9 things to eat and drink at Lollapalooza this weekend

Check out the tantalizing lineup for Chicago Gourmet 2022
Chicago Gourmet is back! After hosting a retooled slate of festivities in 2021, the four-day food festival is set to return this September with a host of events dedicated to Chicago’s culinary scene—including showcases of tacos, hamburgers, beer and the fest’s all-star tasting event. Tickets for the...
An immersive Harry Potter exhibit will debut in Chicago
Yer a wizard, Harry! Or at least, you can pretend to be once a new immersive Harry Potter experience opens in Chicago this fall. Designed by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and immersive experience company Superfly X, “Harry Potter: Magic at Play” plans to take up residence at Water Tower Place for its worldwide debut on November 11, where it will remain through May 2023. The three-floor, 30,000-square-foot exhibition will offer kid-friendly celebration of “Harry’s journey to Hogwarts,” including games, activations, set recreations and other themed installations to explore.
How to stream Lollapalooza this weekend
In case the ongoing stage set-up process in Grant Park hasn’t tipped you off yet, Lollapalooza is once again headed to downtown Chicago for a four-day musical extravaganza this weekend. The city’s largest summer festival—which typically hosts around 400,000 attendees—will bring a packed slate of performers to Grant Park, including Metallica, Dua Lipa, J.Cole, Green Day and BTS’s J-Hope, among a long list of other genre-spanning acts.
5 amazing moments at Pitchfork Music Festival 2022
Wondering why you spotted so many hordes of wristband-clad fashion plates out and about the city this weekend? That's because Pitchfork Music Festival took over Union Park for its annual three-day slate of indie, hip-hop and experimental acts curated by the eponymous music media outlet, returning to its usual July weekend for the first time since 2019. Despite some run-of-the-mill setbacks (rain, a few last-minute cancellations, even more rain, mud), things were mostly business as usual in Union Park this year—below, read through some of our favorite moments from the weekend, including killer covers and a surprise appearance from one of Chicago’s hometown music heroes.
Chicago is officially the 2nd best city in the world
Second City? More like the Second Best City in the World. That’s according to the latest Time Out Index survey results, which ranked Chicago in the No. 2 spot for our 2022 roundup of the world’s very best cities. A bit of context: Every year, Time Out quizzes...
One of Chicago’s best rooftop bars debuts a new light-up experience
There’s already plenty to love about Chicago’s best rooftop bars, from killer cocktail menus to sweeping views of the Chicago skyline. But if you’re looking to punch up your sky-high drinking experience even further, consider visiting a new LED installation that’s lighting up one of the city’s most beautiful rooftop locales this summer.
Old Joliet Prison will host the inaugural Blues Brothers Con
The Blues Brothers are headed back to prison—well, sort of. More than 40 years after the release of the original film, the Old Joliet Prison will play host to the first-ever Blues Brothers convention this August, bringing two days of live blues and gospel performances, food and film-themed activities to the Chicago area.
