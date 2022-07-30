Boy, 13, shot after trying to break into parked car in Hyde Park: police

www.fox32chicago.com
Lisa Montgomery
3d ago
Everybody get you a Conceal Weapon Permit and do what you got to do to protect your Property and yourself. Great Job Lady Awesome 💞
14
Lisa Montgomery
3d ago
Folks work hard and they think they can take and never get a Bullet Great Job Lady
14
BryanG.
3d ago
Funny how every story that involves CCL holder always has a happy ending…
19
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot while riding in car in Tri-Taylor
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while traveling in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. The 22-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car around 1:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Congress Parkway when he was shot at by a gunman inside a red Toyota sedan, police said.
Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say
A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police search for suspects involved in hit-and-run at Old Town outdoor diner
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects responsible for striking six people at an outdoor diner in a hit-and-run crash last month in Old Town. Police released photos Tuesday of the suspects involved in the July 8 crash in the 1200 block of North Wells. Both were seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black face coverings.
fox32chicago.com
Dyanla Rainey murder: Maywood police release photos of car wanted in her shooting death
MAYWOOD, Ill. - Police have released photos of a car used in the murder of a former Marshall basketball standout outside her home in Maywood last month. The 2003 Buick Regal with gray trim and tinted windows was seen approaching Dyanla Rainey’s driveway on July 24 before someone opened fire and struck her in the back, police said.
Armed robbers have struck six times on the Near North Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) --Police on Monday issued a community alert about a pattern of armed robberies on the Near North Side. The robberies happened in Streeterville, Old Town, and the Clybourn Corridor. Police said they seem to be connected. Each time, the robbers got out of a white Chevrolet Malibu and walked up to people on the street. They stole personal items at gunpoint and then drove off. The six robberies happened at the following times and locations. In the evening hours Sunday, July 17, in the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 300 block of West Goethe Street; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street; In the morning hours Wednesday, July 20, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue. There have been between two and five robbers in each incident, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police officers maced while arresting armed suspect in Austin
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers were maced while taking a gunman into custody Monday night in the Austin neighborhood. Police saw a male walking with a gun in his waistband around 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said. The gunman tried to run away but...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 36, found shot in the head in Lake View East
CHICAGO - A man was found shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Lake View East neighborhood. Police found the 36-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head around 1:50 a.m. in the 500 block of West Briar Place, officials said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center...
fox32chicago.com
ISP responds to Pace bus on Chicago expressway after gun goes off
CHICAGO - State police responded to a Pace bus Tuesday afternoon on a Chicago expressway after a report of a gun discharging on the vehicle. The incident took place on northbound Interstate 94 near 130th Street around 3:40 p.m. Nobody was struck by the gunfire, police said. No lanes were...
fox32chicago.com
Calumet City man armed with gun carjacked mom, her 2 kids at Posen gas station: officials
POSEN, Ill. - A 19-year-old man is accused of pointing a gun at a mother who was with her two children at a gas station in suburban Chicago last month, and then stealing her vehicle before crashing it. On July 27, 2022, officials say Kewan A. Tillman approached the mother...
fox32chicago.com
Man sought in attempted robbery on downtown Brown Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for trying to rob a woman last June on a CTA Brown Line train in the Loop. The victim was riding a Brown Line train around 9 a.m. on June 24 near the State/Lake stop when she was approached by a man in his late 30s who demanded money and pushed her onto a seat, according to a CPD community alert.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded at NW Side red light
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while sitting at a red light Monday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in his vehicle at a red light around 10:08 p.m. when he heard gunfire break out and realized he was shot in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.,
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
fox32chicago.com
Driver jumps curb, crashes into planters in Lincoln Square
CHICAGO - A driver was hospitalized after jumping a curb and crashing into planter boxes Monday night in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. The woman was driving southbound in the 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 11:35 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and jumped the curb, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Shootout in Little Italy leaves 4 wounded, including security guard
CHICAGO - A security guard was among four men who were wounded during a shootout Monday night in the Little Italy neighborhood. Two men, ages 23 and 21, were exchanging gunfire with a 19-year-old man around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, police said. A 37-year-old...
Charges filed against teen injured in violent arrest by Oak Lawn police
The 17-year-old was released from the hospital and into police custody Monday.
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask […]
cwbchicago.com
On parole for less than 3 months, man ditched a handgun on Loop restaurant patio while running from ‘shots fired’ incident, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a three-time convicted felon on parole for armed robbery dropped a gun on a Loop restaurant’s patio while fleeing the scene of a “shots fired” incident in the heart of downtown on Sunday evening. No injuries were reported. Shaundell Milton, 28, has been on parole...
Chicago SWAT responds to block on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A SWAT situation is underway Monday night on Chicago's South Side. According to the Chicago Police Department, the city's SWAT team is assisting the Posen Police Department with the ongoing situation in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue. It is unclear at this time why the SWAT...
