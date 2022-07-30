ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RA2TE_0gyLWRE300
Mega Millions A Lottery screen displays the current jackpot totals for tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing as a customer buys a ticket at a convince store Friday July 29, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber)

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality.

Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.

The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in nearly four years.

It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner, a span that stretches back to April 15 when a Tennessee player matched all of the game’s six numbers.

The $1.28 billion prize is for players who are paid with the annuity option, which makes 30 annual payments that stretch over 29 years. Nearly all jackpot winners choose the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The jackpot is the latest focus of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world for centuries.

Across the U.S., state lottery systems use lottery revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. With the big Mega Millions jackpot, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers

There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $660 million. The numbers drawn were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64 and the gold Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 3X. That means Tuesday night's jackpot will be worth $790 million, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot ever, according to the Mega Millions website.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Game#The Associated Press
CBS Pittsburgh

Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line

UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
UPI News

Man's last-minute hunch leads to $100,000 lottery prize

July 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he was leaving a North Carolina store when a hunch told him to turn around and buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize. Barry Bruce, of Danville, Va., told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was about to leave the Jones Exxon store in Stanley, N.C., when he stopped in his tracks.
DANVILLE, VA
Reuters

Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
OTTUMWA, IA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
171K+
Followers
119K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy