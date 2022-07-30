Iowa town struggling with insurance companies after March tornado

www.ketv.com
'Grossly misrepresented': Bryan Health clarifies messy bun controversy
LINCOLN, Neb. — A semi-viral social media post about grooming standards has nurses across the country talking about a Nebraska hospital system's hair care standards. Bryan Health calls that video a gross misrepresentation from a TikToker who failed to fact-check his content. According to the hospital, during a recent...
Nebraska National Guard aids efforts to fight wildfire near Gering
GERING, Neb. — In Gering, Nebraska, six national guard members are helping crews fight a wildfire. Efforts include a Blackhawk helicopter and water bucket and crews are staging at the Scottsbluff Airport. Nebraska emergency management shared pictures of the Carter Canyon fire, showing an aerial view of the burned...
National Balloon Classic fills Iowa's sky, power lines with hot air balloons
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Hundreds of hot air balloons filled the Iowa sky on Saturday. The National Balloon Classic is currently underway in Indianola – the nine-day event takes place every summer. Pilots put on a show for spectators on the ground as they enjoy live music, and food...
'Very confident using the CDC guidelines': School districts prepare for another pandemic year
OMAHA, Neb. — "We know that kids being in school is a good thing," said Dr. David Quimby, an infectious disease expert with CHI Health. Lessons learned from years of pandemic teaching as students start their third full school year with COVID-19. "We built this plane as we were...
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals displaced by eastern Kentucky flooding
The Kentucky Humane Society took in more than 100 animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The animals arrived at KHS on Saturday from the Floyd County Animal Shelter in Prestonsburg. The animals were previously up for adoption prior to the flooding, but KHS took them in to help...
Bear helps itself to a whole bag of marshmallows, other snacks in couple's kitchen
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut couple is dealing with a repeat intruder at their home. The hungry bear has been on the prowl for snacks, homeowner Bill Priest told WFSB-TV. Just last week, he spotted the bear going through the fridge in Priest's garage. He explained that the...
Man wins another huge lottery prize at the same location where he won $1 million
MONTAGUE, Mass. — Indeed, Kevin Miller of Montague, Massachusetts, is lucky for life. He recently won $25,000 a year for life in the multistate lottery game Lucky for Life. The win comes six years after winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Cadillac Riches" game, state lottery officials said.
