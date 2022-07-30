PS5 Price Increase? Sony Refuses to Rule Out its Possibility

www.itechpost.com
Got an Amazon Invite to Purchase a PS5 or Xbox Series X? You Have 72 Hours to Buy It
Amazon has confirmed in a tweet that it is sending out invites to purchase the hard-to-find Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. These invites are being sent in waves, with another batch of invites being sent out next week. If bueys receive one of these invites, they will have...
A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6
Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
[RETRO GAMING] Do You Remember Blast Corps?
Everyone would probably agree that during its height, Blast Corps is a pretty popular game. Not only is the game famous but it also earned a good review. According to review aggregator Metacritic, the game received "universal acclaim", while Retro Gamer gave it a "unanimous critical success." The novelty and...
TikTok Files a Trademark Application for TikTok Music — What Could This Mean?
Apple Music and Spotify might have a new competitor soon. In May, a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office was filed by TikTok's parent company, ByteDance. They filed for "TikTok Music." The filing said that the service would "let users purchase, play, share, and download music," as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pixel 6A Gets Update Soon After Launch: Here’s What to Expect
Google's new Android smartphone immediately received an update following its release. Google released a Pixel 6A update just days after the Android smartphone was released. The update addresses an issue that prevented users from unlocking the bootloader and performing mods and is bundled within the device's first update that was released last week.
Discord Overhauls Its Android App: Here's What to Expect
The company has started rolling out a Disord update that addresses one of the software's most common issues. On Monday, Discord announced that it rolled out a revamped Android app so that users on that platform will no longer have to wait longer than those using iOS and desktop. Discord users on Android devices are familiar with the traditional way of receiving updates, often months after such updates are made available to iOS, just like with the Server Profiles.
Microsoft Says Emails with Tables Cause Outlook, Word to Stop Responding
When you open and read emails with tables, like Uber's receipt emails, Outlook crashes. This also stops Microsoft Word from working. According to Microsoft, the Outlook email client will crash when opening and reading emails that include tables, such as the emails that Uber sends as receipts. According to an...
