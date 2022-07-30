Cite-and-release program that keeps misdemeanor offenders out of jail enters third year

www.ksat.com
Related
KSAT 12
How can a gun be removed from someone deemed to be a threat? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – It seems to happen after every mass shooting -- the shooter’s past or behavior is identified as a missed red flag. Some Texas lawmakers who oppose red flag laws have argued that we already have laws that can force someone to give up their guns, so why do we need more, and is that accurate?
Atascosa Co. sheriff, deputies honored for stopping state-wide crime spree
SAN ANTONIO — The Atascosa County law enforcement officers who brought an end to a state-wide crime spree have received recognition for their work. Sheriff David Soward accepted the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” award this week on behalf of his team. The Sheriff’s Association of Texas presented the honor at their conference in Fort Worth.
KENS 5
17 stolen vehicles recovered in Comal County
Officials went to a home in New Braunfels and discovered 17 stolen vehicles. Two people were taken into custody shortly after.
KSAT 12
Helotes woman convicted of killing husband in 2016 back in jail four years after being released from prison
SAN ANTONIO – A Helotes woman convicted of murder in the 2013 death of her husband is back in jail four years after she was released from prison. This time, a fraud charge landed Frances Hall in the Bexar County Jail. Hall, 59, spent two years behind bars following...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two arrested after search warrant finds over 8lbs of drugs
KERRVILLE, Texas — Two individuals were arrested in Kerrville after law enforcement discovered a large amount of drugs in a residence. On Monday, July 25th, 2022, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducted an investigation regarding the sale of marijuana and THC which led investigators and the Special Response Team (SRT) to […]
KSAT 12
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Nelson Wolff reflects on over 20 years of serving as county judge
SAN ANTONIO – Nelson Wolff has been the Bexar County judge for more than 20 years. He has also served in numerous other leadership positions in our community, such as San Antonio mayor. Wolff joined Leading SA on Sunday to talk about recent issues in the city and his...
Suspect in death of migrants inside tractor trailer due in court Monday
SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects arrested in connection to the deadliest smuggling event in U.S. history will be in court Monday. Juan Francsisco D’luna Bilbao is set to appear in federal court Monday morning for his detention hearing. The judge will decide whether to keep him...
RELATED PEOPLE
abc7amarillo.com
Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
San Antonio Current
9 years after cop at San Antonio's UIW shot a student, court lets wrongful death suit proceed
An appeals court has ruled that the University of the Incarnate Word doesn't have immunity from a wrongful death suit filed by the family of Cameron Redus, who was shot by a campus cop nine years ago, the Express-News reports. On Friday, the Fourth Court of Appeals upheld a lower...
WATCH: Bexar County leaders to discuss 'cite and release' impact on decreasing repeat offenders, saving taxpayers money
SAN ANTONIO — A press conference is taking place on Friday before noon regarding the "cite and release policy" implemented in Bexar County. In the three years since it was implemented, more than 6,000 people have been cited by law enforcement for non-violent misdemeanor offenses instead of being arrested, county leaders report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fight between two homeless men escalates into stabbing
SAN ANTONIO — One man is in the hospital and another is on the run following a stabbing, officials say. Around 11:37, San Antonio Police responded to a stabbing at the intersection of Flores and Laredo. When police arrived, they found a man in his 50s with a stab...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man caught on camera beating his dog gets 25-year prison term
SAN ANTONIO – A 56-year-old San Antonio man who was caught on camera punching and kicking his young Rottweiler on the front porch of his home was sentenced to 25 years in prison. According to an Animal Care Services news release, Frank Javier Fonseca was sentenced in June and...
foxsanantonio.com
$1 million invested in police mental health unit
SAN ANTONIO - More federal money is being invested in SAPD's mental health unit. Congressman Tony Gonzales says he's secured $1 million dollars to expand the unit, so it can respond to calls seven days a week. He says in 2020, SAPD received more than 20,000 thousand mental health-related calls...
KSAT 12
Hondo City Council revokes Friends of NRA rental agreement after public outcry
HONDO, Texas – It was a heated city council meeting in Hondo on Monday evening, which was called to discuss the Medina County Friends of NRA event set for Saturday. People from Hondo and Uvalde, including family members of some of the Robb Elementary shooting victims, were in attendance, letting their displeasure of the event be heard. They were calling on the city council to stop this event from happening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Warrior Disposal tells customers it’s filing for bankruptcy; trash pickup to stop immediately
West Bexar County – Three days after KSAT reported on a short-staffed trash hauler’s weeks-long backlog on pickups, the owners told customers they are filing for bankruptcy and that their already-delayed pickups would not ever be happening. In a Monday morning email, Warrior Disposal’s owners told customers, “There...
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of West Side Dollar General
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a West Side Dollar General store. The incident occurred Wednesday, May 4 around 8 p.m. at a store in the 7100 block of US Highway 90. According to police, the suspect...
KSAT 12
3 people accused of dumping body found in bin last month outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested three members of a family who they believe played a role in dumping the body of a murdered woman outside a vacant West Side home last month. Frank Rangel, 42; his 18-year-old son Adam; and daughter, Alysson Paredes, 25, all were...
Corporate landlord harassed San Antonio tenant using illegal tactics, report finds
Managers were told to replace her working A.C. with a broken one.
Comments / 2