Omaha, NE

Mayor Jean Stothert shuts down rumors about why she wants to run city while out of town

By Alex McLoon
 3 days ago
Micheal Henderson
3d ago

Is there any other city in the country that the mayor has no say when she's out of town? Or is it just another case of the backwards way Omaha runs.

Stan Carter
3d ago

Funny, the mayor didn't trust the appointed health department director to make decisions for the health related pandemic decisions for citizens, despite her experience, training and education! Now she wants to allow the citizens to allow her authority to expand beyond the city charter requirements through serendipity! I recall years ago, after west Dodge street from 84th to 90th had been resurfaced and during a snow storm the police chief blocked that section because cars were creating a hazard as was his authority to do in the city charter! Mayor Stothert said the chief should have consulted her or at least informed her office for him to make such a public safety decision which is his job! I knew her grab for power wasn't going to end there! Those rules are in place to ensure things get done when needed as quickly as possible when the threat of the safety of the public is at risk! Decisions that require professional evaluations and planning should be left to professionals!

