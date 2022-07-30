Two men crash after being shot in separate killings

www.wapt.com
Anita Million
3d ago
Nothing new here, that’s a daily event in Jackson these days! I strongly suggest investing in some Kevlar if you plan on visiting our fine upstanding state Capitol in Mississippi!
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg man arrested for shooting into house on Elizabeth Circle
A suspect was arrested in connection with a July shooting in the Elizabeth Circle neighborhood. Deandre Royal, 39 of Vicksburg, was arrested on July 29 by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department in connection with a July 12 shooting into a residence on Elizabeth Circle. Royal was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WLBT
Ridgeland teen charged with manslaughter after ‘road rage’ incident
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Eighteen-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm was charged Tuesday with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin during a road rage incident on Highway 25 last week. According to Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Paul Holley, Phlegm was denied bond the day after the...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate city's 84th homicide of 2022
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 84th homicide of 2022. Police said people reported hearing shots fired Sunday in the area of Lee Drive and Cameron Street. When they went down to the area at about 5:30 p.m., they found a man who had been shot to death.
WLBT
Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A candlelight vigil will be held on Tuesday for two teens who were killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle car crash on Gus Green Road. The vigil will occur at Germantown High School from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. “It is with great sadness that...
Man shot, killed during robbery on First Avenue
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during a robbery that happened on First Avenue on Saturday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said London Lyols, 23, was fatally shot multiple times by an unknown man near Prentiss Street. They said Lyols was robbed of several ounces of marijuana. […]
WAPT
Four homicides reported in one weekend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened between Friday and Sunday. According to police, Morris Stamps, 35, was found dead Sunday in an abandoned house on Lee Street, marking the city's 84th homicide of 2022. This time last year, Jackson reached 87 homicides. This...
WAPT
Two teens killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — Two teenagers were killed in a wreck early Monday morning, Madison County officials said. The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. Monday on Gus Green Road. Heath Hall, with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
Man found shot in crashed car on University Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a crashed car on Friday, July 30. Officials with the Jackson Police Department said the crash happened at University Boulevard and Florence Street. They said a 53-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a […]
WLBT
Man found dead laying in grass on I-20 east and Highway 18 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found laying in the grass on Interstate 20 and Highway 18 in Jackson. JPD says 39-year-old Leo Stewart was found unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma being located. This is an ongoing investigation. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man on bond after being found in possession of cocaine and oxycodone
A Vicksburg man was taken into custody by Warren County Authorities last Thursday after being found in possession of cocaine and oxycodone. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, Tavon Tiey Carson, 26, of Vicksburg, was stopped by Sheriffs Detective Jeff Meritt just after 3:30 p.m. on Letitia Street, inside the city.
wcbi.com
Winston County Sherriff Office is still looking for answers to homicide case
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday night shooting left one person dead in Winston County.. The investigation is still in its early stages, but an arrest has been made.. Around 9:30 Sunday night, several shots were fired at 168 Hill Crest Circle in Louisville. When first responders got...
Man charged with grand larceny in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in Yazoo County in connection to a recent business burglary. The Yazoo Herald reported Drewy Austin, 39, was accused of stealing patio furniture and a refrigerator from a business on Martin Luther King Drive. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terry Gann said he was caught […]
WAPT
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended
JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
WAPT
Stokes wants city to take action against Mississippi hot pursuit law
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he wants the city to take action against Mississippi's hot pursuit law. Stokes' proposal comes after a postal worker was killed July 21 by a suspect being chased from Pearl into the Jackson city limits. And, last week, a woman was arrested after leading Flowood police on a chase that ended with her crashing into a light pole in Jackson.
breezynews.com
Grand Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in Attala and Leake
JACKIE BEECHAMP, 31, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, ACSO. Bond $10,000. TALINA G BOYD, 18, of Carthage, False ID, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500. KENDRICK R CARTER, 39, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, KPD....
WLBT
JPD responds to an accident; finds a man shot to death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating its latest homicide, which occurred Friday morning near McDowell Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Police say they received reports of an accident on the I-55 Frontage Road near McDowell. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses, who said a...
WAPT
Police look for suspects after driver was shot and killed
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating the city's 81st homicide of the year. Investigators said Kion Hughes, 32, was shot and killed. Police say Hughes crashed on I-55 North Frontage Road near McDowell Road around 1 a.m. on July 29. Investigators said they do not know if Hughes...
Deputies: 13-year-old shoots girlfriend in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after they said a 13-year-old boy shot his 16-year-old girlfriend while filming a video. The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 in the Oak Grove subdivision off of Old Fannin Road. Deputies said the 16-year-old was helping the 13-year-old film a video […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash
Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
Pelahatchie woman sentenced for murder-for-hire plot
PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelahatchie woman was sentenced to 120 months in prison for her role in a murder-for-hire plot. Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, was sentenced by United States District Judge Carlton W. Reeves on Monday. The sentence included a fine of $1,000 and a term of three years of supervised release following her […]
