‘Tower of Fantasy’ pre-registration, release date, platforms, and more

Related
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ swings its way back onto the Netflix charts
A familiar face (or mask) has come swinging onto the Netflix charts this week, with Spider-Man: No Way Home giving itself a place within the Top 10 most-watched films on the streaming site. Spider-Man: No Way Home has not only dominated theater box offices upon its initial release but is...
A relentless sci-fi thriller unleashes a temporal time bomb on streaming
Having instantly marked himself out as a filmmaker to keep an eye on after blowing everyone away with his debut feature Moon, Duncan Jones was under pressure to deliver with his sophomore effort from behind the camera. Sticking to what he knew best, Source Code took him back into the realm of high concept sci-fi, and we’d be selling things short to say it worked a treat.
Netflix users embrace a reluctant heist thriller that divided opinion
The man born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known as Wu-Tang Clan legend RZA, is nothing if not an ambitiously talented individual. Throughout his career, the multi-hyphenate has dabbled in music, record producing, acting, writing, directing, and composing, with his third feature-length effort Cut Throat City arguably his most accomplished work from behind the camera.
Netflix’s #1 TV series is faring even worse with critics than ‘Resident Evil’
The promise of a new Netflix original series is often more than enough to convince subscribers that investing hours of their time is worthwhile, even if the show in question ends up being widely panned by critics and audiences. In fact, recent six-episode arrival Keep Breathing is faring even worse among the former group than the maligned Resident Evil.
A blood-curdling supernatural horror places a curse on the Netflix Top 5
Horror movies are as reliable on streaming as they are in theaters, because it doesn’t matter how audiences choose to view them, people just want to be terrified. Things that go bump in the night are about as big a draw as anything on-demand, with The Wretched emerging from the woods to secure a high position on the Netflix charts.
A long-awaited sci-fi sequel that splashed the cash saves the past on streaming
10 years after one of the most underwhelming sequels in recent memory, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones finally reunited for Men in Black III, which was a great deal better than a lot of people were expecting it to be. While the first installment still ranks as one of...
A smash hit horror with a logistically improbable sequel lives a lie on Netflix
Any horror movie that turns a big profit at the box office, which is quite a lot of them, is almost inevitably awarded a sequel. The low cost and high reward model of the genre means it’s no great shakes to churn out fresh installments to capitalize on a hot brand, but nobody could have guessed that Orphan would be joining the club, and with a prequel of all things.
Here’s your first look at Netflix’s revival of a beloved 90s young adult series
Netflix just released a first-look preview of their upcoming adaptation of the popular young adult drama series Heartbreak High. The trailer, released on their YouTube channel, received mixed reactions from fans. According to Netflix, the show will be directed by Hannah Carroll Chapman and is their reimagining of the popular 90s drama. The show is about a young teenager named Amerie trying to repair her school reputation while navigating the intricacies of teen romance.
