TTUHSC School of Medicine students taking their next step

www.kcbd.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Community Health Center to host free Back to School Fun Fest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center of Lubbock will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest from Aug 7 through Aug 13. The event will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St. and will run from...
KCBD
Texas Tech System mourning loss of former Vice-Chancellor Jim Brunjes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech System is mourning the death of one of its former chief administrators. Jim Brunjes, who stepped down as CFO and vice chancellor in 2017, has died. Brunjes served at Texas Tech for 25 years, including as system treasurer, with oversight of a budget...
KCBD
CASA recruiting volunteers to help children in foster care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CASA Of The South Plains is looking for advocates for children who have been removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. Volunteers are trained to represent the interests of children during court hearings. Stacy Kelley, Director of Marketing and Events for CASA of the South Plains, says they make a massive difference in these children’s lives.
KCBD
Some Lubbock women feeling more confident after Women’s Self Defense Class
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock women gathered at Patterson Branch Library to learn skills that could save their lives. “Becoming mentally equipped with, ‘hey, how would I get out of a scenario,’ or ‘how do I get out of a situation,’ I mean, to me that’s paramount,” the instructor, Krysti Wuensche said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
West Texas coaches taking extra precautions to keep players safe from the heat
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Symer and Levelland are just two of the hundreds of Texas football teams prepping for the Friday night lights this year, but coaches say with the heat there is more to worry about than just X’s and O’s before this season. Head Coach at...
KCBD
Citizens Advisory Committee recommends $200M bond election for Lubbock roadways
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Citizens Advisory Committee was created to consider the needs of Lubbock roadways. Those citizens have recommended another bond election in November. This bond election is for $200 million. The committee presented the Lubbock City Council with its recommendations Tuesday afternoon. The $200 million would...
KCBD
Construction to begin on N University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on N University on Aug 2. Construction will take place between Marsha Sharp Freeway and Clovis Road. The repairs should be completed within nine weeks, according to a City of Lubbock release. Traffic delays are expected during that time.
KCBD
10th Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament Aug. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Tenth Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance and the United Super Markets will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Rawls Golf Course on the Texas Tech University campus. The Texas South Plains Honor Flight will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
City of Lubbock to host National Night Out events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is hosting three National Night Out events this evening. The Patterson Library is also hosting a National Night Out event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be more than 50 vendors on site and Texas Tech’s Masked Rider. The Lubbock Public Health Department will also be there offering back-to-school immunizations.
KCBD
Littlefield community honors Lubbock murder victim with balloon release
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Littlefield community released balloons Monday night to honor Thomas Richardson, who was murdered in Lubbock Saturday. His family says the 29-year-old grew up in Littlefield, alongside Julio Gutierrez, 31, who confessed to killing him. Richardson’s family and friends say he lived free. While Littlefield is...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock city council begins budget hearings
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock City Council is working on next year’s fiscal budget. The city is considering lowering the property tax rate by four cents because higher property values and city growth will provide an extra $4.7 million in tax revenue for the city.
KCBD
Vinyl stickers available to support Lubbock nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - HubCity Graphics has partnered with local nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats to help support the feral cat community in Lubbock. KAC is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of street cats in Lubbock. The organization uses the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) method to humanely decrease the amount of feral cats in the city over time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tina
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tina, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 2-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for five months and is waiting for her forever home. Staff says Tina is a sweet, tall girl. She gets along well...
KCBD
71-year-old Lubbock woman dies in Sunday crash
KING COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 71-year-old woman from Lubbock was killed in a crash Sunday evening just East of Guthrie on Hwy. 62. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say Vicki Rutledge Helton was driving westbound on US Hwy. 82 when the vehicle drifted to the right side of the roadway, crossed the shoulder onto the grass area and rolled. It happened around 6 p.m.
KCBD
Texas Tech football tickets discounted for Fee Free Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football is offering a special deal on football tickets this week. It’s Fee Free Week for home game seats. The promotion lasts until midnight on Aug. 7, giving Red Raider fans the chance to score tickets at a reduced price. “When this place...
KCBD
City gearing up for Hub City BBQ Cookoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff in October. The cookoff will be presented by the West Texas Land Guys on October 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds. Those who are interested in entering a team in this...
KCBD
LFR responds to gas leak in South Lubbock near H-E-B
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a cut gas line near 114th and Richmond Avenue near H-E-B. Authorities checked the gas levels in homes on an individual basis. The line was cut by a third party at 3:08 p.m., according to the LFR. Fire officials say...
KCBD
Temps over 100, cooling some on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another day of 90s and temps over 100 in the area with more heat expected for your mid-week forecast. The heat will continue to dominate the region through the weekend, although temperatures will drop some on Thursday and into the weekend. A weak cold front will...
KCBD
Hot temperatures continue into August
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hot temps and low rain chances continue over the South Plains with the arrival of a new month. However, the afternoon high in Lubbock, on the last day of July was almost a record in Lubbock at 101 degrees. The record for this day is 104 degrees, which occurred in the dust bowl days of 1934.
KCBD
City of Lubbock proposes lower property tax rate as building permits top $1.7 billion
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council began a series of work sessions Monday to review the proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which includes a lower property tax rate that will still generate more than $4 million in new revenue for the growing and more valuable city.
Comments / 0