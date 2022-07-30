ATF, DFD increase reward to $25K in fire that injured 8 firefighters

www.tv20detroit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs as people run onto impound lot to take them back
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Early Monday morning at a police impound lot on Detroit's east side, a number of people ran past security officers and intimidated them in an effort to illegally retrieve some of the 20 ATVs police seized two days earlier. "That tells you the lengths people will...
Tv20detroit.com
EVs force emergency responders into new training to avoid electrocutions, reigniting fires
SOUTHFIELD (WXYZ) — "The typical electric vehicle has enough voltage to kill you if you don't know how to handle it," that's according to a safety training video from the National Fire Protection Association, aimed at keeping emergency responders and those they're helping safe during incidents involving electric vehicles.
Tv20detroit.com
Chief to address mass shooting in Detroit that left 2 dead, 6 injured
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Over the weekend, a mass shooting in Detroit left two people dead and six others wounded. It happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side. Detroit Police Chief James White is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to address the shooting. Police...
Tv20detroit.com
2-year-old shot while sitting in vehicle in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a 2-year-old girl was shot in the crossfire when a car was shot up in Southwest Detroit. We're told the shooting happened between near the intersection of Witt and Lawndale, which is near Fort St. and I-75. Police tell us three adults were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Police say parking dispute ended with mass shooting at Detroit birthday party, killing 2
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police believe a parking dispute led to a man opening fire on a birthday party at his neighbor's home, killing two and injuring six. The shooting happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The police say the...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing teenage girl
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for your help in finding a teenage girl who has been reported missing. Autumn Allen, 16, was last seen July 31 around 6 p.m. when she walked away from her home in the 18900 block of Prest. Allen is described as...
Tv20detroit.com
'Our community deserves better.' 24 non-fatal shootings reported in Detroit this weekend
(WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief James White spoke about a string of violent shootings over the weekend in the city, saying the community deserves better. According to White, there were 24 non-fatal shootings and seven homicides in the City of Detroit this weekend. That includes a mass shooting that...
Tv20detroit.com
"You're alive!" Hear the emotional 911 call after plane crash in Ray Township injured 3
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has released the 911 call after a six-seater plane crashed in Ray Township with three people and a dog inside in July. Hear the call in the video player above. "There's been a plane crash at Ray airport," the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Man facing murder charges after mass shooting at Detroit birthday party left 2 dead
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a man is now facing murder charges after a mass shooting at a Detroit birthday party left two dead and six others injured. Police say Winston Kirtley Jr. is charged with two counts of murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building and 10 counts of felony firearm. His arraignment is scheduled for August 3.
Tv20detroit.com
Family, friends of missing Detroit barber form search party
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Saturday, family and friends of David "D Wood" Woodger formed a search party. They said they canvassed areas he's known to hang out, as well as some obscure locations. “We’re just going to continue. We won’t stop," Nefertiti Morris, his sister told 7 Action News....
Tv20detroit.com
7 people shot, one killed by neighbor in mass shooting on Detroit’s westside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirm seven people were shot early Sunday morning at a home in the 11600 block of Coyle Street on Detroit’s westside. At least one person was fatally shot. Police say, the house was shot up by a neighbor who lived across...
Tv20detroit.com
One person is dead, two injured in vehicle crash on Detroit's Eastside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person dead and two people injured. Officers were dispatched to the area of Gratiot and Novara after receiving reports of a crash. Once on the scene, DPD confirms two men were found ejected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
State monitoring increase in COVID-19 & monkeypox cases
The State of Michigan is in the midst of battling two ongoing health crises. While coronavirus cases surge, monkeypox cases are steadily increasing as well. According to the CDC, much of Southeast Michigan is back into the "high community level spread" category for COVID-19. When it comes to monkeypox, the...
Tv20detroit.com
Officials urge residents to avoid section of Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill
(WXYZ) — Officials are urging residents in Monroe, Oakland, Livingston, Wayne, and Washtenaw counties to avoid the Huron River between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County until further notice after a reported spill of hexavalent chromium. The Michigan departments of Health and Human...
Tv20detroit.com
Why are some gas stations still higher than others as prices fall?
(WXYZ) — Gas prices continue to take a tumble and have been going down for more than 40 consecutive days. For the first time in months, Michigan is below the national average for gasoline. A gallon of gas is now around $4.19, which is about 90 cents lower than...
Tv20detroit.com
Local clerks talk poll worker recruitment, preps for Michigan primary
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Local clerks and Michigan voters are preparing for Tuesday's primary, which will shape the party landscape for the November midterm elections. The biggest race statewide Tuesday will be the GOP gubernatorial battle, to determine who will take on Gov. Whitmer in the fall. There are also several notable congressional races including a crowded ballot for the new 13th congressional district which stretches from the Gross Pointes to downriver.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: High heat and strong storms return Wednesday
This Evening: Mostly clear. Temps in the low 80s. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. Tonight: Clouds increase late with a low of 68°. Humidity rises again overnight. Wind: S 5 mph. Wednesday: Hot and muggy with a high of 94° and heat indices up to 100°. Scattered afternoon/evening storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind the highest threat. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Benson : 'We will protect the voting rights of every citizen' ahead of Michigan primary
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding voters ahead of the primary election on Tuesday that they will protect voting rights. Benson spoke Monday morning from Detroit, reminding people of the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of the people who still are pursuing a "coordinated attack on our elections and our democracy."
Tv20detroit.com
More than one million absentee ballots cast in Michigan's primary election
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News crews observed the counting of local absentee ballots at Huntington Place in Detroit from the media observation area. We noticed some policies in place to prevent disputes such as those seen in 2020. During the counting of absentee ballots in November 2020 at...
Tv20detroit.com
Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson to step down at end of his contract next year
(WXYZ) — Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson will step down after his contract ends, he said during an announcement to the university on Monday morning. Wilson's contract will end on July 31, 2023. He's been the university's president since Aug. 1, 2013. “Wayne State today is strong...
Comments / 0