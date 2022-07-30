Georgia Cornerback Jontae Gilbert Becomes First Commitment In Ohio State’s 2025 Class

As the Ohio State mens basketball team packs its bags for a five-day trip to the Bahamas, a pair of Buckeyes are continuing to seek a return to the hardwood. On Monday, head coach Chris Holtmann said graduates Seth Towns and Justice Sueing have been limited in practices during the summer and will miss the Buckeyes’ pair of exhibition games in the Bahamas. Towns missed all of last season while recovering from back surgery, which he underwent during the 2021 offseason, while Sueing played in Ohio State’s first two games of the season before an abdominal injury held him out for the rest of the season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO