Townsend City Commission candidates discuss preserving 'Peaceful Side of the Smokies'

Four candidates competing for three seats on the Townsend City Commission in the Aug. 4 election explained during a forum in the city hall Thursday night, July 28, how they would work to retain the “Peaceful Side of the Smokies” feel that draws residents and visitors to the community.

“Townsend has changed all through its history. It’s been a lot bigger; it’s been smaller than it is now ... What’s different now is the pace of change,” candidate Don Prater said in his introductory remarks. “Preserving the Peaceful Side of the Smokies is one of my main things.”

Prater noted that he has served on the Townsend Planning Commission since January, and recently it began the process of updating the 10-year community plan.

“Updating our community plan is probably the thing that will give us the greatest chance to be able to maintain the balance and the high quality of life that we have now,” he said, calling for community input on that plan.

Melinda Spruce said, “I want to be part of preserving the culture and the uniqueness of Townsend for current residents and future generations,” and in a later answer she said that she wants to do that without violating person property rights.

Spruce said she’s interested in encouraging voluntary actions, such as conservation easements, which limit land uses, and expanding low density residential exclusive districts.

Incumbent Commissioner Rindi Martin said the city needs to regulate businesses, the types and how they conduct themselves. She also said the city needs more residential growth. “I would like to see more residents and more affordable housing for people to build our community,” Martin said during the forum.

Realtor Kelsey Satterfield said Townsend needs to prepare for the influx of people who are moving in and be open minded.

Satterfield said her main goal is keeping the peaceful side peaceful and safe for people raising families. “I want to see more green here; I don’t want to see a concrete jungle,” she said. “That’s not where I want to raise my family, so we just have to preserve the land and the wildlife.”

The candidate forum for Townsend, which has 502 registered voters, drew about 25 people Thursday night, so many that Martin stepped away from her seat on the panel to set up more chairs as City Manger Danny Williamson, serving as moderator, explained the format.

Spending, saving

Candidates had a couple of opportunities to talk about their fiscal priorities, with one question about how they would spend a $500,000 grant and another about what they would do with a revenue surplus. Beyond looking at the city’s current needs, they had several ideas.

Prater said he’s like to digitize the city’s records, improving access and transparency, and improve public access to the river.

Satterfield called for better street lighting in some areas as well as a city park.

Martin wants to work on a master plan for the city in addition to the community plan, saying it may make Townsend eligible for more grants for projects such as the repaving the bike trail, a city park and a library. She also mentioned spending money on street lights.

Spruce said she would set aside a significant amount for any type of economic emergency, pointing to rising costs and a potential downturn in sales tax revenue. She also supported street lighting, digitizing records and spending money on improving communication with the public.

Festivals

While the candidates generally support festivals, which provide funding for the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department through event parking fees and support businesses, they also want balance. “High quality experiences that leave locals satisfied and visitors wanting to return ought to be the goal,” Prater said.

Spruce said she thinks Townsend is on the border of having too many.

Martin, a member of the volunteer fire department for 15 years, said right now things are working pretty well but having multiple festivals in a month is taxing on the fire department.

Satterfield said only one bothered her, the Smoky Mountain Small Bore Rally. “It’s very noisy, and I don’t get a lot of good feedback from that festival,” she said.

Bike trail

Candidates had different views on how to pay for repaving the bike trail that runs through Townsend.

Prater said the trail needs to be both maintained and improved, with additions such as shade trees and benches. “It’s a real asset for Townsend, and I think we should invest our resources in trying to improve and maintain that bike trail,” he said.

Satterfield said she supports the city repaving the bike trail, noting plans to connect greenway trails from Maryville to Townsend and the current number of avid bike riders already. “I see more bikes than cars some days,” she said.

Martin said she would like Townsend to put in some money but have help from Blount County, grant funding and investors.

When Spruce questioned why the state wouldn’t pave it, because the trail is in a state right-of-way, Williamson explained that Townsend had signed a long-term lease for the trail. “That’s a burden on the taxpayers,” she replied. “I don’t like that.”

Asked if they had any conflicts of interest, all said no. During the forum Spruce mentioned that she is the co-owner of a gallery, and Martin said she plans to be working in Townsend a couple of days a week.

Satterfield noted when asked a question about overnight rentals that they are part of her income, and she said those types of rentals are appropriate only in some locations.

When asked the conflict question, she explained as she had at other times that she works for her mother cleaning rooms at Cades Cove Landing, which includes condominiums and overnight rentals, in addition to her real estate work.