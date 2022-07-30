ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, WA

Firefighters battling 10-acre wildfire west of Parker

By DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yakimaherald.com

Yakima Herald Republic

No injuries in Selah apartment fire, but building is a total loss

SELAH -- A two-story apartment building at 311 S. First St. near downtown Selah was a "total loss" after it was consumed by fire on Tuesday evening. The fire started around 5:30 p.m., Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange said, and more than an hour later, no injuries were reported among civilians or the 30 firefighting personnel who responded.
SELAH, WA
KEPR

First heat-related death reported in the Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Benton County Coroner's Office confirmed a man in Richland died from what appears to be the extreme heat. The coroner's office identified the man as Sean Aaberg, 38, who was believed to be without housing at the time. Officials said a bystander witnessed Aaberg collapse...
RICHLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Wildfire burning in Vantage is 10% contained

FOX 13 has team coverage of a wildfire burning in Vantage. As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned 4,500 acres and is about 10% contained. Evacuations have been scaled down to Level 2.
VANTAGE, WA
News Talk KIT

Fatal Hit and Run Case in Yakima Still Under Investigation

No arrests and no decisions yet in the fatal hit and run case of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed June 12 while riding a bike along Summitview Avenue. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic tells KIT News "we are actively awaiting results from a search warrant." There's no word on how long that may take but Brusic says once that happens he'll meet with the investigative team from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office so he can make a final charging decision in the case.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect car in Sunnyside shooting

Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ncwlife.com

One killed, three injured in rollover outside Moses Lake

One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling west on South Frontage Road East about 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve near Hiawatha Road and left the roadway.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Autopsy scheduled for Yakima man shot to death on West King Street

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday for a 33-year-old Yakima man who was gunned down Thursday on West King Street in Yakima. Daniel Raymond Bridges’ autopsy will be performed by the Thurston County medical examiner, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Police responding to calls of shots fired in the...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside

A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night. Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Large cherry processing plant near Selah approved by county

A large cherry processing facility northeast of Selah which drew objections from dozens of area residents, a local business and several agencies was approved this past week by a Yakima County hearing examiner. Following a June 30 public hearing and nearly a year of reports, studies and written comments, hearing...
SELAH, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Drivers See Detour on 64th Avenue

Welcome to a new month as city crews continue road and signal work this summer. City crews are busy with work on a popular section of 64th Avenue forcing the closure of the road Monday and Tuesday, August 1st and 2nd, for a street/stormwater project. You've probably seen the signs...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

UPDATE: Warrant Issued for Former Toppenish High School Teacher

UPDATE: The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says they've issued a warrant for the arrest of Bertha Cerna for Sexual Misconduct with a minor 1st Degree (RCW 9A.44.093), and Furnishing Liquor to a Minor (RCW 66.44.270). Anyone information about the case should contact YCSO Detectives Reyna or Duggan at 509-574-2567. Original...
TOPPENISH, WA

