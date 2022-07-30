Two furniture store locations taking up donations to bring to flood victims

www.wymt.com
Breathitt Co. homeowners see inside home for the first time since devastating flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Families in eastern Kentucky are seeing their homes for the first time since flooding hit, and we’re getting a better idea of the damage done. Clarence Reynolds and his wife stand in what’s left of their home on Court Street. “Your hearts broke...
Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help. Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.
Funeral Home Offering Free Funeral Services To Families Of Flood Victims
A funeral home out of Powell County is now offering free funeral services for families of flood victims. Services will include pick up, embalming and preparing the body, casket, visitation services, transportation to the cemetery, and grave digging. Grayson Funeral Home asks for anyone in need of assistance to contact...
Food City partnering to organize flood relief efforts
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Food City, WMYT and other media outlets are teaming up to organize a campaign to help with the devastation caused by the July 26th storms in Eastern Ky. In addition to WYMT, Food City is teaming up with WCYB-TV, Fox Tri-Cities, WJHL-TV, and ABC Tri-Cities to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts.
Shelter open for displaced flood victims in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of volunteers were at East Perry Elementary School collecting, sorting and delivering donations after the deadly floods in eastern Kentucky. “Some people don’t even have shoes on their feet. They just have the clothes they walked on, or swam across in, however they got...
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
Appalachian Apparel Co. raises funds for flooding victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Apparel Company in Hazard is raising money for flood relief. In fact, the amount raised in 48 hours left the owner of the company shocked. The store is raising funds by selling t-shirts. Owner Joey McKenney said they raised $75,000 in 48 hours. He said...
Hazard High School becomes drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard high School has become another flood relief donation and pickup site for the people of Perry County and beyond. Those with the Hazard High School relief efforts say they have given out hundreds of cases of water on Sunday. The school’s Youth Service Coordinator Helen...
Island Creek in Clay County, Kentucky overflows Its Banks / From "Lamb to Lion" WHY?
MANCHESTER, KY (August 2, 2022) - As communities in Clay County begin with the recovery phase following the tragic flooding events of this past week, ClayCoNews Publisher, Ron Curry reached out to a family on U.S. 421 North in the Island Creek community for a statement and permission to video the personal devastation they experienced as the result of a sudden high water event at their location. They agreed but specifically said: "We do not want our own property losses to detract from the losses of others or the unfortunate and ultimate loss of human life."
Ky. native & former UN ambassador pledge to match flood relief donations up to $1.5 million
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two well-known figures in Kentucky are giving back to the mountains following recent flooding. Joe Craft, a Hazard, Ky. native, and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, will match every dollar we raise for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund up to $1.5 million.
Woman loses house to flooding just one year after losing house to mine damage
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds had their lives ripped away overnight, but for flood victim Treasa Neace, this is the second time she has had her home destroyed. This time last year, her house collapsed because it was built on unstable ditches caused by past mining in the area. “I...
Corbin Arena offering free event tickets for flood donations
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Corbin Arena are offering free event tickets in exchange for flood relief donations. The ‘EKY Disaster Relief Donation Drive’ is from August 1 through 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Corbin Arena box office. Two tickets for each...
HPD Chief of Police retires after more than 30 years on the force
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known Eastern Kentucky police chief is heading into retirement. Minor Allen, former Chief of Police for the Hazard Police Department, posted on Facebook that Monday, Aug. 1, was his first official day of retirement. He served as Chief for more than 10 years, but in...
Inmate escapes from Madison County custody
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Madison County. Police said 43-year-old Billy Lowe, from Gray, walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center on Sunday. Lowe was serving a sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine. He is described as being a...
Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County to be Temporarily Closed
SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 1, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County will be temporarily closed to through traffic starting Wednesday. The closure is necessary for crews to add a left turn lane on Oak Leaf Lane at...
Former WYMT anchor returns to hometown to aid in flood relief efforts
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - As many Appalachians inside and outside of Eastern Kentucky rally to help one another following the flood, several Eastern Kentuckians are coming back home to help the communities that raised them. Former WYMT anchor Sheri Sparks is one of those Eastern Kentuckians who wanted to help...
Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for looting Thursday night after historic flooding hit. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said it happened in the Lower Lost Creek area. The people involved were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He said our communities are hurting and his office will not tolerate this type of activity.
Destruction from deadly flooding: Residents evacuate homes leaving everything behind
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Less than 24 hours ago, residents in Jackson and Breathitt counties were told to evacuate their homes for fear of water rising. Schools across the county are now opening up to house and clothe those who were rescued from homes covered in water. "This has...
WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared a video of a swift water rescue of a family from the attic of a home. According to the group, five family members were trapped in the home’s attic and surrounded by rushing water. Wolfe County Swift Water techs broke through a window to gain access. A Kentucky Guard air evacuation team positioned a helicopter over the home.
How to apply for FEMA’s individual assistance
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing that seven counties are now eligible for individual assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued instructions on how Kentuckians affected by these storms can apply. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties affected by the severe storms, flooding and...
