Agricultural hay bailer the cause of grass fire on Territorial Hwy in Curtain

Lightning strikes hollowed out snag, starts fire in Tiller
TILLER, Ore. — Early morning thunderstorms brought in lightning strikes throughout the southern region of the Douglas Forest Protective Association's protection area. At 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, a DFPA fixed wing aircraft performed lightning reconnaissance over the area of Tiller and Drew. The recon identified one smoke column from a single old growth tree near Brownie Creek Road, in Tiller.
RESPONDERS PREPOSITIONED DUE TO THREAT OF LIGHTNING
With the current threat of lightning throughout Douglas County, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has additional resources prepositioned in its district. Five engines with a total of eleven responders are spread around the district, thanks to severity funding dollars from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Additional crews are from the ODF South Cascade and Western Lane districts, Sweet Home and Eastern Lane, and from the Coos Forest Protective Association.
Lightning events continue over Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Umpqua National Forest and surrounding areas continue to receive lightning. Approximately 50 strikes were recorded from Monday night’s storms. Six additional smoke reports were received Tuesday morning from lightning with one confirmed fire as of 10:30 a.m. near Brownie Creek in the Tiller area. Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) assisted with detection and response.
Grant-funded electrofishing boat to help combat invasive bass in Coquille River
COOS BAY, Ore. — Despite efforts to combat invasive bass in the Coquille River, the predatory fish still remain problematic. But a grant-funded electrofishing boat may change that. The Coquille Indian Tribe has received a $100,000 grant from the Spirit Mountain Community Fund to purchase the boat. The tribe...
17-year-old drowns at Fern Ridge Reservoir
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call at 3:55 p.m. Monday that a swimmer at Fern Ridge Reservoir had gone underwater and not resurfaced. According to the sheriff's office, the swimmer was last seen about 30 feet off of the bank at the Richardson Park day-use swimming area.
Glendale announces temporary interruption of drinking water service
GLENDALE, Ore. — Due to a water main break Tuesday in Glendale, the drinking water service was temporarily shut off to all users northeast of the Windy Creek bridge, the City of Glendale reports. Because water pressure was dropped below 20 PSI, the affected area is on a boil...
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on Leave
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – The Cottage Grove chief of police and a captain are on paid administrative leave as the city conducts an investigation. Assistant to the city manager Jake Boone says the leave for Chief Scott Shepherd and Captain Conrad Gagner started Friday, July 29. Retired Sherwood police...
Police: Corvallis man arrested for kidnapping
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at about 6 a.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Daniel Lee Adams, 51, of Corvallis, for eluding deputies in a vehicle after kidnapping a female known to him, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were dispatched to an argument in...
Man arrested, charged in attempted theft at Coos Bay business
COOS BAY, Ore. — A man is jailed after an attempted theft at a Coos Bay business. Police say just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, 47-year-old Justin Britton was found inside South Coast Orthopaedic on N 17th St. This after an alarm went off at the location. They say...
Eugene Symphony takes the stage at Music on the Half Shell
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tuesday night at Music on the Half Shell: The Eugene Symphony, directed by Francesco Lecce-Chong, takes the stage in Stewart Park with the Douglas County Youth Orchestra. From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., an “instrument petting zoo” will be offered to allow people to learn about...
