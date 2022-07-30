ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Cite-and-release program that keeps misdemeanor offenders out of jail enters third year

KSAT 12
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksat.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
KLST/KSAN

Two arrested after search warrant finds over 8lbs of drugs

KERRVILLE, Texas — Two individuals were arrested in Kerrville after law enforcement discovered a large amount of drugs in a residence. On Monday, July 25th, 2022, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducted an investigation regarding the sale of marijuana and THC which led investigators and the Special Response Team (SRT) to […]
KERRVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Salazar
KSAT 12

Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

WATCH: Bexar County leaders to discuss 'cite and release' impact on decreasing repeat offenders, saving taxpayers money

SAN ANTONIO — A press conference is taking place on Friday before noon regarding the "cite and release policy" implemented in Bexar County. In the three years since it was implemented, more than 6,000 people have been cited by law enforcement for non-violent misdemeanor offenses instead of being arrested, county leaders report.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sapd#Bcso#Bexar County Sheriff
foxsanantonio.com

$1 million invested in police mental health unit

SAN ANTONIO - More federal money is being invested in SAPD's mental health unit. Congressman Tony Gonzales says he's secured $1 million dollars to expand the unit, so it can respond to calls seven days a week. He says in 2020, SAPD received more than 20,000 thousand mental health-related calls...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Hondo City Council revokes Friends of NRA rental agreement after public outcry

HONDO, Texas – It was a heated city council meeting in Hondo on Monday evening, which was called to discuss the Medina County Friends of NRA event set for Saturday. People from Hondo and Uvalde, including family members of some of the Robb Elementary shooting victims, were in attendance, letting their displeasure of the event be heard. They were calling on the city council to stop this event from happening.
HONDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy