Allentown, PA

Allen, Central boys and the Becahi girls pick up wins on day two

By Jonathan Bodack
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago
www.wfmz.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Person injured in crash of jet skis at Blue Marsh Lake

BERN TWP., Pa. — One person was injured when a pair of jet skis collided on the water at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County. The accident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several people were riding jet skis in a group when one of them turned and...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash shuts down I-78 for hours

BETHLEHEM, PA. - A large crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-78 in Bethlehem closed the interstate for hours this morning. It happened around 2:20 a.m. just past the 33 exit on I-78 Westbound, near the Easton road underpass. One trailer rolled over and blocked all lanes and its tractor portion...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

What to know about Easton's two National Night Out events

EASTON, Pa. - There are nearly 200 National Night Out events scheduled in New Jersey, and a couple hundred more in Pennsylvania. The goal is to connect law enforcement and the community. There's double the National Night Out events and double the fun in Easton. "One at the Multon Street...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner rules on crash deaths of Whitehall girl, Reading man

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner has released new details about the 16-year-old girl and a man from Berks County who died following a crash in Whitehall Township on Sunday night. A motorcycle collided with a car at the intersection of MacArthur and Mechanicsville roads around 7...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body of man, 56, recovered from Lehigh River

EASTON, Pa. – A body was recovered from the Lehigh River Saturday night. Rescue crews rushed to the area of Larry Holmes Drive in Easton around 9 p.m. The Northampton County coroner, who also was on the scene, confirmed that the body of a 56-year-old Caucasian male was pulled from the Lehigh River. His name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local police departments gear up for National Night Out events Tuesday

Police departments across the nation are gearing up to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday night. It's typically held on the first Tuesday in August to bring cops and community members together. There are more than 190 events planned in Pennsylvania, and 189 in New Jersey. Here are some of the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

National Night Out brings cops and communities together

EASTON, Pa. - Tuesday was National Night Out and plenty of police departments across the region took time to meet and mingle with members of the community. The events aim to help cops and communities build stronger bonds. In Easton, families gathered at Pioneer Park for face painting, basketball, a...
EASTON, PA
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Central#Epc
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs man who drowned in Lehigh River

EASTON, Pa. – The Northampton County Coroner has identified the man whose body was recovered from the Lehigh River over the weekend. 56-year-old Wade Leathers, of Tennessee, was pulled from the river, County Coroner Zach Lysek said. The cause of death was drowning, and the manner was ruled accidental.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman accused of killing roommate in Salisbury Township

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District Attorney Jim Martin and Salisbury Township Police Chief Kevin Soberick say they have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. Authorities say Terri Hodel, 40, of Allentown, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Tracy Lynn Hoffman, 37. Police say...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Car slams through front of home in Forks Township

FORKS TWP., Pa. – A car slammed through the front of a home in Forks Township Saturday night. It happened in the 1400 block of Sullivan Trail, at a corner property at the intersection of Elizabeth Avenue. The vehicle ended up on the front porch of the residence, with...
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man attempted to shoot and kill ex, missed shot by inches

A Northampton man is facing serious charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and attempting to shoot her. The Bethlehem Police Department says officers got a call around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1000 block of Main Street.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Officer struck, injured by fleeing driver in stolen car

WILSON, Pa. - A police officer suffered minor injuries when his vehicle was struck by a fleeing driver early Tuesday. Wilson Police said they responded to the area of Miller and Hay Streets around 4:20 a.m. for a reported vehicle accident. As officers arrived, several men, on foot, along with...
WILSON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading's Penn Street to close for pair of events Tuesday

READING, Pa. — Preparations are underway on Penn Street ahead of Reading's National Night Out on Tuesday. It will take place on the same night as the Rockzilla Tour, featuring Papa Roach, at the Santander Arena. Javier Ruiz, Reading's deputy police chief, said traffic coming off the Penn Street...
READING, PA

