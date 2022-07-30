ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, WI

'You can't win if you don't play': Customers line up at lucky gas station hoping to win Mega Millions

By Caroline Reinwald
WISN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wisn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
BROOKFIELD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Allis, WI
City
New Berlin, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Berlin, WI
WISN

Teen involved in Shake Shack shooting accepts plea deal

MILWAUKEE — One of the teens connected to the shooting of a Milwaukee police detective inside the Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward in January accepted a plea deal Tuesday. Prosecutors accuse Dionta'e L. Hayes of leading officers on a chase in a stolen Volkswagen after the shooting. Detective...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Larsen
Person
Manuel Franco
WISN

Crews respond to large fire in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a large garage fire near Oakland Avenue and Olive Street in Shorewood Monday morning. North Shore Fire tweeted that the fire is under control and there were no injuries reported. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
SHOREWOOD, WI
WISN

Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas

Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

51-year-old woman killed Sunday morning in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office called the incident a homicide. Police say the homicide is domestic and a suspect is in custody. The medical examiner's office said the death took place Sunday morning near 38th Street...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man dies after being pulled from Milwaukee River downtown

MILWAUKEE — Dive teams pulled one person from the Milwaukee River early Monday morning. The Medical Examiner confirmed that person was a 39-year-old Milwaukee man who later died at the hospital. First responders were called just before midnight to Pere Marquette Park near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Wisn#Bp#National Avenue And#Target#Powerball#Wisn 12 News#Megaplier
WISN

Milwaukee woman hit by bullet inside her home

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman inside a home Monday night. Police say someone fired shots outside the home near 25th and Rogers St. and hit a 51-year-old woman inside. The woman sustained minor injuries. Police have not said if the woman was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee revamping intersections to curb reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking a new approach to reckless driving, now planning to revamp many of the city's intersections. Work is starting this week on what the Department of Public Works calls "rapid implementation projects." Thirty intersections deemed especially dangerous will have new more restrictive...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bublr Bikes annual fundraiser happening this week

MILWAUKEE — Take a drive or walk around Milwaukee and you're bound to see somebody riding a Bublr Bike. The nonprofit bike rental is becoming a popular way get around. On Thursday, Aug. 4 there will be a bash all in Bublr's honor. Bublr Bash 2022 is happening at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bullet hits woman watching movie in bed

MILWAUKEE — Bullets from a shooting outside a Milwaukee home hit a woman lying in her bed. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near 25th and Rogers streets. Christine Marquez said she was watching a movie in bed with her wife when she heard multiple gunshots and felt a pinch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
WISN

Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-43 southbound reopens in Milwaukee after reported shooting

MILWAUKEE — Southbound lanes of Interstate 43 have reopened after the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating a reported shooting incident. The lanes were closed from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
WISN

Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway

MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy