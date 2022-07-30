Police said 36-year-old Sonia Loja murdered her three children before hanging herself on Wednesday.

www.wfsb.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Luxury Streetwear Clothing Brand Exploding Across Region; For Business Launched in Connecticut, Giving Back is PriorityConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
Vernon Starbucks May Follow West Hartford with Vote to Unionize, As Union Popularity GrowsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Locally-Owned barre3 Prepares for Move to Expanded Avon Location at Avon Village CenterConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
State trooper assaulted victim in front of a child, Vernon police say
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper was arrested following a domestic dispute at his home in Vernon. State police said Jaime Solis, 29, was arrested by Vernon police on Monday around 7 p.m. Vernon police said they responded to an address on Mark Circle just before 6 p.m. They...
Scene clears following report of suspicious package in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - An area of Old Saybrook was evacuated because what was reported to be a suspicious package. Law enforcement officials confirmed to Channel 3 that the scene was at 7 Anchorage Ln. in Old Saybrook on Monday morning. However, crews have since left the scene and...
VIDEO: Bloomfield man charged in grandfather's death
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.
VIDEO: Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges
Bright Spot: Amazing animal rescues in our state
(WFSB) - Connecticut’s Environmental Conservation Police were busy over the weekend, not just with our state parks and waterways, but rather wildlife rescues!. The first call was responding to a fox who found itself in a bit of a predicament. It somehow managed to get its head stuck in...
Man dead after overnight triple shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a triple shooting late Monday night. Police identified the victim who died as Brian Evans, 23, of Hartford. According to police, officers responded to the area of Brook Street at Winter Street for two Shot Spotter system notifications. When they arrived,...
TRENDING NOW: West Hartford bear in a home, cat eats corn, dog birthday party
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson has more on an alert for dangerous heat and humidity later this week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: Back-to-school health guidance revealed by DPH this morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. Public health officials unveiled their back-to-school guidance for the 2022-2023 academic year. 3...
State police sergeant suspended for crash in which she rear-ended a driver in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility. The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24 just...
Eyewitness News Monday morning
Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake. A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey. The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the...
Man dies following moped accident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is dead after a moped accident in New Haven. According to officials, emergency crews responded to a section of Ella Grasso Boulevard after a car struck a moped. Officials say the moped driver was found unresponsive in the road. The driver was transported...
Hartford Police investigate non-fatal shooting involving four victims
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, a female in her twenties was located with a gunshot wound. She was alert and conscious on scene and was transported to an area...
VIDEO: Cooling off at Bishop's Orchards Creamery in Guilford
VIDEO: Gun safety improvement talks held in Waterbury
Man arrested after fleeing crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – State police arrested a man who fled a crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill Monday night. Police said it happened on I-91 north before Exit 24. Euris Tejada, 29, of Rocky Hill, was driving and struck the rear of a Chevrolet that was slowing down, said police.
VIDEO: Beating the heat at Bishop's Orchard in Guilford
Hartford law enforcement participated in a nationwide event called “National Night Out”. Sandy Hook parents took the stand Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Jones trial, having to re-live the awful moments of that day. Maritza bond runs for Secretary of the State. Updated: 4 hours ago. Maritza bond...
Hartford’s National Night Out builds community trust with law enforcement
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford law enforcement participated in a nationwide event called “National Night Out”. The event is a way to for law enforcement agencies to engage with their local communities. Police departments across Connecticut participated in National Night Out, including Hartford. Hartford Police are working to...
Silver alert issued for missing adult in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - The Ansonia Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating Ariana Bel-Jean, a 19 year old Ansonia resident who left her home on Wednesday July 27, 2022 and has not returned. Ariana left on her own but failed to bring her medication that...
Bloomfield man to get new charges after 77-year-old man dies in domestic violence case
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 77-year-old man died after he was brutally assaulted in Bloomfield on Friday. Bloomfield Police said they responded to 18 Walsh Street around 9:00 pm on reports of a serious assault. When officials got to the scene, they detained the suspect in the driveway and provided...
Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington
Conn. (WFSB) - People abandoning their pets is a growing problem in Connecticut. Six kittens were found on the side of the road in Southington on Monday. The Southington community is now looking for answers. “My first thing was, did we just drive by kittens?” says Tara Kassey. Kassey...
