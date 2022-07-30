ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four teens were killed in an Austin yogurt shop 31 years ago. New legislation could help

KVUE
 3 days ago
KVUE

2 men accused of killing Texas State student to appear before judge

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Two men charged in connection with the 2015 murder of a Texas State University student could have a chance at freedom. Both men, Cyrus Gray and Devonte "DJ" Amerson, were charged with murder in 2018 in connection with the 2015 death of Justin Gage. Neither has been convicted and both have maintained their innocence.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for hit-and-run suspect

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect in a July 16 hit-and-run incident. The collision occurred just before midnight when a car hit two people at the intersection of Lavaca Street and West Cesar Chavez Street. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid.
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

56 Years Ago, a Gunman Rained Terror Down from the UT Tower

AUSTIN, TX — Today, August 1, marks the 56th anniversary of the tragic shooting on the campus of The University of Texas in 1966. The gunman, Charles Whitman, was a student at UT who became disillusioned with life on earth. Before climbing the 27 floors up the 307-foot tower to the tower’s observation deck with an arsenal of guns, including an M-1 Carbine, a Remington 700 6-mm bolt-action hunting rifle, a .35-caliber pump rifle, a 9-mm Luger pistol, a Galesi-Brescia .25-caliber pistol, a Smith & Wesson M19 .357 Magnum revolver, the shotgun, of which he had sawn off the barrel and buttstock, as well as more than 700 rounds of ammunition.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

2 taken to hospital after Loop 360 crash involving cement truck, vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers traveling on Texas Loop 360 may be met with some delays Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a cement truck and another vehicle. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at around 12:40 p.m. that the crash happened on 360 and Spicewood Springs Road. Two adult patients were taken to local hospitals with potentially serious injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,692,912 which is 759% higher than the state average of $313,339.
TEXAS STATE

