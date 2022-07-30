Reading. finishes day 2 with 2 wins in the A-Town Throwdown

www.wfmz.com
FOX43.com
High School Football: 2022 Mid-Penn Conference schedule
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Mid-Penn Conference will have a slightly new look this fall with the addition of Gettysburg. The Warriors moved out of the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and will join the Mid-Penn this season, which prompted a few changes in the conference's Colonial and Capital divisions. Gettysburg...
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Perkiomen Valley Vikings (1)
League: Pioneer Athletic Conference – Liberty Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (7) Defensive Starters Returning: (5) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We are excited about what we return on Offense in 2022. We will have a new quarterback, Danny Koehler, who has had a very good off-season and is ready to take the reigns at PV. There is good competition at our running back and receiver positions. Our offensive line is bonding well and putting in the strength and conditioning hours. We will look to be balanced run/pass on offense and try to execute as cleanly as possible. Our focus will be on protecting the ball and being efficient.”
Digital Collegian
Penn State football freshman running back Nick Singleton makes 'easy' choice to give back in hometown
Nick Singleton left Governor Mifflin High School as arguably one of the best football players to don a Mustang jersey. The Penn State running back holds school and Berks County records with 6,326 rushing yards and 116 touchdowns as career numbers while racking up 2,059 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns during his senior year. He led the Mustangs to a 10-1 record and a Berks Football League Section 1 title.
Yardbarker
The best players in Villanova basketball history
With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire
The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Introducing Lehigh Valley Style's 2022 Influential Women of the Year
In February, Lehigh Valley Style introduced five Influential Men of the Year. Now, the ladies are getting a well-deserved turn in the spotlight. Meet five women who are making waves in the community in their own ways—advocacy, outreach, healing and hope. The Lehigh Valley is a better place because of them.
sportstravelmagazine.com
City of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Plans for $50 Million Sports Complex
The city of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, plans to build a $50 million multipurpose sports and events complex. Plans for the National Sports and Events Center — on 26.3 acres of commercial property on West Lincoln Highway — were first presented in March 2021 by builder IDG Development LLC. The site was formerly known as the Flats.
Today is the Final Day to Ride This Legendary Rollercoaster in PA
For diehard fans of rollercoasters -- specifically wooden rollercoasters -- today is a bittersweet day. A legendary wooden rollercoaster in the heart of Pennsylvania will be closing for good when the sun sets in just a few hours. Call me old-school, but there's something very special about a wooden rollercoaster....
WFMZ-TV Online
What to know about Easton's two National Night Out events
EASTON, Pa. - There are nearly 200 National Night Out events scheduled in New Jersey, and a couple hundred more in Pennsylvania. The goal is to connect law enforcement and the community. There's double the National Night Out events and double the fun in Easton. "One at the Multon Street...
sanatogapost.com
Historic Rock Band Performers Play Casino Sept. 9
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – An ensemble of rock-‘n-roll performers from historic bands like the Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boston, The Wailers, and The J. Geils Band are scheduled to perform as “The American Vinyl All-Star Band” for an exclusive, one-night-only concert Sept. 9 (2022; Friday) beginning at 7 p.m. in the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.
PhillyBite
An Italian Tradition at Fenicci's in Hershey Pa
- This family-style restaurant serves authentic Italian and American dishes. For a delicious taste of Italian fare in Central Pennsylvania, visit Fenicci's in Hershey pa. This family-style eatery was established in 1935. Enjoy the family-style menu and a casual setting. Try a pizza or pasta from the casual menu. Feniccis...
WFMZ-TV Online
Stretch of Route 313 in East Rockhill Twp. closed after tractor trailer pulls down wires
EAST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A stretch of Route 313 in Bucks County is closed Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer pulled down wires. It happened on Route 313 near the area of Mt. View Road in East Rockhill Township, according to county dispatchers. No word on when the road will...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state. Here's the top choice for PA
PhillyBite
Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person injured in crash of jet skis at Blue Marsh Lake
BERN TWP., Pa. — One person was injured when a pair of jet skis collided on the water at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County. The accident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Several people were riding jet skis in a group when one of them turned and...
PhillyBite
The Chocolatier Restaurant and Bar in Hershey Pa
The chocolatier restaurant and bar in Hershey pa is a full-service chocolate shop featuring an impressive display of Hersheypark rides. Located on the second floor of the Hersheypark supply shop, the shop is open daily without an admission ticket. To enjoy a meal, book a table online. You can find more information on the restaurant's website. Here are some things to keep in mind before you visit.
Route 340 Bridge Rehabilitation in Coatesville and Valley Township Completed
COATESVILLE, PA — The bridge carrying Route 340 (Kings Highway) over Tribune of West Branch of Brandywine Creek has reopened between Route 82 (Manor Road) and Pratts Dam Road in the City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced, following a bridge rehabilitation due to structural deterioration.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out events Tuesday
Police departments across the nation are gearing up to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday night. It's typically held on the first Tuesday in August to bring cops and community members together. There are more than 190 events planned in Pennsylvania, and 189 in New Jersey. Here are some of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
National Night Out brings cops and communities together
EASTON, Pa. - Tuesday was National Night Out and plenty of police departments across the region took time to meet and mingle with members of the community. The events aim to help cops and communities build stronger bonds. In Easton, families gathered at Pioneer Park for face painting, basketball, a...
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PA
It is looking like we'll get a little bit of rain in the coming days, all of which I welcome after the latest heatwave. I've found three fun places in Lancaster County worth visiting with toddlers as well as bored school kids. One of them is brand-new! These places are ideal when you just need to get out of the house for a couple of hours.
