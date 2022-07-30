Providence offers outpatient program for perinatal depression, mental health

www.fox28spokane.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
‘Makes no sense’: Future of cooling center at Camp Hope uncertain
SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday marks the final day, for now, in a long stretch of sweltering weather. The community has banded together to help each other out, and many have shifted those efforts towards helping those at Camp Hope, by putting up and operating a cooling center. It’s become...
Community survey launched to help Gonzaga University create heat map of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga University’s Center for Climate, Society and the Environment is creating a heat map of the area in hopes of identifying urban heat islands in Spokane, and to develop future strategies to mitigate future heat waves in a project called Spokane Beat the Heat. Phase...
Contractor claims Camp Hope is impacting Thor-Freya project
SPOKANE, Wash. – A local construction company says Camp Hope is impacting it’s team’s ability to finish the Thor-Freya road project. Now, the company is sending a letter to the City, describing issues with vandalism, property damage, and theft. The City says many local businesses around the area have similar complaints,
‘We know people are suffering’: Local volunteers help people experiencing homelessness to battle heatwave
SPOKANE, Wash.– As the scorching heat wave continues this weekend, many people who are vulnerable to this extreme heat struggle to stay cool. Volunteers from a local church went to help those people battle the heat wave this weekend, providing water and food. “We know that it’s hot. We know people are suffering. It’s not a good thing,” said Bill...
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Three more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The trio are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
If Washington won't back middle housing, Spokane will: Today So Far
After a statewide middle housing proposal failed in Olympia, Spokane is going with its own plan. Researchers in Southern Oregon are uncovering a Northwest history that is not often told. PNW breaks hot weather records. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for August 1, 2022. Spokane...
WSDOT may face fines of $500 per day if Camp Hope cooling tent remains; no citations given yet
SPOKANE, Wash. – Camp Hope organizers are clashing with the City of Spokane, this time over the massive cooling tent set up to offer safety from the heat, which organizers say isn’t coming down. The City says it must come down, but Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT)...
Law firm: Spokane can legally enforce homeless laws
(The Center Square) — Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said the proposal he and Councilor Michael Cathcart submitted to regulate urban camping is essentially “dead” after being “deferred indefinitely” by the majority. “It will not come up again unless they decide to revisit it,” he...
Spokane Transit announces package of service changes coming in August
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority announced an expansive package of service changes coming on August 28. These changes will provide better service in Northeast Spokane, service on both sides of I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, and expanded service on select routes. Zones at the STA...
Cat cafe in north Spokane blows up on TikTok
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Kitty Cantina in north Spokane has blown up on TikTok in a call to get their cats adopted. Kitty Cantina is a cat cafe dedicated to sheltering homeless cats, and eventually, finding their forever home. Established in 2020, Kitty Cantina also serves coffee and alcohol as part of its business model. The other half of the cafe is dedicated to their Kitty Lounge, where all the cats roam cage-free, separate from the cafe’s eating area.
Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
Major Crimes investigating what led man to being burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – Major crimes is currently investigating what led to a man to being burned alive in northeast Spokane. As of Monday, 23-year-old Steven Dawson is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. According to the Spokane Police Department, he was dropped off at Providence Holy Family Hospital Monday morning, before being airlifted across the state.
New Blood Northwest: First Time Candidates In Eastern Washington
Many candidates are running for the first time, some under a common theme: fighting crime by investing in their communities. We meet three of them, beginning with Lauren Paterson. (Runtime 4:50) Spokane-raised candidate thinks investing in community will help prevent crime. Maggie Yates is a Democrat, a first-time candidate running...
Schedule concealed carry license appointments online
COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
As temps reach 104, Spokane orders WSDOT to remove cooling tent at state's largest homeless camp
On Wednesday, the Spokane Fire Marshal ordered the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to remove a cooling shelter at Camp Hope — a homeless encampment of more than 600 people that is located on WSDOT property near Interstate 90 in Spokane. As a heat wave sent Spokane temperatures...
Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane
A real estate developer in Seattle is looking to build an estimated $40 million mixed-use residential development in downtown Spokane. Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, has submitted a pre-development request with the city for a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-family building in a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.
3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane
Outdoors in Washington StatePhoto by Dave Hoefler (Unsplash) Looking for some fun, free activities to enjoy in Spokane? Look no further! I've got a great list for you to enjoy.
While you sleep: wildfire smoke will creep in overnight for a hot, hazy Monday – Kris
Going back to work Monday morning might sound pretty good if you’re heading to an air-conditioned office! After a high in the triple digits on Sunday, expect another uncomfortable night of sleep. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s overnight. Haze from regional wildfire smoke will increase overnight. Most of the smoke is coming from the Keremeos Creek Fire in British Columbia.
