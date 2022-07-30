SC looks to close education funding gap with new spending model

www.wltx.com
Related
live5news.com
SC Education Association concerned about teacher openings across state
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Center for Educator Recruitment Retention and Advancement reported more than one thousand teacher vacancies across the state and the end of last school year. That number has the South Carolina Education Association concerned about what classrooms will look like this fall. Sherry East,...
Rural South Carolina water projects waiting for pandemic relief funds
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina is dedicating at least $900 million of its $2.4 billion in federal American Rescue Act (ARPA) Funds to water, sewer, and storm water infrastructure. On Tuesday, Sumter City Council approved spending $2.8 million in federal ARPA funds towards water plant upgrades. "Like many...
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
South Carolina State Fair is hiring for temporary positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a unique way to make some extra money? The South Carolina State Fair is now hiring for temporary positions available during the 12-day event in October. The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
Back 2 Class: When do students return to the classroom?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While it may feel like summer just began, a new school year is quickly approaching. After a year of pandemic-related changes, schools district across the Lowcountry are preparing for a return to normal with in-person classes when the bell rings in a little over two weeks. Among the first students heading […]
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina back-to-school guide: What you need to know before students head back to school
GREENVILLE, S.C. — It can be stressful planning for your student for the upcoming school year. However, this ultimate guide includes school start dates, information on what you can buy tax-free this weekend and vaccination requirements. We also have a way to help others in need as they head...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An annual report recently released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) breaks down the cost of housing in South Carolina - and how many hours someone making minimum wage would have to work to afford a modest rental home. NLIHC releases its “Out...
wpde.com
COVID cases continue upward trend in most of SC as students return to class, expert says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's a new normal for many students and families readying for the new school year this month. For some, it will be a return to a pre-pandemic normal, but for others, the potential is still there with the rise of a new COVID-19 variant.
Here's who the SC Democratic lieutenant governor candidate will be
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina's first Democratic governor in 20 years. “She’s one of the most impressive people that...
live5news.com
Rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Help is available right now for South Carolinians struggling to pay their rent and utility bills. But the state’s housing authority and power companies are telling people to not wait and fall too far behind before seeking it. The federal government has sent hundreds of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC
It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation
COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
abcnews4.com
SCDOT announces emergency bridge deck repair on I-26 this Monday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say crews will be performing an emergency bridge deck repair early this week. The repair is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and take about 24 hours. Crews will be working near the 177...
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
Midlands groups helping Kentucky flood victims
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On July 26, 2022 historic rain fall hit both Kentucky and Missouri. According to the Red Cross, over nine inches of rain fell across the metro area in a matter of six hours. Residents in Kentucky saw homes flood, some even lifting off of their foundations, and massive amounts of mud fill houses.
abcnews4.com
SC7 expedition ends in Mt. Pleasant as leaders look to protect South Carolina's shorelines
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A team of volunteers from SC7 spent the last month hiking 350 miles of South Carolina to learn more about the outdoors. The expedition ended with a deep dive into the ocean to preserve South Carolina's shorelines. “We’re simultaneously going to go lay down...
Here's why DHEC pool inspections are necessary
IRMO, S.C. — Summertime means pool inspections. They're common right now across the state of South Carolina. In fact, DHEC checks over 7,000 pools two times unannounced a year. The agency is required to keep swimming areas safe throughout the summer with inspections. As of recent, one pool in...
WRDW-TV
VIDEO: South Carolina sub teacher shortage
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed man robs man walking in Central West End. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed man robs man walking in Central West End. Our latest Pet of the Week is Gilbert, another fantastic feline looking for his furever home. Man Shocked in Green Township on Aug. 2. Updated: 13...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0