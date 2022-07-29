ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Here are the numbers for the Mega Millions drawing for July 29, 2022

By The Arizona Republic staff
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45opZ0_0gyLXDeG00

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.28 billion, the second-largest in Mega Millions history. The winning numbers were drawn on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers are 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13. The MegaBall was 14.

You can see the drawing here.

Mega Millions prizes

The complete guide to winnings is:

5 matching numbers + Mega Ball : Jackpot.

5 matching numbers: $1 million.

4 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $10,000.

4 matching numbers: $500.

3 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $200.

3 matching numbers: $10.

2 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $10.

1 matching number + Mega Ball: $4.

Mega Ball matching $2.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'

DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
LOTTERY
CNBC

The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawing#Megaball
Daily Mail

Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes

A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy