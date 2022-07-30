Building in Exeter goes up in flames

origin.turnto10.com
Crews respond to brush fire at a nature reserve in Mansfield
(WJAR) — Crews responded to a brush fire at a nature reserve area in Mansfield on Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at Mansfield's Maple Park Forest Conservation area. A police officer told NBC 10 that the fire was about 300 feet into the woods. It was not...
Crews respond to house fire on Brush Hill Road in Providence
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Providence early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to a home on Brush Hill Road in the area of Ada Street and Maynard Street. The extent of the damage was not immediately known.
2 men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating at Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
Fire burns in North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Fire Department said that a fire burned through a home in the town Monday morning. Crews arrived at the scene on Jacksonia Drive just before 8 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. No one needed to be taken to the...
Narragansett Man Dies in One Car Crash
Rhode Island State Police have reported that on Saturday shortly after 4:30 PM, Troopers from the Wickford Barracks, along with members of the North Kingstown Rescue and Fire Department, responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Route 4 South in the vicinity of Route 102 in the Town of North Kingstown.
Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
Woman injured in Lakeville kitchen fire
LAKEVILLE, Mass. — A resident of a Lakeville apartment complex was injured when a fire broke out in her kitchen. The Lakeville Fire Department said the fire started when a pan of oil was left unattended on the stove. The woman tried to put the fire out with water, but it flashed, injuring her and damaging the apartment.
Preliminary investigation shows Worcester driver swerved into car in fatal crash
WORCESTER – A Worcester driver swerved into a car that rolled over on Interstate 290 Saturday, killing both occupants, according to a State Police preliminary investigation. The 7:02 a.m. eastbound crash near Exit 24 remains under investigation to determine if criminal charges are warranted, police said. More: Two Conn. residents killed in I-290 rollover crash,...
Crews in Massachusetts recover truck, driver from ocean
HULL, Mass. (WJAR) — Police and fire crews in Hull, Massachusetts found a body and a pickup truck in the ocean off of Pemberton Point on Sunday afternoon. The departments, along with the Hull Harbormaster, responded at about 2:50 p.m. to 911 calls reporting that the driver of a pickup truck drove onto the beach in the area of 180 Main Street.
A year passes with no arrests for drive-by shooting of Warwick woman
(WJAR) — Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the death of a 24-year-old Warwick woman, after she was killed in a random drive-by shooting in Providence. No arrests have been made for the killing of Miya Brophy-Baermann, despite a $100,000 cash reward for those with information on the case.
Police ID victims in West Greenwich drownings
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – West Greenwich Police have confirmed the names of the men who drowned in a pond Friday evening. Major Jim Tiernan of West Greenwich Police Department said the two men were Tylon Brooks, 20, and Joshua Richards, 20, of Providence. They were spotted drowning in Phelps Pond. First responders rushed to […]
Boy walking dog approached by man asking him to ‘come here,’ Pembroke Police say
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pembroke Police are seeking the public’s help to find information about an interaction a boy walking his dog had with a middle-aged man. Police said the boy was walking his dog on Phillips Road shortly before 10 a.m. when a man drove by him slowly in his car and asked him to “come here.” The driver was described as a short, white man between 50 and 60 with a bald head or very short hair and a short, light-colored beard. The car was described as a small, white, four-door sedan.
Police search for shooting suspect, one injured
(WJAR — At least one person was injured in a shooting in Fall River on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Third and Wade Streets around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of gun shots. Police said physical evidence showed a shooting occurred. Officers later located...
One dead after shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON — A person has died following a shooting in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Police say the shooting was reported on Norwell Street around 12:06 p.m. One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. So far no arrests have been made. Download...
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
Man Killed in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital,...
Officials looking for vehicle seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, are searching for a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off Pemberton Point Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
Cranston police search for robbery suspect
(WJAR) — Cranston police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a parked car. Police said an individual broke into a car parked at 400 Dyer Ave. around noon on July 9, where they stole various credit and debit cards. The cards were...
Police: Miriam Hospital nurse brought gun to work
The nurse was taken into custody after a security guard found the firearm in the emergency room. according to police.
Woman accused of stealing from Little Compton resident in her care
Little Compton police said Tuesday that they arrested a woman accused of stealing money from an elderly resident in her care. Police said Jahlena Ann Giron, 33, of Providence faces charges of exploitation, larceny, forgery and obtaining property by false pretenses. They said on one occasion, Giron withdrew $300 from...
