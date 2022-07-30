ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Boy, 13, shot after trying to break into parked car in Hyde Park: police

By STMW NEWS
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 18

Lisa Montgomery
3d ago

Everybody get you a Conceal Weapon Permit and do what you got to do to protect your Property and yourself. Great Job Lady Awesome 💞

Reply
14
Lisa Montgomery
3d ago

Folks work hard and they think they can take and never get a Bullet Great Job Lady

Reply
14
BryanG.
3d ago

Funny how every story that involves CCL holder always has a happy ending…

Reply(1)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, shot while riding in car in Tri-Taylor

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while traveling in a vehicle Tuesday morning in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. The 22-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car around 1:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Congress Parkway when he was shot at by a gunman inside a red Toyota sedan, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police search for suspects involved in hit-and-run at Old Town outdoor diner

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects responsible for striking six people at an outdoor diner in a hit-and-run crash last month in Old Town. Police released photos Tuesday of the suspects involved in the July 8 crash in the 1200 block of North Wells. Both were seen wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black face coverings.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Armed robbers have struck six times on the Near North Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) --Police on Monday issued a community alert about a pattern of armed robberies on the Near North Side. The robberies happened in Streeterville, Old Town, and the Clybourn Corridor. Police said they seem to be connected. Each time, the robbers got out of a white Chevrolet Malibu and walked up to people on the street. They stole personal items at gunpoint and then drove off. The six robberies happened at the following times and locations. In the evening hours Sunday, July 17, in the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue; In the morning hours Monday, July 18, in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 300 block of West Goethe Street; In the evening hours Tuesday, July 19, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street; In the morning hours Wednesday, July 20, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue. There have been between two and five robbers in each incident, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim fights back when robber pulls gun on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man on Chicago's West Side refused a robbery Monday night when another man pulled a gun on him in an alley. Shortly after 8 p.m., police say the victim was walking through an alley in the 2400 block of West Polk Street when an unidentified man armed with a gun approached him from behind and demanded he hand over his personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police officers maced while arresting armed suspect in Austin

CHICAGO - Chicago police officers were maced while taking a gunman into custody Monday night in the Austin neighborhood. Police saw a male walking with a gun in his waistband around 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said. The gunman tried to run away but...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Hyde Park#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Man, 36, found shot in the head in Lake View East

CHICAGO - A man was found shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Lake View East neighborhood. Police found the 36-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head around 1:50 a.m. in the 500 block of West Briar Place, officials said. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

ISP responds to Pace bus on Chicago expressway after gun goes off

CHICAGO - State police responded to a Pace bus Tuesday afternoon on a Chicago expressway after a report of a gun discharging on the vehicle. The incident took place on northbound Interstate 94 near 130th Street around 3:40 p.m. Nobody was struck by the gunfire, police said. No lanes were...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man sought in attempted robbery on downtown Brown Line train

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for trying to rob a woman last June on a CTA Brown Line train in the Loop. The victim was riding a Brown Line train around 9 a.m. on June 24 near the State/Lake stop when she was approached by a man in his late 30s who demanded money and pushed her onto a seat, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded at NW Side red light

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while sitting at a red light Monday night in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old was in his vehicle at a red light around 10:08 p.m. when he heard gunfire break out and realized he was shot in the 4700 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Chicago police.,
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police

CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver jumps curb, crashes into planters in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO - A driver was hospitalized after jumping a curb and crashing into planter boxes Monday night in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. The woman was driving southbound in the 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 11:35 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and jumped the curb, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shootout in Little Italy leaves 4 wounded, including security guard

CHICAGO - A security guard was among four men who were wounded during a shootout Monday night in the Little Italy neighborhood. Two men, ages 23 and 21, were exchanging gunfire with a 19-year-old man around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, police said. A 37-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy