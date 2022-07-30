Agricultural hay bailer the cause of grass fire on Territorial Hwy in Curtain

kcby.com
KCBY
Lightning strikes hollowed out snag, starts fire in Tiller
TILLER, Ore. — Early morning thunderstorms brought in lightning strikes throughout the southern region of the Douglas Forest Protective Association's protection area. At 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, a DFPA fixed wing aircraft performed lightning reconnaissance over the area of Tiller and Drew. The recon identified one smoke column from a single old growth tree near Brownie Creek Road, in Tiller.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES
Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
kqennewsradio.com
RESPONDERS PREPOSITIONED DUE TO THREAT OF LIGHTNING
With the current threat of lightning throughout Douglas County, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has additional resources prepositioned in its district. Five engines with a total of eleven responders are spread around the district, thanks to severity funding dollars from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Additional crews are from the ODF South Cascade and Western Lane districts, Sweet Home and Eastern Lane, and from the Coos Forest Protective Association.
KCBY
Grant-funded electrofishing boat to help combat invasive bass in Coquille River
COOS BAY, Ore. — Despite efforts to combat invasive bass in the Coquille River, the predatory fish still remain problematic. But a grant-funded electrofishing boat may change that. The Coquille Indian Tribe has received a $100,000 grant from the Spirit Mountain Community Fund to purchase the boat. The tribe...
KDRV
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
kezi.com
Bystander helps woman out of window to escape apartment fire
EUGENE, Ore. – An apartment complex in the Bethel neighborhood is seriously damaged after a fire early Tuesday morning. "This guy was telling me, 'just jump!' And so finally I felt that heat so bad I just went ahead on jumped on him," said Louanna Shaw, a resident who was on the second floor of the building.
KDRV
DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
KDRV
ODF Firefighters knock down several small fires across Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have been kept busy across Jackson County on Saturday. According to ODF Southwest, crews have responded to four small fires across county during the early parts of Saturday morning. Here is the latest information that NewsWatch 12 has been able to find...
kqennewsradio.com
MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC CRASH MONDAY
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a traffic crash Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:45 p.m. the 70-year old was headed northbound in the 2100 block of Northeast Vine Street when he hit a dip in the road. The man said his brakes locked up and he ended up crashing his bike in the roadway.
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF REGION
A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the region as a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said this includes eastern Douglas County eastward, Josephine County, the southern Oregon Cascades, and the Klamath Basin.
kezi.com
Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
pnwag.net
Bird Flu Detected In Coos County Backyard Flock
Bird flu continues to be an issue in Oregon. The state Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a backyard flock in Coos County. The flock of 25 birds was a mix of chickens and ducks. ODA said the flock owners did not sell eggs or other poultry products therefore federal guidelines do no not require a quarantine.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH NEAR MAPLETON, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63,...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., August 1
On Thursday July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63, from Veneta, was westbound on Highway 126W making a left turn into the gas station in Mapleton. A Ford Focus, operated by Timothy Cooper, age 24, from Tidewater, was also westbound and rear-ended the Dodge Ram pickup. Cooper was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and died on July 30, 2022, from his injuries. Two additional occupants in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries. Montgomery was treated and released for minor injuries at the scene. Highway 126W was reduced to a single lane for about six hours. OSP was assisted by Western Lane Ambulance, Siuslaw Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Pedestrian Fatality I-5, Linn Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 12:02 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 229. A pedestrian entered the lane of travel on Interstate-5 and was struck by a Toyota van operated by Poblano Lopez (39) of Lynnwood, WA. on I5 southbound near milepost 229. The pedestrian, identified as Charles Dwayne Hatfield (49) of Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the van remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Tangent Fire Department.
kptv.com
Suspects pour paint on floor, walls after breaking into Creswell elementary school
CRESWELL, Ore. (KPTV) - Two young people are wanted after they broke into an elementary school in Creswell and vandalized a classroom last week, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, just before 3 a.m., two suspects were caught breaking into Creslane Elementary School, located at 996...
klcc.org
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
kqennewsradio.com
HEAT ADVISORY/EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN REGION
A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for southern Oregon through most of the weekend. An Urgent Weather Message from the National Weather Service said for central Douglas County, a Heat Advisory has been extended through 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Overnight lows continue to be warmer than normal, mainly in the 60s. Although temperatures will be somewhat cooler on Sunday, the long duration of the heat added with potential smoke impacts from the McKinney Fire in northern California may prevent relief from the heat.
KCBY
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on Leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – The Cottage Grove chief of police and a captain are on paid administrative leave as the city conducts an investigation. Assistant to the city manager Jake Boone says the leave for Chief Scott Shepherd and Captain Conrad Gagner started Friday, July 29. Retired Sherwood police...
