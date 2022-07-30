The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in northern Litchfield County Thursday

www.wfsb.com
Related
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: West Hartford bear in a home, cat eats corn, dog birthday party
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson has more on an alert for dangerous heat and humidity later this week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: Back-to-school health guidance revealed by DPH this morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. Public health officials unveiled their back-to-school guidance for the 2022-2023 academic year. 3...
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Bear in Morris, puppy in a pool, pig and a cucumber
A bear got into a home in West Hartford. Video was shared by Christine Vannies. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 3 hours ago. The humidity returns, plus there's a chance for more...
Eyewitness News
State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Cooling off at Bishop's Orchards Creamery in Guilford
Sandy Hook parents took the stand Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Jones trial, having to re-live the awful moments of that day. State trooper assaulted victim in front of a child, Vernon police say. Updated: 3 hours ago. A state trooper was arrested following a domestic dispute at his home...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
iWitness Video: Bear gets into home in West Hartford
Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges. The Brass City held its annual Harry Potter Day celebration on Friday. A new vaccination program launched on Monday to battle monkeypox in Connecticut, but officials stressed that patients need to make an appointment. Updated: 5 hours ago. The...
Eyewitness News
Bright Spot: Amazing animal rescues in our state
(WFSB) - Connecticut’s Environmental Conservation Police were busy over the weekend, not just with our state parks and waterways, but rather wildlife rescues!. The first call was responding to a fox who found itself in a bit of a predicament. It somehow managed to get its head stuck in...
Eyewitness News
New pedestrian bridge opens in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A new bridge in New Haven is just 60 feet long, but it connects much more than just two chunks of land. At first glance you’d probably never guess it, but this beautiful setting is just steps away from the hustle and bustle of the Westville section of New Haven.
Eyewitness News
Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake. A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey. The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
New Haven firefighters find car on top of two cars
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven firefighters say they found a car on top of two other vehicles when they were called to a car accident on Broadway. According to fire officials, everyone was out of the car before they got there. Reports say the car was stabilized so it...
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Buck’s Soft Serve vs Tulmeadow Farm
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between Buck’s Soft Serve in Woodstock Valley and Tulmeadow...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut town runs four-day work week pilot program
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Have you ever wanted a job that’s off on Fridays? One town in Connecticut has had that schedule for months. The town of Vernon kicked off this pilot program two months ago for their government employees. While they are only working three days a week, they extended their hours to make up for the lost time.
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Monday morning
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with Enfield Police. Amazing K9 Duos met Officer Brousseau and K9 Drobec with the Enfield Police Department!. Owner of canine training facility turns himself in on more charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Man dead after overnight triple shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a triple shooting late Monday night. Police identified the victim who died as Brian Evans, 23, of Hartford. According to police, officers responded to the area of Brook Street at Winter Street for two Shot Spotter system notifications. When they arrived,...
Eyewitness News
Man dies following moped accident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One man is dead after a moped accident in New Haven. According to officials, emergency crews responded to a section of Ella Grasso Boulevard after a car struck a moped. Officials say the moped driver was found unresponsive in the road. The driver was transported...
Eyewitness News
Bear helps itself to a meal in the kitchen of a West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A couple in West Hartford said they were surprised to find a black bear helping itself to a meal in their kitchen. Christine Vannie shared video of the encounter with Channel 3. Her post on social media went viral within the West Hartford community over...
Eyewitness News
Hartford’s National Night Out builds community trust with law enforcement
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford law enforcement participated in a nationwide event called “National Night Out”. The event is a way to for law enforcement agencies to engage with their local communities. Police departments across Connecticut participated in National Night Out, including Hartford. Hartford Police are working to...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Beating the heat at Bishop's Orchard in Guilford
Hartford law enforcement participated in a nationwide event called “National Night Out”. Sandy Hook parents took the stand Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Jones trial, having to re-live the awful moments of that day. Maritza bond runs for Secretary of the State. Updated: 4 hours ago. Maritza bond...
Eyewitness News
Silver alert issued for missing adult in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - The Ansonia Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating Ariana Bel-Jean, a 19 year old Ansonia resident who left her home on Wednesday July 27, 2022 and has not returned. Ariana left on her own but failed to bring her medication that...
Eyewitness News
State police sergeant suspended for crash in which she rear-ended a driver in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility. The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24 just...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury projects plan to revitalize different areas of the city
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut members of congress toured Waterbury Monday. They took a look at areas the city plans to revitalize, hopefully with the funding of federal grants. There is still a lot of cleaning up to do. It wasn’t very long ago when the Anaconda-American Brass Factory buildings...
Comments / 0