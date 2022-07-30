'They have a heart. They have a soul': Iowa parents grapple with the loss of children to opioids

www.weareiowa.com
Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses
Three years after another state restricted a physician’s license for repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients, the Iowa Board of Medicine has imposed similar sanctions.
Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
How to keep your medications effective in the summer heat
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday will bring one of the hottest days of the year, with highs approaching 100 for the second time this year. Along with keeping you and your family cool, it's also important to keep your medications in a cool and dry place. "It's not a...
Iowa Named Top 10 State For Health Care
(Undated) -- Iowa is one of the top states in the country for health care. That's according to WalletHub, which ranks Iowa 10th in the nation. WalletHub says Iowa's best health care category is cost where it ranks 6th in the country. WalletHub uses over 40 different categories to make its rankings including health care access and outcomes. WalletHub says the top state for health care is Rhode Island and the worst is Mississippi. A full list of states is available here.
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
Ankeny schools review COVID-19 protocol, Return to Learn plan
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny School Board met to consider changes to the existing Return to Learn plan established last January. Jessica Dirks, the chief officer of legal affairs and strategic initiatives for Ankeny schools, says the Board took a look at the most recent and reliable information on the COVID-19 pandemic before voting on these plans, and made adjustments accordingly.
Tragic Celebrities? Two Famous “Supermen” Were Born in Iowa
Up in the Iowa sky, it's a bird, it's a wind turbine, it's... two men who played Superman, and were born right here in the Hawkeye State. While this may seem like an exciting thing for any Iowa superhero fan to hang their hat on, there's a sad twist that involves the work of both of these actors.
Beating the heat, without breaking the bank: Libraries offer free programming for people of all ages
DES MOINES, Iowa — For a list of cooling centers in Polk County, click here. We are officially in the dog days of summer. Some families may be turning to the pool, the movies, or the mall to stay cool. For others, that's not feasible for their summer budget, especially this year.
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
State OKs $225K settlement with Black Iowa judge who asserted she was fired because of her race
DES MOINES — A Black administrative judge in Iowa who asserted she was fired in 2017 because of her race — and after successfully suing the state is in the process of being reinstated — has also agreed to a $225,000 settlement with the state. The State...
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
Food Bank of Iowa hosts 7th annual 'Smoke Out Hunger' fundraiser
DES MOINES, Iowa — If you thought you were smelling barbeque around downtown Des Moines on July 31, there was a good reason for it. The Food Bank of Iowa hosted their annual "Smoke Out Hunger" fundraiser, helping keep their shelves stocked for families in need. It's the biggest...
Des Moines church helps parents with school shopping, rising prices
DES MOINES, Iowa — The summer may be winding down but at Hope Fest the excitement for school is back. Hundreds of families flocked near Drake Park as Des Moines church Palabra Viva Iowa hosted their annual back to school celebration event. “We are here to bless our community. That is our intention behind it,” […]
Former head of Iowa Greyhound Association sentenced to 15 months in prison
The former head of the Iowa Greyhound Association, convicted of illegally selling thousands of doses of controlled substances and misbranded prescription drugs, is now facing 15 months in prison. Jon Stidham, 57, of McClelland, pleaded guilty in January to crimes related to the distribution of drugs for racing greyhounds. Stidham pleaded guilty to one count […] The post Former head of Iowa Greyhound Association sentenced to 15 months in prison appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Your guide to the 2022 Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just over a week away. Whether you’re making the trip to see the Butter Cow, watch a concert or just try the food, here’s the information you need to make your trip a success. When and where is the fair?. The 2022...
Police: Iowa man assaulted woman for several hours by choking her, beating her
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Newton man is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, domestic abuse and drugs. According to court documents, Derek Belschner assaulted a woman multiple times over the course of five hours. KCCI is not naming the woman or how the two knew each other to...
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
Human trafficking affects Iowans, Nebraskans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This Saturday is World Day Against Human Trafficking. The deplorable exploitation of fellow humans, human trafficking, has no place in a civilized world but can be found everywhere. “The scale of this problem is vast,” U.S. Attorney General Antony Blinken said this week. “There are nearly...
