Firefighters battling 10-acre wildfire west of Parker

www.yakimaherald.com
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
No injuries in Selah apartment fire, but building is a total loss
SELAH -- A two-story apartment building at 311 S. First St. near downtown Selah was a "total loss" after it was consumed by fire on Tuesday evening. The fire started around 5:30 p.m., Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange said, and more than an hour later, no injuries were reported among civilians or the 30 firefighting personnel who responded.
KHQ Right Now
Vantage Highway Fire burning 5,000 acres in Kittitas County, evacuations downgraded
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The evacuation order for the areas listed below has been downgraded to a level 2 ("Be prepared to leave") notice. Residents on those streets may return home but should be ready to evacuate again. Power was being interupted as part of the efford to halt the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters responding to human-caused fires on Naches, Cle Elum ranger districts
A small fire burning 40 miles northwest of Naches is 40% contained, and fire crews have contained another six small fires in the Naches and Cle Elum ranger districts since July 25. All but three of the fires were human caused, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National...
Yakima Herald Republic
Wildfire near Vantage expanding to Whiskey Creek drainage after threatening homes
Firefighters worked through the night Monday to contain a 8,000-acre brush fire near Vantage. The fire started near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway around noon Monday. The community of Vantage was under a Level 2 “be prepared to leave” evacuation notice. As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
Wildfire near Vantage estimated at 5,000 acres; Level 2 evacuations issued
UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) — A wildfire burning west of Vantage is now estimated at about 5,000 acres. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 2 evacuation notice for the entire town of Vantage. Several fire districts and air support are on scene. A strike team from...
KEPR
First heat-related death reported in the Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Benton County Coroner's Office confirmed a man in Richland died from what appears to be the extreme heat. The coroner's office identified the man as Sean Aaberg, 38, who was believed to be without housing at the time. Officials said a bystander witnessed Aaberg collapse...
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
q13fox.com
Wildfire burning in Vantage is 10% contained
FOX 13 has team coverage of a wildfire burning in Vantage. As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 4,500 acres and is about 10% contained. Evacuations have been scaled down to Level 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cougar euthanized near Selah—YCSO suspects it killed dozens of animals
SELAH, Wash. — After months of searching, wildlife leaders and law enforcement in the Wenas area of Yakima County located and later euthanized a cougar they believe was responsible for killing dozens of animals in the region over recent months. According to a post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s...
Fatal Hit and Run Case in Yakima Still Under Investigation
No arrests and no decisions yet in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed June 12 while riding a bike along Summitview Avenue. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News "we are actively awaiting results from a search warrant." There's no word on how long that may take but Brusic says once that happens he'll meet with the investigative team from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office so he can make a final charging decision in the case.
Yakima Herald Republic
Suspect car in Sunnyside shooting
Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
kpq.com
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ncwlife.com
One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake
One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
Yakima Herald Republic
Autopsy scheduled for Yakima man shot to death on West King Street
An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for a 33-year-old Yakima man who was gunned down Thursday on West King Street in Yakima. Daniel Raymond Bridges’ autopsy will be performed by the Thurston County medical examiner, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Police responding to calls of shots fired in the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside
A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night. Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old...
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash blocks George Washington Way in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Several vehicles were involved in a collision on George Washington Way in Richland which is slowing traffic through the area around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, August 1. KAPP-KVEW’s reporter on the scene spotted three Washington State Patrol vehicles and several troopers responding to the intersection of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county
A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue
Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
610KONA
UPDATE: Warrant Issued for Former Toppenish High School Teacher
UPDATE: The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they've issued a warrant for the arrest of Bertha Cerna for Sexual Misconduct with a minor 1st Degree (RCW 9A.44.093), and Furnishing Liquor to a Minor (RCW 66.44.270). Anyone information about the case should contact YCSO Detectives Reyna or Duggan at 509-574-2567. Original...
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
Comments / 0