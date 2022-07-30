An Expert Explains How Nordic Walking Can Level Up Your Daily Stroll

www.sciencealert.com
If Walking Is the Only Exercise You Do, Is That Enough to Stay Healthy?
Working from home means Americans are more sedentary than ever. All that time spent sitting down can have repercussions, from heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. The good news is that taking a walk can offset those health problems. “If walking is all someone does, it could be sufficient,” Melody...
Want to Age Well? This Everyday Activity Improves Balance and Prevents Falls
If you live in an apartment building or a multi-story house, you may dread taking the stairs each day. And, if you're older, you might think that dodging the stairs means you're less likely to stumble and trip. But in reality, walking up a couple of flights of steps actually does plenty to preserve your balance as you age.
How Many Calories Do You Burn Walking A Mile?
As it turns out, walking is a simple and effective exercise that you can do to help improve your cardiovascular health and lose weight (via Healthline). In fact, walking is actually a great way to burn calories without exerting yourself too much. However, the exact amount of calories burned while walking can vary from person to person. That's because there are multiple factors that go into the number of calories you burn during a walk, including your pace, weight, age, gender, and even the type of terrain you're walking on.
How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease
Walking is a almighty instrumentality for some our carnal and intelligence wellness ― possibly adjacent much almighty than we think. Walking an estimated 21 minutes a time tin trim your hazard of bosom illness by 30%, according to a Harvard Health peculiar study published successful 2017 that has been utilized often to underscore the value of going for a walk. The study besides suggests that walking has been “shown to trim the hazard of diabetes and cancer, little humor unit and cholesterol, and support you mentally sharp.”
Just a few minutes of exercise each day can turn ‘flabby’ adults into ‘fat burning machines’, experts say
JUST a few minutes of daily intense exercise can turn flabby adults into “fat-burning machines”, experts claim. A major analysis found short bursts of explosive activity are much better at ridding people of their excess lard than steady exercise. Interval training was found to burn an extra 0.03g...
The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles
Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
My journey being gaslighted about obesity, skinny fat, and body type
When I was eight years old, I was a star soccer player on a state championship team. During shirts-off practice and while down at the local pool, I noticed how different my body was compared to my peers. After I referenced my scientifically approved human body anatomy book, most of my peers’ bodies looked just like the standard human body image in the book, with all the muscles developed (relative to their age, of course). Mine did not.
8 myths about diet, exercise and sleep
Many of us have ideas on the best way to diet, sleep and exercise that experts say don't pass the sniff test. See if your belief is one of them.
7 diet tricks that actually work
Many of us are looking for ways to lose weight, eat less, and have a healthier, more balanced diet, but sometimes it feels like a mountain to climb. It’s tempting to believe the latest diet tricks or ‘hacks’ will give us a quick and easy route to shedding the pounds. But do any of them actually work?
You Can’t Exercise Your Way Out of an Unhealthy Diet
New research finds you can’t outrun the effect of a poor diet by simply exercising more. Regular physical activity and good dietary habits go hand in hand when it comes to your long-term health and longevity. Physical activity and diet also play a major role in the prevention of...
Exercise and the Hacker
CDC: Being physically active can improve brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday activities. It's recommended to do up to 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity. This level of activity will help you maintain your weight, but should a person want to lose weight, they would need to work out more than this amount. If a person would work out 30 minutes a day, 5 days per week, it would be able to meet the minimum goal.
Why Your Balance Gets Worse With Age and What to Do About It
Aging and balance go hand in hand. Here, an expert breaks down reasons balance worsens with age. Plus, get tips on how to improve balance and prevent falls.
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin D To Start Working
If you are currently taking supplements to boost the amount of vitamin D in your body, you may wonder how long it might take before you see results.
So, women aren’t doing enough ‘vigorous’ exercise? One more telling-off we can do without
In the latest round of scolding women and pretending it’s for their own good comes the news that we’re not doing enough exercise – at least of the “vigorous” sort. According to Nuffield Health, 47% of women they surveyed hadn’t engaged in activities such as running, swimming or a class at the gym that would help them to keep fit and healthy in mind and body; markedly more than men, of whom only just over a third responded similarly. Two-thirds of the women, and half of the men, cited a lack of motivation; other reasons included not knowing where to start, and simply not having enough time.
How much exercise you need to reach your fitness goals, according to experts
Better mobility, stronger muscles and bones, improved mental health, and the energy to do the things you want: exercise has a host of potential benefits for everyone, regardless of age or fitness level. But making an exercise plan—much less sticking with one—is a tall order for many people. Here, three experts share what you need to know to create a routine you can keep up for the long haul, even when you’re really busy.
Seven reasons Nordic walking is better for you than the normal kind
Have you ever noticed people out walking with poles even on flat surfaces and wondered why they are doing it? This is known as Nordic walking, which is a little bit like cross country skiing but without the snow. Walking with poles was first developed in Scandinavia and came to...
The Human Tongue Can Help Blind People 'See' The World. Here's How
Ever wondered why kissing feels better than holding hands? The tongue is a pretty incredible piece of kit, though notoriously difficult to study, due to its position inside the mouth. Obviously, it gives us access to the wonderful world of taste, but more than that, it has greater sensitivity to...
Urgent warning over dangerous trend that causes ‘serious damage’ to your health
HEALTH and beauty trends come and go and many of us are likely to have tried one at some point. But experts have now issued an urgent warning over a dangerous practice that could cause serious damage to your health. A new trend, posted by various users on TikTok has...
Weight Loss Experts Tells Us How Much Fiber To Eat Every Day For The Best Results
Fiber is one of the most important pillars of a healthy, balanced diet, especially when it comes to your gut health. This is true no matter what your health goals are, but it can be particularly vital if you’re trying to lose weight or prevent unwanted weight gain. But how much, exactly, should you eat every day to shed those pounds, and what are the best types of fiber to aid weight loss?
Improvement in gait stability in older adults after ten sessions of standing balance training
Balance training aims to improve balance and transfer acquired skills to real-life tasks. How older adults adapt gait to different conditions, and whether these adaptations are altered by balance training, remains unclear. We hypothesized that reorganization of modular control of muscle activity is a mechanism underlying adaptation of gait to training and environmental constraints. We investigated the transfer of standing balance training, shown to enhance unipedal balance control, to gait and adaptations in neuromuscular control of gait between normal and narrow-base walking in twenty-two older adults (72.6 ± 4.2 years). At baseline, after one, and after ten training sessions, kinematics and EMG of normal and narrow-base treadmill walking were measured. Gait parameters and temporal activation profiles of five muscle synergies were compared between time-points and gait conditions. Effects of balance training and an interaction between training and gait condition on step width were found, but not on synergies. After ten training sessions step width decreased in narrow-base walking, while step width variability decreased in both conditions. Trunk center of mass displacement and velocity, and the local divergence exponent, were lower in narrow-base compared to normal walking. Activation duration in narrow-base compared to normal walking was shorter for synergies associated with dominant leg weight acceptance and non-dominant leg stance, and longer for the synergy associated with non-dominant heel-strike. Time of peak activation associated with dominant leg stance occurred earlier in narrow-base compared to normal walking, while it was delayed in synergies associated with heel-strikes and non-dominant leg stance. The adaptations of synergies to narrow-base walking may be interpreted as related to more cautious weight transfer to the new stance leg and enhanced control over center of mass movement in the stance phase. The improvement of gait stability due to standing balance training is promising for less mobile older adults.
