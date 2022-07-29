www.freedom929.com
MARJORIE E. THOMPSON
(CLAY CITY) The funeral service for Marjorie E. Thompson, age 96, of rural Clay City, will be held Thursday morning, August 4, at 10:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Rusk Cemetery, north of Flora. The visitation is Wednesday evening, August 3, from 6:00 until 8:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Marjorie E. Thompson of rural Clay City.
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (8/1/22) at the House of Prayer in Albion from...
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL COUNTY EVENT
(OLNEY) A huge “thank you” to everyone that helped sponsor and support this year’s 165th annual Richland County Fair which wrapped up this past weekend in the Olney City Park. We send out a tip of the hat to the officers of the Richland County Fair Board,...
ANOTHER BUSY WEEK OF ACTIVITIES
(WENDELIN) The Annual Holy Cross Parish Picnic is this Sunday, throughout the day and night, in Wendelin. Starting with a Church Mass at 10:00 in the morning, chicken dinner ticket sales begin at 10:45 on a fire come, first served basis, in the air-conditioned and handicapped accessible Parish Center. Tickets will be $12.00 for adults, $6.00 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children under 5. Also a lunch stand, 50/50 drawings, a beer garden at 12:00 noon, the raffle drawing at 6:45, and plenty of live music starting at 6:45. Plus games and inflatables throughout the day. Grounds must be cleared by 10:00. All are invited.
REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS TONIGHT
(OLNEY) The sign up deadline is at 11:00 tonight for the 8th Annual Father Jerry 5K & Fun Run, which is set for Saturday, August 20th, at the Musgrove Park in Olney. The 5K Run & Walk begins at 8:00 that morning, followed by a children’s Fun Run. To register for the event, either as an individual, group, or family, go to the Father Jerry 5K & Fun Run Facebook page & follow the post links. The first 125 Richland County youth, age 18 & under, can sign up free, thanks to the Carrie Winter Trust. All are encouraged to register now.
A NOTE OF APPRECIATION
(OLNEY/NEWTON) We send out a huge note of appreciation to the City of Olney and the City of Newton public works departments, and to those in all other surrounding villages and communities for their extra hours of work, not only in the past several hours, but in the past several weeks. Many have worked extra evenings and weekends with limited staff dealing with downed trees and other wind damage. Also to all of our county and regional township road commissioners, township employees, county highway department workers, and state highway department workers in all our area counties for their extra hours of work, dealing with blown down trees, the flooding of roads and bridges, and more. And let’s not forget the utility crews with our local and regional power companies and coops who were out yesterday afternoon and overnight dealing with multiple power outages, some of which have been repaired and others that are currently being repaired. Patience will be needed by everyone over the next several hours, days, and nights in dealing with the results of the recent weather-related issues throughout our downstate area and region.
CANCELLED FOR TODAY
(OLNEY) Due to heavy rain and some tree damage in the Olney City Park, today’s Richland County Farmer’s Market is cancelled. The Market will hopefully be back on Friday, later this week. Stay tuned for details. Again, today’s Market in the City Park is cancelled.
12 TO 18 HOURS OF STORM ACTIVITY
(NEWTON/OLNEY) After the National Weather Service and other forecasters changed their weather outlook yesterday afternoon, a powerful storm system began moving into our downstate area counties at around 4:00. With gusty winds from 40 to 60 miles-per-hour, heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, and various sizes of hail, the storms rolled through the counties of Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Richland, Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and White with the training effect lasting for nearly nine hours in most locations. Rain totals range from two to eight inches on average with some sites in Richland, Jasper, and other area counties getting from ten to twelve inches of rain. The National Weather Service issued 18 severe thunderstorm warnings from 4:00 yesterday afternoon to around 2:00 early this morning, all followed by at least 10 flood warnings, some of which are still in effect. There were and still are some power outages in the area with some trees uprooted and blown down, along with some wind and flood damage. However, at this point in time, no series injuries have been reported and no tornadic weather was included. The National Weather Service says that after a few more storms this morning and after a hot and humid day on tap tomorrow, we could see more of the same Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to a NOAA weather alert radio for further weather information and developments.
TODAY’S THE PAYMENT DEADLINE
(OLNEY/NOBLE) A reminder to all mobile home and manufactured home owners in Richland County that the Mobile Home Privilege Taxes are due today, this Monday, August 1st, 2022. The taxes may be paid in cash, by valid check, or with a credit/debit card with all payments either delivered to the County Treasurer’s Office at the Courthouse, open today from 8:00 to 4:00, or paid online, by mail with an August 1st postmark, or by placing in the county’s drop box on the south side of the Courthouse. A $25.00 penalty will apply on Tuesday, August 2nd, if the Mobile Home Privilege Taxes are not paid by August 1st.
