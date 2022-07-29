Here are the numbers for the Mega Millions drawing for July 29, 2022

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.28 billion, the second-largest in Mega Millions history. The winning numbers were drawn on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers are 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13. The MegaBall was 14.

You can see the drawing here.

Mega Millions prizes

The complete guide to winnings is:

5 matching numbers + Mega Ball : Jackpot.

5 matching numbers: $1 million.

4 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $10,000.

4 matching numbers: $500.

3 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $200.

3 matching numbers: $10.

2 matching numbers + Mega Ball: $10.

1 matching number + Mega Ball: $4.

Mega Ball matching $2.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.