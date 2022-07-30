Agricultural hay bailer the cause of grass fire on Territorial Hwy in Curtain

With the current threat of lightning throughout Douglas County, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has additional resources prepositioned in its district. Five engines with a total of eleven responders are spread around the district, thanks to severity funding dollars from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Additional crews are from the ODF South Cascade and Western Lane districts, Sweet Home and Eastern Lane, and from the Coos Forest Protective Association.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO