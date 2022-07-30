Reading. finishes day 2 with 2 wins in the A-Town Throwdown

League: Pioneer Athletic Conference – Liberty Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (7) Defensive Starters Returning: (5) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We are excited about what we return on Offense in 2022. We will have a new quarterback, Danny Koehler, who has had a very good off-season and is ready to take the reigns at PV. There is good competition at our running back and receiver positions. Our offensive line is bonding well and putting in the strength and conditioning hours. We will look to be balanced run/pass on offense and try to execute as cleanly as possible. Our focus will be on protecting the ball and being efficient.”

