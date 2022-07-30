Crews battle fire at gas line in Marion County

www.wbrc.com
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for witness information or video after a Jefferson County commissioner was caught in the middle of a shootout Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. “It scared me so bad, because I just wasn’t expecting that, because that’s not a dangerous area I was...
bobgermanylaw.com
Columbus, MS – Tree Service Truck Involved in Injury Crash at Main St and 4th St
According to a local source, an SUV and a large commercial tree service truck collided in the area of 4th Street and Main Street. The driver and passenger in the SUV were transported to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition. The incident is under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.
wbrc.com
Northport ‘green lights’ major street repaving project
NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - A major street repaving project is about to get underway in Northport and we’re talking nearly two dozen roads. The Northport City Council gave the green light this week to begin the work. This is 20th Street which is one street over from Lurleen Wallace...
wbrc.com
21-year-old Northport man drowns in Lake Lurleen
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old man drowned while swimming in Lake Lurleen Sunday, July 31, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Rocael Ramos, 21, of Northport, drowned while swimming around 1:15 p.m. Ramos was taken to Northport Medical Center where he died a short time later, according to troopers.
wbrc.com
Kentucky flood victims hours away from receiving much-needed TLC from Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala, (WBRC) - The news out of Kentucky seems to get more grim by the hour. The death toll now stands at 37, according to authorities in Kentucky. But help is on the way by way of Northport in Tuscaloosa County. It all gets underway at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday,...
wbrc.com
2 teens killed in early morning accident in Cullman Co.
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cullman County early Monday morning August 1, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Caden A. Rodgers, 19, of Holly Pond, and a 14-year-old passenger were fatally injured when Rodgers somehow drove off the road and struck a utility pole. Troopers said both victims died at the scene.
WAFF
2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck
Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Updated: 3 hours ago. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Huntsville man dies in multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb...
Police Investigating Sunday Drowning Death at Lake Lurleen in Tuscaloosa County
Police are investigating a drowning death that occurred Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in northern Tuscaloosa County. Few details are currently available as investigators sort out the incident, but a law enforcement spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway after a young man drowned there Sunday. The victim was reportedly...
Man faces manslaughter charge after woman dies in wreck
Police told News 19 they conducted a toxicological exam on him which showed a large amount of methamphetamine in his system.
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
A 22-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting on July 31 was identified Monday morning.
Police: North Alabama woman allegedly stabbed sister with screwdriver
Florence Police said a woman was charged with assault over the weekend.
Alabama man found competent for trial in 7 grisly murders
One of two men charged in one of the state’s most heinous mass murders has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial for capital murder. Frederic Allen Rogers of Hartselle appeared in Morgan County circuit court Monday for a brief hearing before Judge Stephen Brown. Rogers’ attorneys presented no evidence to dispute a state report that deemed Rogers competent.
One Dead, Two Injured in Friday Night Collision in Tuscaloosa County
A 22-year-old Buhl man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision that occurred Friday night in Tuscaloosa County. According to Corporal Reginal King, spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Troopers in West Alabama, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuscaloosa County Road 140, approximately six miles west of Coker.
wtva.com
Woman arrested for murder after Columbus wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was arrested and charged with murder in Columbus. Carla Hunt, 51, is charged with murder in the death of Willie Jennings. Both are from Columbus. According to a Columbus Police Department news release, Jennings was involved in a crash Friday morning, July 29 near...
wbrc.com
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
Buhl man dead following car crash in Tuscaloosa County
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of Buhl man, Joshua E. Plowman. Plowman, 22, was fatally injured when the 2005 Chevrolet Colorado he was driving, collided head-on with a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Andrew S. Curry, 57, also of Buhl. Plowman...
