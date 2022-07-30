Keon Coleman Is Looking Yoked Following Summer Workouts

The Spartan sophomore put in work this offseason!

College football's offseason, or "out of season", as Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker likes to call it, has almost come to an end.

The Spartans will report for training camp on Aug. 3 and begin practice a day later. Western Michigan is officially on the clock as we creep closer to Friday, Sept. 2.

With the approach of Fall camp comes the end of summer conditioning, and Michigan State revealed the results of the hard work that the Spartans have been putting in these last couple months.

Nobody stood out more than sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman, who is looking absolutely yoked!

Michigan State sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman looks primed for a breakout season.

If that's not a man who looks primed for a breakout season in East Lansing, than I don't know what that looks like.

Coleman is listed at 6-foot-4, 210-pounds on Michigan State athletics' official website. We know how crazy athletic Coleman was last year as a true sophomore. He displayed it both on the football field and the basketball court for MSU.

I can only imagine what he'll look like on the field for Michigan State in 2022, but I can't wait to find out. At least from a physical standpoint, Coleman looks like an NFL wide receiver RIGHT NOW and he's only a true sophomore!

During spring practice, Coleman noted how much veterans Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor helped him to refine his route running and technique. If Coleman has continued to improve on those areas in addition to the obvious physical maturity that has taken place this summer, there is literally no ceiling for what he may be able to accomplish in 2021.

Quarterback Payton Thorne was also shown leading a huddle, while sophomore cornerback Charles Brantley is looking healthy and showing signs that he too has benefited immensely from summer conditioning.

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne leads a huddle during summer workouts.

Sophomore cornerback Charles Brantley is looking healthy again after missing parts of the 2021 season.

Head coaches often say that their most important hire is the strength and conditioning coach, and it's looking like Tucker hit a home run with the results that coach Jason Novak is getting out of his players.