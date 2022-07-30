ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Tower of Fantasy’ pre-registration, release date, platforms, and more

By Jonathon Greenall
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ swings its way back onto the Netflix charts

A familiar face (or mask) has come swinging onto the Netflix charts this week, with Spider-Man: No Way Home giving itself a place within the Top 10 most-watched films on the streaming site. Spider-Man: No Way Home has not only dominated theater box offices upon its initial release but is...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A relentless sci-fi thriller unleashes a temporal time bomb on streaming

Having instantly marked himself out as a filmmaker to keep an eye on after blowing everyone away with his debut feature Moon, Duncan Jones was under pressure to deliver with his sophomore effort from behind the camera. Sticking to what he knew best, Source Code took him back into the realm of high concept sci-fi, and we’d be selling things short to say it worked a treat.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users embrace a reluctant heist thriller that divided opinion

The man born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known as Wu-Tang Clan legend RZA, is nothing if not an ambitiously talented individual. Throughout his career, the multi-hyphenate has dabbled in music, record producing, acting, writing, directing, and composing, with his third feature-length effort Cut Throat City arguably his most accomplished work from behind the camera.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s #1 TV series is faring even worse with critics than ‘Resident Evil’

The promise of a new Netflix original series is often more than enough to convince subscribers that investing hours of their time is worthwhile, even if the show in question ends up being widely panned by critics and audiences. In fact, recent six-episode arrival Keep Breathing is faring even worse among the former group than the maligned Resident Evil.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Android#Game Store#The Tower#Action Game#Video Game
wegotthiscovered.com

A blood-curdling supernatural horror places a curse on the Netflix Top 5

Horror movies are as reliable on streaming as they are in theaters, because it doesn’t matter how audiences choose to view them, people just want to be terrified. Things that go bump in the night are about as big a draw as anything on-demand, with The Wretched emerging from the woods to secure a high position on the Netflix charts.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A smash hit horror with a logistically improbable sequel lives a lie on Netflix

Any horror movie that turns a big profit at the box office, which is quite a lot of them, is almost inevitably awarded a sequel. The low cost and high reward model of the genre means it’s no great shakes to churn out fresh installments to capitalize on a hot brand, but nobody could have guessed that Orphan would be joining the club, and with a prequel of all things.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s your first look at Netflix’s revival of a beloved 90s young adult series

Netflix just released a first-look preview of their upcoming adaptation of the popular young adult drama series Heartbreak High. The trailer, released on their YouTube channel, received mixed reactions from fans. According to Netflix, the show will be directed by Hannah Carroll Chapman and is their reimagining of the popular 90s drama. The show is about a young teenager named Amerie trying to repair her school reputation while navigating the intricacies of teen romance.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy