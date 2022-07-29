ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Scott Graffin named new head of UGA’s Department of Management

By Merritt Melancon
 4 days ago
Grady College named one of nation’s first 4 solutions journalism hubs

The Solutions Journalism Network (SJN) has named Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia one of the nation’s four inaugural solutions journalism hubs. In this role, Grady College’s Department of Journalism will continue to serve as an incubator for creativity, innovation and research in solutions journalism, which is focused on rigorously reporting on responses to social problems, and function as a resource for students and professionals in the field.
Dean’s Corner, Summer 2022

It’s been a joy and an honor for me to serve as Interim Dean of Ecology during the past year, and to work with the Odum School community to strengthen our academic programs, scholarly research, and public engagement. For more than five decades, the Odum School of Ecology has led the boundaries of discovery in ecological science, trained future generations, and developed innovative solutions to environmental problems. Together we will continue to grow the Odum School’s national and global reputation, foster discovery, support diversity, and prepare global thinkers to tackle complex problems. To our students, faculty, staff and community of alumni, donors and friends, please know that the Odum School of Ecology at the University of Georgia is your home, and we are here to support you in achieving your goals.
NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws

As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
RFPs sought for Taylor-Grady House in Athens

City Hall is looking for help with the Taylor-Grady House, putting out a request for proposals for a plan to lease and use the historic property on Prince Avenue in Athens. It’s an agreement that will run through June of 2024. Application information is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation

Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
Governor Kemp announces grants for Georgia teachers

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced additional funding for teachers across the state Friday. The state will give all full-time teachers $125 to buy classroom supplies. The money is part of Georgia's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Previously, the money had been used to help students with...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail

When Dr. Casey Locarnini, aka Dr. Loc, and his wife, Roxanne, opened Dunwoody Urgent Care in 2005, they blazed a trail by offering a whole new level of medical care to nearby residents. Located in the heart of Dunwoody at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, their clinic provided walk-in care for […] The post Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts

Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
Developers seek delay in controversial rezone request in Oconee Co

There will likely be a delay in a vote on a proposal for a controversial rezoning request in Ocoee County. Developers who are looking to build a grocery store, restaurant, and shopping complex near the intersection of Highways 78 and 53 in Oconee County are asking Commissioners to push back until September the vote to approve or reject the proposed change from Business 1 to Business 2 zoning status.
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022

Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
New details into the death of a Sparta woman

SPARTA – The GBI released new details into the death of Brianna Grier who fell out of a Hancock County patrol car. As the death investigation of Brianna Grier continues, the GBI is releasing new details based on recent findings. Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed. Agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions. In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the backseat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt.
Community Policy