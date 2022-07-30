ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions: Here are the winning numbers for $1.28B jackpot

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Are you the winner? Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is a huge $1.28 billion, the second largest in history. Winning numbers for the jackpot are: 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 . The Mega ball number is 14 . Friday’s Megaplier is 2X .

If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here’s what experts say to do next

The top prize hasn’t been claimed since April 15, though there have been several winners of smaller pots. There have been over 28.1 million winning tickets of smaller prizes, including 42 worth at least $1 million. Friday’s $1.28 billion jackpot has a cash value of $747.2 million.

The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was $1.537 billion and was claimed in 2018 by a single South Carolina winner.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each and drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays. Mega Millions explains the numbers are drawn by picking five balls from a set of balls numbered 1-70. An additional gold “Mega” ball is then drawn from a set of balls numbered 1-25.

If Friday’s jackpot isn’t claimed, the prize will roll into another to be drawn next week.

Odds of winning the jackpot are steep — among things you’re more likely to do than win the lottery are being killed by a shark, being struck by lightning this year and being struck by lightning in your entire lifetime.

USA Mega, which tracks Mega Millions statistics, says the most common Mega Millions numbers are 17, 10, 14, 31 and 4 for the first five numbers. The most common Mega ball number is 22.

