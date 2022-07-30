Georgia Cornerback Jontae Gilbert Becomes First Commitment In Ohio State’s 2025 Class

www.buckeyesports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
LGBTQ-owned local businesses in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Not a party person? Here are other optionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gameday do’s and don’ts to celebrate 100 years at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State LGBTQ, mental health, crime, academic, community and religious resourcesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Freshman, Transfers And Walk-Ons Receive Jersey Numbers For 2022-23
The Ohio State men’s basketball team will add 10 new players to its roster this season. Those Buckeyes received their uniform numbers on Tuesday morning. Five freshmen, three transfer portal additions and two walk-ons will start their first seasons in Columbus this fall. Each of them will have their numbers when Ohio State takes on Egyptian and Puerto Rican national teams in the Bahamas this week.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Seeking To Build Chemistry, Experiment With Lineups On Bahamas Trip
The Ohio State men’s basketball team may be spending the next week in the Bahamas, but the focus will not be on relaxing at the beach. The Buckeyes travel to the Bahamas on Thursday, where they will hold practices and play a pair of exhibition games against the Egyptian and Puerto Rican national teams before returning to Columbus on Aug. 9. Although Ohio State will be challenged by its opponents during the week, head coach Chris Holtmann said the trip is more about getting better and more connected as a team.
buckeyesports.com
Towns, Sueing Progressing Through Injury Rehab, Will Not Play In Bahamas
As the Ohio State mens basketball team packs its bags for a five-day trip to the Bahamas, a pair of Buckeyes are continuing to seek a return to the hardwood. On Monday, head coach Chris Holtmann said graduates Seth Towns and Justice Sueing have been limited in practices during the summer and will miss the Buckeyes’ pair of exhibition games in the Bahamas. Towns missed all of last season while recovering from back surgery, which he underwent during the 2021 offseason, while Sueing played in Ohio State’s first two games of the season before an abdominal injury held him out for the rest of the season.
buckeyesports.com
BSB Flashback: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame On Oct. 31, 1936 — The Rematch
After a fourth-quarter breakdown cost Ohio State a win over Notre Dame in the “Game of the Century,” the Buckeyes received another opportunity to beat the Fighting Irish on Halloween in 1936. Unfortunately, they couldn’t change the outcome. In this week’s edition of BSB Flashback, we look...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckeyesports.com
Harrison And Hickman Named To Bednarik Award Watch List
Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison and safety Ronnie Hickman were named to the 2022 Bednarik Award watch list by the Maxwell Football Club on Monday morning. Harrison and Hickman are on the watch list with a talented pool of players, including Heisman Trophy finalist Will Anderson of Alabama. The Crimson Tide (Anderson, Jordan Battle and Henry To’o To’o) are tied with Clemson (Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and Trenton Simpson) and Georgia (Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Kelee Ringo) for the most players on the list with three. Ohio State accompanies Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa, NC State, Notre Dame, Penn State and Pittsburgh with two representatives.
buckeyesports.com
Stability At Ohio State Helping Ronnie Hickman Find Role As A Leader
From an injury that cost him his freshman season to a worldwide pandemic to a revolving door of coaches on defense, there has been little that could be considered normal during the three years that safety Ronnie “Rocket” Hickman has played at Ohio State. Yet, throughout it all,...
buckeyesports.com
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State To Open Maui Invitational Against San Diego State
Ohio State found out its initial opponent in the Maui Invitational on Monday as it will open the regular season tournament against San Diego State on Nov. 21. The Buckeyes and Aztecs will tip-off at 9 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU. Ohio State and San Diego State share their side of the bracket with Cincinnati and Arizona, and the Buckeyes will meet either the Bearcats or Wildcats depending on the results of both games.
buckeyesports.com
BSB Interview Issue: Carlos Snow Returns To Ohio State For Degree
This is an excerpt of a story from the July print edition of the Interview Issue at Buckeye Sports Bulletin. For four free issues of the print edition, no card required, sign up at the link here: http://www.buckeyesports.com/subscribe-4issue-trial/. Carlos Snow laughed – a lot – during a 25-minute chat with...
Comments / 0