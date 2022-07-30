79 years later: Once Unidentified World War II Staff Sergeant is brought home to his family

www.wctv.tv
WCTV
Funeral services held in Tallahassee for long missing WWII veteran
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unknown hero has finally been identified and brought home. Funeral services were held at Tallahassee National Cemetery Monday for Staff Sgt. William Oscar Wood, a World War II soldier killed in action 79 years ago. Jeff Barton, Wood’s great nephew, said this day was a...
World War II veteran of Valdosta laid to rest in Tallahassee
From family members to veterans and people in the community Monday was filled with honor.
WCTV
Volunteers working to beautify Home Front Veterans Community
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Armed with paintbrushes and smiles, volunteers are working to make an apartment complex for disabled veterans into a home they can be proud of. They’ve finished painting one of two buildings at Home Front Veterans Community, which houses about 50 disabled veterans who were previously homeless.
WCTV
Leon County to hold 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County will be hosting the 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service on August 18. Volunteers will participate in a neighborhood-wide service day performing various home repairs, taking place at the Capital City Estates, which include painting, landscaping and pressure washing, according to a press release.
WCTV
Long missing WWII soldier laid to rest
Long missing WWII soldier laid to rest
WCTV
UPDATE: LCSO launches Council on Status of Men, Boys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has selected the new point person for their newly created council tasked with addressing the factors behind gun violence and shootings in Leon County. The new Council on the Status of Men and Boys is in response to the sheriff’s...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022
Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
WCTV
‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
FDLE revives search for missing woman from 2014
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking the public for information regarding a woman who was designated missing in 2014.
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
Florida Woman Arrested In “Operation Death Dealer” With Trafficking Fentanyl, Meth
On July 25, 2022, Detectives of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Detectives of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force began Operation “Death Dealer”. According to WCSO, the operation was designed to specifically address the rise in illegal
Court records reveal details in death of child in Leon County
ABC 27 has learned more information detailing the death of an 11-month-old child left in a hot vehicle July 19.
WCTV
Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death
Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death
WCTV
Foresters working to contain ‘once in a career’ Southern Pine Beetle infestation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend’s treasured pine forests are under attack. For the first time in recent memory, the Southern Pine Beetle is on the hunt, killing acres of pine trees, according to foresters working to push back. Senior Forester Emily Martin works to protect the Wakulla...
WCTV
Daycare celebrates would-be first birthday for infant found dead in a hot car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local daycare is celebrating the life of the 11-month-old who was found dead after being left in a hot car. Karohn Jean-Baptiste attended Purposeful Beginnings Learning Center in Tallahassee and he would have turned one on Thursday. Owner and director, Latonya Loggins-Thompson, said the center...
WCTV
TPD warns of city utility call scam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has seen reports piling up of people receiving scam calls from the City of Tallahassee Utilities Office with overdue exact balances owed on accounts, demanding payments. “One way for someone to know right off the bat that it’s a scam is if...
Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County Man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Purple Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing man of Leon County.
WCTV
Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday afternoon. According to TFD, the fire occurred at the 1900 block of Chimney Swift Hollow around 3:45 p.m. Upon TFD’s arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of a single-story house.
WALB 10
Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
