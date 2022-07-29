Scott Graffin named new head of UGA’s Department of Management

It’s been a joy and an honor for me to serve as Interim Dean of Ecology during the past year, and to work with the Odum School community to strengthen our academic programs, scholarly research, and public engagement. For more than five decades, the Odum School of Ecology has led the boundaries of discovery in ecological science, trained future generations, and developed innovative solutions to environmental problems. Together we will continue to grow the Odum School’s national and global reputation, foster discovery, support diversity, and prepare global thinkers to tackle complex problems. To our students, faculty, staff and community of alumni, donors and friends, please know that the Odum School of Ecology at the University of Georgia is your home, and we are here to support you in achieving your goals.

