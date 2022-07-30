EB I-70 closed in Emery County due to ‘major crash’

ksltv.com
Bountiful man dies in rollover on I-70, leaving behind 5 kids
A Utah father of five children died in a rollover crash on I-70 on Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
deseret.com
New detective solves 60-year-old mystery, declares deceased Utahn a serial killer
On a typical morning in the serene cemetery of rural Mt. Pleasant in Sanpete County, a walker or jogger can be found getting in their morning steps by taking laps on the roads that border and cut through the property, which hardly see any motor traffic. Sitting unassumingly in the...
etvnews.com
Harley Rae Named International Days Jr. Grand Marshal
Harley Rae is a 12-year-old girl born and raised in Price. She has three sisters and three brothers. Harley is also a twin. Harley has Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy. Harley enjoys swimming, running her electronics, and driving her wheelchair. Her favorite activities have to be playing with her siblings, teasing and definitely eating. Harley is a bit of a foodie.
