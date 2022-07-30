ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Agricultural hay bailer the cause of grass fire on Territorial Hwy in Curtain

By News Staff
KCBY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kcby.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Lightning strikes hollowed out snag, starts fire in Tiller

TILLER, Ore. — Early morning thunderstorms brought in lightning strikes throughout the southern region of the Douglas Forest Protective Association's protection area. At 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, a DFPA fixed wing aircraft performed lightning reconnaissance over the area of Tiller and Drew. The recon identified one smoke column from a single old growth tree near Brownie Creek Road, in Tiller.
TILLER, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES

Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RESPONDERS PREPOSITIONED DUE TO THREAT OF LIGHTNING

With the current threat of lightning throughout Douglas County, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has additional resources prepositioned in its district. Five engines with a total of eleven responders are spread around the district, thanks to severity funding dollars from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Additional crews are from the ODF South Cascade and Western Lane districts, Sweet Home and Eastern Lane, and from the Coos Forest Protective Association.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Hay#Preparedness#Territorial Hwy#Curtain#Territorial Highway#Dfpa
KDRV

Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Bystander helps woman out of window to escape apartment fire

EUGENE, Ore. – An apartment complex in the Bethel neighborhood is seriously damaged after a fire early Tuesday morning. "This guy was telling me, 'just jump!' And so finally I felt that heat so bad I just went ahead on jumped on him," said Louanna Shaw, a resident who was on the second floor of the building.
EUGENE, OR
KDRV

DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire

JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, OR
City
Curtin, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC CRASH MONDAY

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a traffic crash Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:45 p.m. the 70-year old was headed northbound in the 2100 block of Northeast Vine Street when he hit a dip in the road. The man said his brakes locked up and he ended up crashing his bike in the roadway.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF REGION

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the region as a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said this includes eastern Douglas County eastward, Josephine County, the southern Oregon Cascades, and the Klamath Basin.
ENVIRONMENT
kezi.com

Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
LANE COUNTY, OR
pnwag.net

Bird Flu Detected In Coos County Backyard Flock

Bird flu continues to be an issue in Oregon. The state Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a backyard flock in Coos County. The flock of 25 birds was a mix of chickens and ducks. ODA said the flock owners did not sell eggs or other poultry products therefore federal guidelines do no not require a quarantine.
COOS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH NEAR MAPLETON, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W

LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63,...
MAPLETON, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., August 1

On Thursday July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63, from Veneta, was westbound on Highway 126W making a left turn into the gas station in Mapleton. A Ford Focus, operated by Timothy Cooper, age 24, from Tidewater, was also westbound and rear-ended the Dodge Ram pickup. Cooper was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and died on July 30, 2022, from his injuries. Two additional occupants in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries. Montgomery was treated and released for minor injuries at the scene. Highway 126W was reduced to a single lane for about six hours. OSP was assisted by Western Lane Ambulance, Siuslaw Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
MAPLETON, OR
oregontoday.net

Pedestrian Fatality I-5, Linn Co., August 1

On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:02 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 229. A pedestrian entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 and was struck by a Toyota van operated by Poblano Lopez (39) of Lynnwood, WA. on I5 southbound near milepost 229. The pedestrian, identified as Charles Dwayne Hatfield (49) of Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Tangent Fire Department.
LINN COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley

Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN REGION

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for southern Oregon through most of the weekend. An Urgent Weather Message from the National Weather Service said for central Douglas County, a Heat Advisory has been extended through 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Overnight lows continue to be warmer than normal, mainly in the 60s. Although temperatures will be somewhat cooler on Sunday, the long duration of the heat added with potential smoke impacts from the McKinney Fire in northern California may prevent relief from the heat.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on Leave

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – The Cottage Grove chief of police and a captain are on paid administrative leave as the city conducts an investigation. Assistant to the city manager Jake Boone says the leave for Chief Scott Shepherd and Captain Conrad Gagner started Friday, July 29. Retired Sherwood police...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy