Allen, Central boys and the Becahi girls pick up wins on day two

WFMZ-TV Online
Stretch of Route 313 in East Rockhill Twp. closed after tractor trailer pulls down wires
EAST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 313 in Bucks County is closed Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer pulled down wires. It happened on Route 313 near the area of Mt. View Road in East Rockhill Township, according to county dispatchers. No word on when the road will...
Person injured in crash of jet skis at Blue Marsh Lake
BERN TWP., Pa. — One person was injured when a pair of jet skis collided on the water at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County. The accident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several people were riding jet skis in a group when one of them turned and...
Crash shuts down I-78 for hours
BETHLEHEM, PA. - A large crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-78 in Bethlehem closed the interstate for hours this morning. It happened around 2:20 a.m. just past the 33 exit on I-78 Westbound, near the Easton road underpass. One trailer rolled over and blocked all lanes and its tractor portion...
What to know about Easton's two National Night Out events
EASTON, Pa. - There are nearly 200 National Night Out events scheduled in New Jersey, and a couple hundred more in Pennsylvania. The goal is to connect law enforcement and the community. There's double the National Night Out events and double the fun in Easton. "One at the Multon Street...
Coroner rules on crash deaths of Whitehall girl, Reading man
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner has released new details about the 16-year-old girl and a man from Berks County who died following a crash in Whitehall Township on Sunday night. A motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads around 7...
Body of man, 56, recovered from Lehigh River
EASTON, Pa. – A body was recovered from the Lehigh River Saturday night. Rescue crews rushed to the area of Larry Holmes Drive in Easton around 9 p.m. The Northampton County coroner, who also was on the scene, confirmed that the body of a 56-year-old Caucasian male was pulled from the Lehigh River. His name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out events Tuesday
Police departments across the nation are gearing up to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday night. It's typically held on the first Tuesday in August to bring cops and community members together. There are more than 190 events planned in Pennsylvania, and 189 in New Jersey. Here are some of the...
National Night Out brings cops and communities together
EASTON, Pa. - Tuesday was National Night Out and plenty of police departments across the region took time to meet and mingle with members of the community. The events aim to help cops and communities build stronger bonds. In Easton, families gathered at Pioneer Park for face painting, basketball, a...
Coroner IDs man who drowned in Lehigh River
EASTON, Pa. – The Northampton County Coroner has identified the man whose body was recovered from the Lehigh River over the weekend. 56-year-old Wade Leathers, of Tennessee, was pulled from the river, County Coroner Zach Lysek said. The cause of death was drowning, and the manner was ruled accidental.
Woman accused of killing roommate in Salisbury Township
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District Attorney Jim Martin and Salisbury Township Police Chief Kevin Soberick say they have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. Authorities say Terri Hodel, 40, of Allentown, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Tracy Lynn Hoffman, 37. Police say...
Highest paying jobs in East Stroudsburg that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in East Stroudsburg, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Car slams through front of home in Forks Township
FORKS TWP., Pa. – A car slammed through the front of a home in Forks Township Saturday night. It happened in the 1400 block of Sullivan Trail, at a corner property at the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue. The vehicle ended up on the front porch of the residence, with...
Sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's Anderson Campus, are expected to last a few more weeks
Acres of sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's - Anderson, a visual gift from the hospital network to the community. A gift for looking only, not picking. The hospital planted close to eight acres of sunflowers at its Bethlehem Township campus on the southwest corner of Route 33 and Freemansburg Avenue.
Police: Man attempted to shoot and kill ex, missed shot by inches
A Northampton man is facing serious charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and attempting to shoot her. The Bethlehem Police Department says officers got a call around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1000 block of Main Street.
Elderly woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are investigating after an elderly woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. The woman was hit by a vehicle around 10 a.m. on the parking lot on 2977 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township, behind the Wawa on Glenside Drive, according to township police.
Coroner on scene of incident at Route 447 in Price Twp.
The Monroe County Coroner is on scene at an incident in Monroe County Tuesday night. Crews responded to Route 447 in Price Township. The coroner did not confirm any other details of the incident.
Police: Officer struck, injured by fleeing driver in stolen car
WILSON, Pa. - A police officer suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was struck by a fleeing driver early Tuesday. Wilson Police said they responded to the area of Miller and Hay Streets around 4:20 a.m. for a reported vehicle accident. As officers arrived, several men, on foot, along with...
Reading's Penn Street to close for pair of events Tuesday
READING, Pa. — Preparations are underway on Penn Street ahead of Reading's National Night Out on Tuesday. It will take place on the same night as the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, at the Santander Arena. Javier Ruiz, Reading's deputy police chief, said traffic coming off the Penn Street...
