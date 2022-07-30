ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

An Expert Explains How Nordic Walking Can Level Up Your Daily Stroll

By LINDSAY BOTTOMS, THE CONVERSATION
 3 days ago
Health Digest

How Many Calories Do You Burn Walking A Mile?

As it turns out, walking is a simple and effective exercise that you can do to help improve your cardiovascular health and lose weight (via Healthline). In fact, walking is actually a great way to burn calories without exerting yourself too much. However, the exact amount of calories burned while walking can vary from person to person. That's because there are multiple factors that go into the number of calories you burn during a walk, including your pace, weight, age, gender, and even the type of terrain you're walking on.
WEIGHT LOSS
qudach.com

How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Walking is a almighty instrumentality for some our carnal and intelligence wellness ― possibly adjacent much almighty than we think. Walking an estimated 21 minutes a time tin trim your hazard of bosom illness by 30%, according to a Harvard Health peculiar study published successful 2017 that has been utilized often to underscore the value of going for a walk. The study besides suggests that walking has been “shown to trim the hazard of diabetes and cancer, little humor unit and cholesterol, and support you mentally sharp.”
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles

Everything is going according to plan. Since cutting calories and walking three miles a day, you're getting fit and losing weight. But those pesky love handles just won't budge! So, what exactly are love handles anyway? Simply put, love handles — also referred to as a muffin top, spare tire, breadbasket — are conspicuous deposits of excess fat jetting out from the sides of one's waistline. Love handles are considered subcutaneous fat, or fat located immediately below the skin. Subcutaneous fat (as opposed to the hidden more dangerous visceral fat) accounts for about 90% of total body fat, as reported by Science Direct.
WORKOUTS
KevinMD.com

My journey being gaslighted about obesity, skinny fat, and body type

When I was eight years old, I was a star soccer player on a state championship team. During shirts-off practice and while down at the local pool, I noticed how different my body was compared to my peers. After I referenced my scientifically approved human body anatomy book, most of my peers’ bodies looked just like the standard human body image in the book, with all the muscles developed (relative to their age, of course). Mine did not.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

7 diet tricks that actually work

Many of us are looking for ways to lose weight, eat less, and have a healthier, more balanced diet, but sometimes it feels like a mountain to climb. It’s tempting to believe the latest diet tricks or ‘hacks’ will give us a quick and easy route to shedding the pounds. But do any of them actually work?
DIETS
Healthline

You Can’t Exercise Your Way Out of an Unhealthy Diet

New research finds you can’t outrun the effect of a poor diet by simply exercising more. Regular physical activity and good dietary habits go hand in hand when it comes to your long-term health and longevity. Physical activity and diet also play a major role in the prevention of...
WORKOUTS
HackerNoon

Exercise and the Hacker

CDC: Being physically active can improve brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday activities. It's recommended to do up to 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity. This level of activity will help you maintain your weight, but should a person want to lose weight, they would need to work out more than this amount. If a person would work out 30 minutes a day, 5 days per week, it would be able to meet the minimum goal.
WORKOUTS
The Guardian

So, women aren’t doing enough ‘vigorous’ exercise? One more telling-off we can do without

In the latest round of scolding women and pretending it’s for their own good comes the news that we’re not doing enough exercise – at least of the “vigorous” sort. According to Nuffield Health, 47% of women they surveyed hadn’t engaged in activities such as running, swimming or a class at the gym that would help them to keep fit and healthy in mind and body; markedly more than men, of whom only just over a third responded similarly. Two-thirds of the women, and half of the men, cited a lack of motivation; other reasons included not knowing where to start, and simply not having enough time.
WORKOUTS
Fortune

How much exercise you need to reach your fitness goals, according to experts

Better mobility, stronger muscles and bones, improved mental health, and the energy to do the things you want: exercise has a host of potential benefits for everyone, regardless of age or fitness level. But making an exercise plan—much less sticking with one—is a tall order for many people. Here, three experts share what you need to know to create a routine you can keep up for the long haul, even when you’re really busy.
WORKOUTS
sciencealert.com

The Human Tongue Can Help Blind People 'See' The World. Here's How

Ever wondered why kissing feels better than holding hands? The tongue is a pretty incredible piece of kit, though notoriously difficult to study, due to its position inside the mouth. Obviously, it gives us access to the wonderful world of taste, but more than that, it has greater sensitivity to...
SCIENCE
shefinds

Weight Loss Experts Tells Us How Much Fiber To Eat Every Day For The Best Results

Fiber is one of the most important pillars of a healthy, balanced diet, especially when it comes to your gut health. This is true no matter what your health goals are, but it can be particularly vital if you’re trying to lose weight or prevent unwanted weight gain. But how much, exactly, should you eat every day to shed those pounds, and what are the best types of fiber to aid weight loss?
WEIGHT LOSS
researchgate.net

Improvement in gait stability in older adults after ten sessions of standing balance training

Balance training aims to improve balance and transfer acquired skills to real-life tasks. How older adults adapt gait to different conditions, and whether these adaptations are altered by balance training, remains unclear. We hypothesized that reorganization of modular control of muscle activity is a mechanism underlying adaptation of gait to training and environmental constraints. We investigated the transfer of standing balance training, shown to enhance unipedal balance control, to gait and adaptations in neuromuscular control of gait between normal and narrow-base walking in twenty-two older adults (72.6 ± 4.2 years). At baseline, after one, and after ten training sessions, kinematics and EMG of normal and narrow-base treadmill walking were measured. Gait parameters and temporal activation profiles of five muscle synergies were compared between time-points and gait conditions. Effects of balance training and an interaction between training and gait condition on step width were found, but not on synergies. After ten training sessions step width decreased in narrow-base walking, while step width variability decreased in both conditions. Trunk center of mass displacement and velocity, and the local divergence exponent, were lower in narrow-base compared to normal walking. Activation duration in narrow-base compared to normal walking was shorter for synergies associated with dominant leg weight acceptance and non-dominant leg stance, and longer for the synergy associated with non-dominant heel-strike. Time of peak activation associated with dominant leg stance occurred earlier in narrow-base compared to normal walking, while it was delayed in synergies associated with heel-strikes and non-dominant leg stance. The adaptations of synergies to narrow-base walking may be interpreted as related to more cautious weight transfer to the new stance leg and enhanced control over center of mass movement in the stance phase. The improvement of gait stability due to standing balance training is promising for less mobile older adults.
WORKOUTS

