ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky

By SETH BORENSTEIN
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBvWO_0gyLT2b000
Extreme Weather Explainer FILE - A man helps two people walk through flood water after their car got stuck in St. Louis, Mo., on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The same stubborn weather system caused intense downpours in St. Louis and Appalachia that led to devastating and in some cases deadly flooding. (Allie Schallert/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File) (Allie Schallert)

Hundreds of miles apart, but still connected by the same stubborn weather system, urban St. Louis and rural Appalachia are showing how devastating flash flooding can be when souped-up storms dump massive amounts of rain with no place to go.

In St. Louis, the paved city environment couldn’t soak up the intense rainfall. In Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia, steep hills and terrain of narrow river channels funneled water into the same place.

Although a single storm system triggered the downpours, different geographic features played a role in the middle, ending with the same result: Flooding, the second deadliest weather phenomenon in the United States. Floods kill about 98 Americans a year and last year claimed 146 lives.

“Places like St. Louis and Kentucky, even though they’re different, they’re overwhelmed,” said private meteorologist Ryan Maue, a former chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “There’s just no way to move that much water coming out of the sky fast enough. It needs to go somewhere.”

A LOT OF RAIN

In Missouri and Illinois, the first batch of downpours Tuesday and Wednesday dropped a foot (30 centimeters) of rain in some places, up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in others with another 2 to 4 inches falling Thursday. In eastern Kentucky, 8 to 10.5 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) fell.

“It’s not just how much rain fell, but where it fell, how exposed people were, how close the infrastructure is to where the heavy rainfall falls or where the channels rise,” said Kate Abshire, flash flood services lead at the National Weather Services’ Water Resources Branch.

In urbanized St. Louis, rainfall that would normally seep into the ground like a sponge ponded and flooded, Abshire said. In Appalachia, the people who live in the region, the roads, the buildings and the rainfall all were concentrated by river channels that flooded, she said.

HOW IT STARTED

It all started with the same weather condition — a stationary boundary between different pressure systems “that’s been hanging out between the central Plains and central Appalachians, east to west,” said Bob Henson, a Colorado-based meteorologist and writer. “The same frontal zone that triggered the St. Louis flooding also triggered the mid-Appalachia flooding.”

What happens is that unstable moist hot air, pumped from a warm Gulf of Mexico over a dry and super hot Texas, travels along the boundary and forms storms, one after another. And they keep smacking the same place with storms, similar to a line of trains chugging down the track, meteorologists said.

This means “extreme rainfall rates” of one, two and even three inches per hour, said Zack Taylor, a senior meteorologist at NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center. “These little episodes of storm systems have been riding along the boundary.”

And the storm track isn’t moving much to take them elsewhere, instead it “just kind of hangs out there,” Taylor said.

WARMING AND DOWNPOURS

As the world warms, scientists expect more frequent and intense downpours — and this event fits that, meteorologists said. No one has done the specific studies needed to attribute these storms to climate change yet. But these aren't the first big floods of the year or even the season.

Some experts fear that weather forecasting models aren't keeping up with extreme rainfall and are under-predicting how much rain will fall. That was the case last month, when the Yellowstone region had massive evacuations because of flooding, and last year when the New York-New Jersey area was hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Warmer air holds greater amounts of water that it can then dump. In the case of the St. Louis and Appalachia flooding, the air coming north from the Gulf of Mexico is one or two degrees warmer than normal for this time of year — and on the way north it passes over a Texas that is breaking records for heat with Galveston going 10 straight nights of the warmest on record, Henson said.

In both places, downpours persist with forecasters seeing more rain, at times heavy, through the weekend and into early next week.

“The ingredients are certainly there for some intense rainfall,” Taylor said.

___

Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

___

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Kentucky flooding: Death toll rises to 37, hundreds of people still missing

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday evening that 37 people have died so far from heavy rain and flooding across the state. Update 9:54 p.m. EDT Aug. 1: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed late Monday that the death toll has increased to 37, a figure expected to increase in the coming days as more search-and-recovery crews arrive to survey damage and scour waterways for victims, The Courier-Journal reported.
KENTUCKY STATE
960 The Ref

Valentine to face Schmitt in Missouri Senate race

COLUMBIA, Mo. — (AP) — Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist who entered Missouri’s Democratic primary in the U.S. Senate race late, will move on to November after defeating Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others on Tuesday. Valentine, who so far has largely self-funded her...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Galveston, KY
City
Galveston, TX
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
City
St. Louis, MO
City
River, KY
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
West Virginia State
City
Appalachia, VA
960 The Ref

Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the...
INDIANA STATE
960 The Ref

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for Michigan governor on Tuesday, setting up a tough race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as anger and division within the state GOP threaten the party’s efforts in the battleground state this fall. Dixon, who was endorsed by former...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Gulf Of Mexico#Americans
960 The Ref

Wife of defense contractor claims stolen ID is her real name

The wife of a U.S. defense contractor, who together are charged in Hawaii federal court with fraudulently cloaking themselves in the stolen identities of two deceased Texas infants for three decades, said Tuesday that she’s not the person prosecutors say she is. When the case of Gwynn Darle Morrison...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
960 The Ref

Stevens ousts Levin from Congress in Michigan Dem primary

NEW YORK — (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens' victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
MICHIGAN STATE
960 The Ref

US sues Idaho over abortion law, cites medical treatment

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho's restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion. The federal government brought the lawsuit seeking to...
IDAHO STATE
960 The Ref

Rent-A-Center settles alleged California overpricing dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's "kiosk" business inside traditional retail...
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
960 The Ref

Alex Jones testifies in own defense at Sandy Hook defamation trial

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took the stand in his own defense for the first time at in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, telling the parents of Jesse Lewis, one of the 20 children killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., that he never meant to harm them by falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax — and insisted he was only interested in the truth.
NEWTOWN, CT
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy