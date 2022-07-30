Four teens were killed in an Austin yogurt shop 31 years ago. New legislation could help

www.kvue.com
KVUE
Austin police searching for person suspected of killing roommate
Austin police are looking for a person they believe may have killed their roommate. The incident occurred on Bradford Drive in North Austin.
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into wall outside Austin-area restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver is in custody after slamming into a brick wall outside an Austin-area restaurant. Police said the driver was going down Manor Road around midnight. They lost control of their car, then slammed hard into a wall near El Chile. The driver was arrested for...
Click2Houston.com
‘I got rid of the S.O.B.’: Hear from the man whose actions ended the Austin clock tower shooting rampage
Austin, TX – There are generations of people living because of Ramiro Martinez. Martinez is the man who took down the sniper who shot and killed 14 people from the University of Texas-Austin clock tower 56 years ago. “Ray Martinez was one of the bravest individuals I think I...
2 men accused of killing Texas State student to appear before judge
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Two men charged in connection with the 2015 murder of a Texas State University student could have a chance at freedom. Both men, Cyrus Gray and Devonte "DJ" Amerson, were charged with murder in 2018 in connection with the 2015 death of Justin Gage. Neither has been convicted and both have maintained their innocence.
Police identify man killed in crash with 18-wheeler on I-35 in late July
A man who died in a crash with an 18-wheeler in north Austin in late July was identified by the Austin Police Department on Monday.
Austin police looking for hit-and-run suspect
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect in a July 16 hit-and-run incident. The collision occurred just before midnight when a car hit two people at the intersection of Lavaca Street and West Cesar Chavez Street. The driver fled the scene without rendering aid.
Police: Woman assaulted near downtown bus stop, search for suspect underway
University of Texas at Austin Police said on Monday just after 2:30 a.m., a woman flagged down officers and told them she was assaulted by a man in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. That's near East 15th Street.
KENS 5
17 stolen vehicles recovered in Comal County
Officials went to a home in New Braunfels and discovered 17 stolen vehicles. Two people were taken into custody shortly after.
KVUE
Austin ISD's new police chief shares how the district will protect students
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD has a new police chief – Wayne Sneed. He was formerly the head of the district’s Mental Health and Community Engagement Unit, and he has over 40 years in law enforcement. In light of the shooting in Uvalde, KVUE asked Sneed how...
As inflation impacts Central Texas, more people are turning to pawn shops to make ends meet
LEANDER, Texas — All sorts of things can be found at Texas Pawn and Jewelry in Leander, and lately with the U.S. seeing record high-inflation, all kinds of people can be found there too. “Definitely individuals that are just trying to make it from paycheck to paycheck, for sure,”...
San Angelo LIVE!
56 Years Ago, a Gunman Rained Terror Down from the UT Tower
AUSTIN, TX — Today, August 1, marks the 56th anniversary of the tragic shooting on the campus of The University of Texas in 1966. The gunman, Charles Whitman, was a student at UT who became disillusioned with life on earth. Before climbing the 27 floors up the 307-foot tower to the tower’s observation deck with an arsenal of guns, including an M-1 Carbine, a Remington 700 6-mm bolt-action hunting rifle, a .35-caliber pump rifle, a 9-mm Luger pistol, a Galesi-Brescia .25-caliber pistol, a Smith & Wesson M19 .357 Magnum revolver, the shotgun, of which he had sawn off the barrel and buttstock, as well as more than 700 rounds of ammunition.
mycanyonlake.com
Body of Spring Branch Woman Who Disappeared July 19 Discovered Friday Near the RV Where She Lived
The stepmother of 45-year-old Shana Alison DiMambro, who disappeared from her RV home in Spring Branch July 19, today confirmed that a body discovered Friday in the 200 block of Mitchell Dr. is her stepdaughter’s. Vickie Dimambro said next-of-kin have been notified. DiMambro’s body was discovered just yards away...
dailytrib.com
Couple arrested for stealing Burnet County infants’ IDs accused of espionage
The identities of two Burnet County infants who died in 1967 and 1968 were stolen and used for 30 years by two people recently arrested in Hawaii and charged with four felonies and potentially espionage. Charges were filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii and sealed by order of the court until July 21.
2 taken to hospital after Loop 360 crash involving cement truck, vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers traveling on Texas Loop 360 may be met with some delays Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a cement truck and another vehicle. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at around 12:40 p.m. that the crash happened on 360 and Spicewood Springs Road. Two adult patients were taken to local hospitals with potentially serious injuries.
Pflugerville man killed 11-year-old family member, police said
When police arrived in the 18000 block of Friendship Hill Drive, they said the suspect was outside the home and told them he was having a "Bi-Polar episode" and had hurt the girl, according to the affidavit.
'Makes all of us feel good': Woman giving kids back-to-school hairstyles at Central Texas shelter
AUSTIN, Texas — Parents continue to buy supplies in preparation for the upcoming school year. There have also been plenty of organizations that host free backpack and back-to-school drives to help take a load off parents' shoulders. One Pflugerville woman decided to take on a different challenge and wants...
cw39.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,692,912 which is 759% higher than the state average of $313,339.
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
2 accused of injuring family member left tied up in hot garage for 4 days
Official reports said the person was tied up and locked in a hot garage for multiple days with little food and water.
Juvenile pedestrian killed in Round Rock crash involving two vehicles, police say
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard around 6 p.m. on July 31. Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. The...
