaron Paul
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Breaking Bad#Better Call#Westworld#Timberland
Outsider.com

Clint and Ron Howard Discuss Their First Prize-Winning Film

Ron Howard and his brother Clint revealed a lot about their youth in a 2021 memoir titled The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family. Ron shared anecdotes of how his parents prepared him to be an actor at the age of three. They were always a Hollywood family. And Ron always collaborated with his brother Clint. They’ve always known each other best.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’

Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: This Guest Actor Is Now a Bona Fide Movie Star

Jessica Rothe has slowly ascended the Hollywood hierarchy. The actress played starring roles in Mary + Jane, Happy Death Day, and Utopia. She boasts 387K followers on Instagram. However, before landing roles that vaulted her to more fame, she started out landing smaller parts. She once played the role of...
MOVIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

515K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy