ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Times

Tennessee National Guard sends helicopters, MEDEVAC unit to assist with eastern Kentucky rescue operations

By By Mariah Franklin
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AaVvC_0gyLOoIC00

Following devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky, the Tennessee Army National Guard has deployed five helicopters, two from Nashville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion and three from Blount County’s Task Force MEDEVAC, to assist with rescue operations. Sixteen people, including children, had been reported Friday to have died as a result of the floods.

Task Force MEDEVAC, based in Louisville, left from McGhee Tyson Airport Thursday for Hazard and Jackson, Kentucky, Tennessee Army National Guard Captain Hulon Holmes told The Daily Times. After arriving, they assisted with rescue operations until dark.

“As soon as the weather broke this morning, they were back out,” he said.

The units are operating in remote areas.

When they encounter someone in need of rescue, they either find a place to land or hoist a member of the unit down a 290-foot rope to offer aid, Holmes said.

The unit’s activation was voluntary, he commented. He explained that after a 72-hour initial response period, they’ll receive an active duty order from the state.

Though Holmes acknowledged that there’s considerable uncertainty about the situation in Kentucky, he estimated that the task force’s deployment would last for between three and four days.

“We’ve got one of the best MEDEVAC units,” Holmes said. “They’re doing everything they can.”

Given continuing rainfall, much of the response is still in an assessment phase, he noted.

Comments / 2

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Tennessee National Guard responds to severe flooding in Kentucky

The Tennessee Army National Guard is assisting citizens impacted by flooding in East Kentucky. Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, says five Blackhawk helicopters from the Tennessee Army National Guard are supporting state, county, and local emergency responders in the area. Governor Bill Lee authorized Tennessee guardsmen to provide...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

TWRA: Bear interactions becoming more common

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The increasing flow of human population in Tennessee has led to area bears adapting to the growing changes. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) said in a news release Monday that since 2019, nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the Volunteer State, making it the eighth fastest-growing state. East Tennessee […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopters#Kentucky#Tennessee National Guard#Task Force Medevac#The Daily Times
dailybadgerbulletin.com

She Traveled 200 Miles for an Abortion She Never Wanted

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiancé, Adam Queen.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On Dec. 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all that was left of the home of President James K. Polk.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Tennessee man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty

Court documents say Ronnie Presley of Sumner County pleaded guilty to charges of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct impeding official business stemming from his involvement in the attack on the Capitol building while Congress was working to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKYT 27

KSP looking for escaped inmate

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate. KSP says 43-year-old Billy R. Lowe, of Gray, Ky. walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond on Sunday. He is described as being a white male, 6′1″ tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown...
RICHMOND, KY
WBIR

Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee

Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
387
Followers
308
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy