Tennessee National Guard sends helicopters, MEDEVAC unit to assist with eastern Kentucky rescue operations

Following devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky, the Tennessee Army National Guard has deployed five helicopters, two from Nashville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion and three from Blount County’s Task Force MEDEVAC, to assist with rescue operations. Sixteen people, including children, had been reported Friday to have died as a result of the floods.

Task Force MEDEVAC, based in Louisville, left from McGhee Tyson Airport Thursday for Hazard and Jackson, Kentucky, Tennessee Army National Guard Captain Hulon Holmes told The Daily Times. After arriving, they assisted with rescue operations until dark.

“As soon as the weather broke this morning, they were back out,” he said.

The units are operating in remote areas.

When they encounter someone in need of rescue, they either find a place to land or hoist a member of the unit down a 290-foot rope to offer aid, Holmes said.

The unit’s activation was voluntary, he commented. He explained that after a 72-hour initial response period, they’ll receive an active duty order from the state.

Though Holmes acknowledged that there’s considerable uncertainty about the situation in Kentucky, he estimated that the task force’s deployment would last for between three and four days.

“We’ve got one of the best MEDEVAC units,” Holmes said. “They’re doing everything they can.”

Given continuing rainfall, much of the response is still in an assessment phase, he noted.