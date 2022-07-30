9 things to eat and drink at Lollapalooza this weekend

Wondering why you spotted so many hordes of wristband-clad fashion plates out and about the city this weekend? That's because Pitchfork Music Festival took over Union Park for its annual three-day slate of indie, hip-hop and experimental acts curated by the eponymous music media outlet, returning to its usual July weekend for the first time since 2019. Despite some run-of-the-mill setbacks (rain, a few last-minute cancellations, even more rain, mud), things were mostly business as usual in Union Park this year—below, read through some of our favorite moments from the weekend, including killer covers and a surprise appearance from one of Chicago’s hometown music heroes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO