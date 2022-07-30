'You can't win if you don't play': Customers line up at lucky gas station hoping to win Mega Millions

www.wisn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WISN
Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
WISN
Thursday at 6:30 p.m. - Watch for the WINNING WORD and Enter for a Chance to Win
The Wisconsin State Fair is back! And WISN 12 will be live with our State Fair Spotlight. The half hour special Thursday at 6:30 p.m. is hosted by WISN 12 News morning meteorolgist Lindsey Slater and morning anchor Gerron Jordan. WATCH LIVE for your chance to win a Wisconsin State...
WISN
WATCH: Wrong-way driver enters construction site and hangs between steel beams
MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after crashing into a construction zone along Interstate 43. About 5:15 a.m., Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies were asked to respond to a wrong-way driver who entered Interstate 43 at National Avenue heading north on the southbound lanes. A new video...
WISN
Boys & Girls Clubs members learn science, technology behind the State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When visitors flock to the Wisconsin State Fair, starting on Aug. 4, most probably won't be thinking about the science behind the cream puff they're enjoying or the engineering required to assemble the massive Wonder Wheel ride. But some young Boys and Girls Clubs of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Black-owned business announces ride-share service for people dealing with dementia
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee business, Melanin Minded LLC, announced Saturday a ride-share program for caregivers and people living with related dementias. Melanin Minded LLC partnered with Unity Gospel House of Prayer to establish this program. The partners said this ride-share program specifically focuses on those battling the effects of...
WISN
'I just want to make people more comfortable': Drag Queen Ester Flonaze hosting bingo at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Ester Flonaze made history in 2021 when she became the first drag queen to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair. Ester is back at the State Fair again in 2022 for more Drag Bingo. Ester joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what's new...
WISN
Wrong-way driver arrested following crash in I-43 construction zone
MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after crashing into a construction zone along Interstate 43 . About 5:15 a.m., Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies were asked to respond to a wrong-way driver who entered I-43 at National Avenue heading north on the southbound lanes. The driver ended...
WISN
Teen involved in Shake Shack shooting accepts plea deal
MILWAUKEE — One of the teens connected to the shooting of a Milwaukee police detective inside the Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward in January accepted a plea deal Tuesday. Prosecutors accuse Dionta'e L. Hayes of leading officers on a chase in a stolen Volkswagen after the shooting. Detective...
RELATED PEOPLE
WISN
Crews respond to large fire in Shorewood
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a large garage fire near Oakland Avenue and Olive Street in Shorewood Monday morning. North Shore Fire tweeted that the fire is under control and there were no injuries reported. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
WISN
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
WISN
51-year-old woman killed Sunday morning in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office called the incident a homicide. Police say the homicide is domestic and a suspect is in custody. The medical examiner's office said the death took place Sunday morning near 38th Street...
WISN
Milwaukee man dies after being pulled from Milwaukee River downtown
MILWAUKEE — Dive teams pulled one person from the Milwaukee River early Monday morning. The Medical Examiner confirmed that person was a 39-year-old Milwaukee man who later died at the hospital. First responders were called just before midnight to Pere Marquette Park near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Milwaukee woman hit by bullet inside her home
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman inside a home Monday night. Police say someone fired shots outside the home near 25th and Rogers St. and hit a 51-year-old woman inside. The woman sustained minor injuries. Police have not said if the woman was...
WISN
Milwaukee revamping intersections to curb reckless driving
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking a new approach to reckless driving, now planning to revamp many of the city's intersections. Work is starting this week on what the Department of Public Works calls "rapid implementation projects." Thirty intersections deemed especially dangerous will have new more restrictive...
WISN
Bublr Bikes annual fundraiser happening this week
MILWAUKEE — Take a drive or walk around Milwaukee and you're bound to see somebody riding a Bublr Bike. The nonprofit bike rental is becoming a popular way get around. On Thursday, Aug. 4 there will be a bash all in Bublr's honor. Bublr Bash 2022 is happening at...
WISN
Bullet hits woman watching movie in bed
MILWAUKEE — Bullets from a shooting outside a Milwaukee home hit a woman lying in her bed. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near 25th and Rogers streets. Christine Marquez said she was watching a movie in bed with her wife when she heard multiple gunshots and felt a pinch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
WISN
Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
WISN
I-43 southbound reopens in Milwaukee after reported shooting
MILWAUKEE — Southbound lanes of Interstate 43 have reopened after the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a reported shooting incident. The lanes were closed from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
WISN
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
Comments / 0